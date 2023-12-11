VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

23/12/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0218

AMEGO CAPITAL CORP. ("MEGO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, December 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending dissemination of news release; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0219

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

May 11, 2001TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 10, 2023, the Company's Unit Offering filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated November 6, 2023, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 23, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces except Quebec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 10, 2023, for gross proceeds of $3,000,150 (the "Offering").

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited and Cormark Securities Inc.



Offering: 6,667,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.45 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.60 per share to November 10, 2025



Agents' Warrants: 325,756 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one agents' unit at $0.45 per agents' unit to November 10, 2025. Each agents' unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half non-transferable warrant. Each whole agents' unit warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 until November 10, 2025.

For further information, please reference the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 23, 2022, and news releases dated November 2, 2023, November 3, 2023, and November 10, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0220

CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,126,517 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 14,063,258 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,063,258 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $88,373.46 N/A 1,472,891

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0221

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

ffective at 6:45 a.m. PST, December 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0222

DINERO VENTURES LTD. ("DNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,333,332 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 flow through per share



Warrants: 1,333,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,333,332 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 666,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fees: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on October 31, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0223

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment and Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,727,273



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 21, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 21, 2024



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15



New Exercise Price of Warrants $0.06



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.075 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,454,546 flow through shares with 2,727,273 share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 29, 2021.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0224

HIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated on November 24, 2023, between HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a data centre and the real property on which it is situated, located in the city of Boden, Sweden. By way of consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of US$750,000 and will issue a total of US$1,500,000 in shares, up to a maximum of 518,349 shares, to the Seller at a price of $3.93.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 27, 2023 and December 7, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0225

RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:06 p.m. PST, December 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0226

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the Amending Agreement dated December 1, 2023 ("Amending Agreement"), to the Option and Purchase Agreement dated September 7, 2021, as amended October 13, 2023 (the "Agreements") between the Company and two arm's-length parties (the "Vendors").

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, upon mutual agreement with the Vendors, the Company may pay part of the cash component of the second anniversary option payment with the issuance of common shares in the Company at a deemed price of $0.01 per share. The second anniversary option payment to the Vendors now consists of $50,000 cash (from $75,000 originally) and the issuance of 3,750,000 common shares (from 1,250,000 common shares originally). The additional 2,500,000 common shares are being issued in lieu of a $25,000 cash payment.

For further information, refer to the Company's new releases dated September 14, 2023, October 23, 2023 and December 11, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0227

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,100.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0228

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 27, 2021 and August 4, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,596,175



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 10, 2023 (Extended to December 29, 2023) New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,192,350 common shares with 12,596,175 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 27, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 04, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0229

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 3, 2022 and August 16, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 9,900,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 6, 2023 (Extended to December 29, 2023) New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,800,000 common shares with 9,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 04, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0230

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 3, 2022 and August 16, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,875,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2023 (Extended to December 29, 2023) New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,750,000 common shares with 6,875,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 04, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0231

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 3, 2020, June 15, 2022, December 5, 2022 and June 9, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 16,629,167



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2022 (Extended to December 23, 2022; then to June 23, 2023; and previously extended to December 29, 2023) New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 33,333,334 common shares with 16,666,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 3, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 04, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0232

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated December 1, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,900,000 common share units of the Company ("Units") at a deemed price of $0.52 per Unit, to convert $2,631,463 USD as partial settlement of the promissory note dated August 24, 2023. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"):

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro

Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Settled Deemed Price

per Unit Aggregate # of

Units









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 1 $2,631,463 USD $0.52 6,900,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 6,900,000 Warrants to purchase 6,900,000 Shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.68 until November 28, 2026.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2023-0233

BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 11, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

