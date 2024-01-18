TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 18, 2024, 23:14 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0205
PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 13, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an internal reorganization whereby Pivotree Inc. (the "Company") has completed a short-form, vertical amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Thinkwrap Solutions Inc., under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Exchange has been advised that the amalgamation was effective as of January 01, 2024.
As result of the amalgamation, effective at the opening, Monday, January 22, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a new CUSIP - 72583H106. The name of the Company has not been changed.
The Company is classified as a 'Computer Systems Design and Related Services' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
26,434,440
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PVT
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
72583H106
|
(New)
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2024 and January 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0206
EVOME MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EVMT")
[formerly Salona Global Medical Device Corporation ("SGMD")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 24, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows: Evome Medical Technologies Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, January 22, 2024, the common shares of Evome Medical Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Salona Global Medical Device Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Medical Equipment and Supplies Manufacturing' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
56,791,591
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EVMT
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
30053H105
|
(NEW)
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0207
HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2023 and the news release issued by Health Logic Interactive Inc., (the "Company") on January 17, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated May 5, 2023 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, January 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0208
PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2022, and Predictiv AI Inc. 's press release dated November 29, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 6, 2022, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, January 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/01/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0209
ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 12, 2023:
Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.01 per share
Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Placees: 11 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023 and January 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0210
ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0211
AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated November 9, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amendment of the arm's length acquisition of the Marg Mineral Property located in Central Yukon by Azarga Metals Corp. from Sabre Gold Mines Corp. Pursuant to a Side Letter Agreement dated January 6, 2024, effective November 28, 2023, the terms of the acquisition have been converted to an option to purchase arrangement and Azarga must satisfy the following terms to be satisfied on or before December 1, 2025:
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
Upon Exchange approval
|
2,866,666 Common Shares with
|
On or before December 1, 2024
|
$33,500 in cash or shares
|
On December 1, 2025 if Azarga
|
$33,500 in cash or shares
|
To exercise the option to
|
$335,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 8, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0212
ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on June 20, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$24,447,198.91 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 as set out below.
The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of US$24,447,198.91.
|
Agents:
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, PI Financial Corp., Canaccord
|
Offering:
|
7,579,563 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2023
|
Share Price:
|
Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, with an average
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
None
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
None
|
Agents' Commission:
|
3.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being US$611,179.97 in aggregate
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023, and the news release dated January 5, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0213
GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:
Number of Shares: 16,587,209 shares
Purchase Price: $0.0975 per share
Number of Placees: 35 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
5
|
3,296,793
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,464.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0214
KINCORA COPPER LIMITED. ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023:
Number of Units: 40,600,000 Units
Purchase Price: AUD $0.05 (CAD$0.045) per Unit
Warrants: 20,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,300,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: AUD $0.075 (CAD$0.065) for a two-year period
Number of Placee: 44 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro
|
1
N/A
|
10,400,000
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Agent's and Finder's Fee:
|
106,200
|
N/A
|
7,500,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of AUD $0.075 (CAD$0.065) per unit for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 08, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0215
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2023 and December 15, 2023.
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,050,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,050,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a two-year period
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,771,668 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,771,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,771,668 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
1,050,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$40,350.01
|
NA
|
455,333
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0216
SRQ RESOURCES INC. ("SRQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced 18/12/2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,609,160 Flow Through Shares 406,250 Non-Flow Through Shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1900 per Flow Through Shares $0.1600 per Non-Flow Through Shares
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Aggregate Insider Involvement(Y): 5 Placees
Number of Shares: 735,197 shares
Finder's Fee:
|
Finder(s)
|
Cash
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Exercise
|
Terms
|
Red Cloud
|
$37,453.0000
|
197,120
|
$0.1600
|
Exercisable for a period of
The Company closed the Private Placement on 22/12/2023
SRQ RESOURCES INC. (« SRQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 janvier 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 18/12/2023.
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
5 609 160 actions ordinaires accréditives et 406 250 actions ordinaires
|
Prix
|
0,1900 $ par action ordinaire accréditive et 0,1600 $ par action
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
21 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Participation initié (Y): 5 souscripteurs
Nombre d'actions: 735 197 actions
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Intermédiaire(s)
|
En espèces
|
Actions
|
Bons de
|
Prix
|
Termes
|
Red Cloud Securities
|
37 453,0000 $
|
197 120
|
0,1600 $
|
Pur une période of
La Société a clôturé le placement privé le 22/12/2023
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0217
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 376,667 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $28,250:
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None
For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated December 14, 2023.
STELMINE CANADA LTD. (« STH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 18 janvier 2024
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 376 667 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,075 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 28 250 $ :
Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 14 décembre 2024.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
