VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0205

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 13, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an internal reorganization whereby Pivotree Inc. (the "Company") has completed a short-form, vertical amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Thinkwrap Solutions Inc., under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Exchange has been advised that the amalgamation was effective as of January 01, 2024.

As result of the amalgamation, effective at the opening, Monday, January 22, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a new CUSIP - 72583H106. The name of the Company has not been changed.

The Company is classified as a 'Computer Systems Design and Related Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,434,440 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PVT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 72583H106 (New)

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2024 and January 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0206

EVOME MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EVMT")

[formerly Salona Global Medical Device Corporation ("SGMD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 24, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows: Evome Medical Technologies Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 22, 2024, the common shares of Evome Medical Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Salona Global Medical Device Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Medical Equipment and Supplies Manufacturing' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

56,791,591 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: EVMT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 30053H105 (NEW)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0207

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2023 and the news release issued by Health Logic Interactive Inc., (the "Company") on January 17, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated May 5, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0208

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2022, and Predictiv AI Inc. 's press release dated November 29, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 6, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/01/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0209

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.01 per share

Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry

Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023 and January 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0210

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0211

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated November 9, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amendment of the arm's length acquisition of the Marg Mineral Property located in Central Yukon by Azarga Metals Corp. from Sabre Gold Mines Corp. Pursuant to a Side Letter Agreement dated January 6, 2024, effective November 28, 2023, the terms of the acquisition have been converted to an option to purchase arrangement and Azarga must satisfy the following terms to be satisfied on or before December 1, 2025:



CASH ($) SECURITIES

Upon Exchange approval

2,866,666 Common Shares with

trading restrictions for 18 months









On or before December 1, 2024 $33,500 in cash or shares

(subject to a minimum $0.05

deemed price)











On December 1, 2025 if Azarga

has not exercised the option to

purchase on or before December

1, 2024 $33,500 in cash or shares

(subject to a minimum $0.05 deemed price)











To exercise the option to

purchase on or before December

1, 2025 $335,000





For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0212

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on June 20, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$24,447,198.91 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of US$24,447,198.91.

Agents: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, PI Financial Corp., Canaccord

Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and

Canaccord Genuity LLC and Jett Capital Advisors, LLC



Offering: 7,579,563 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2023



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, with an average

sale price of US$3.23 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being US$611,179.97 in aggregate

for the quarter ended

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023, and the news release dated January 5, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0213

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,587,209 shares

Purchase Price: $0.0975 per share

Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 5 3,296,793 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,464.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0214

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED. ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023:

Number of Units: 40,600,000 Units

Purchase Price: AUD $0.05 (CAD$0.045) per Unit

Warrants: 20,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,300,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: AUD $0.075 (CAD$0.065) for a two-year period

Number of Placee: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro

Group Involvement: 1 N/A 10,400,000 N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Agent's and Finder's Fee: 106,200 N/A 7,500,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of AUD $0.075 (CAD$0.065) per unit for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 08, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0215

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2023 and December 15, 2023.

Number of Shares: 4,050,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per share Warrants: 4,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,050,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Shares: 7,771,668 shares Purchase Price: $0.09 per share Warrants: 7,771,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,771,668 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 1,050,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $40,350.01 NA 455,333









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.18 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0216



SRQ RESOURCES INC. ("SRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced 18/12/2023:

Number of Shares: 5,609,160 Flow Through Shares 406,250 Non-Flow Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.1900 per Flow Through Shares $0.1600 per Non-Flow Through Shares



Number of Placees: 21 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Aggregate Insider Involvement(Y): 5 Placees

Number of Shares: 735,197 shares



Finder's Fee:

Finder(s) Cash Shares Warrants Exercise

Price Terms Red Cloud

Securities Inc., $37,453.0000

197,120 $0.1600 Exercisable for a period of

24 months

The Company closed the Private Placement on 22/12/2023

SRQ RESOURCES INC. (« SRQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 18/12/2023.

Nombre d'actions: 5 609 160 actions ordinaires accréditives et 406 250 actions ordinaires



Prix 0,1900 $ par action ordinaire accréditive et 0,1600 $ par action

ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 21 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Participation initié (Y): 5 souscripteurs

Nombre d'actions: 735 197 actions



Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Intermédiaire(s) En espèces Actions Bons de

souscription Prix

d'exercice Termes











Red Cloud Securities

Inc., 37 453,0000 $

197 120 0,1600 $ Pur une période of

24 mois

La Société a clôturé le placement privé le 22/12/2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0217

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 376,667 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $28,250:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated December 14, 2023.

STELMINE CANADA LTD. (« STH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 18 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 376 667 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,075 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 28 250 $ :

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 14 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

