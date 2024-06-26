VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1948

CHABLIS CAPITAL CORP. ("CCZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated April 24, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions, effective April 24, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $308,500 (3,085,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on June 27, 2024. Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange on Friday, June 28, 2024, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Friday June 28, 2024. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value, of which

5,085,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding upon closing

of the offering.



Escrowed Securities: 2,000,000 common shares and 500,000 stock options



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto Trading Symbol: CCZ.P CUSIP Number: 15723C107 Agent: Stephen Avenue Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 246,800 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase

one share at $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 24, 2024.

Company Contact: Victor Cantore, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100, Toronto,

Ontario M5K 1B7 Company Phone Number: (514) 831-8626 Company E-mail: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: Mining

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1949

EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (100) hundred old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, June 28, 2024, the common shares of Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

795,286 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: EDY (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 279369201 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1950

HERCULES METALS CORP. ("BIG")

[formerly Hercules Silver Corp. ("BIG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Hercules Metals Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 28, 2024, the common shares of Hercules Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Hercules Silver Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

250,491,215 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: N/A common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: BIG (NO CHANGE)

CUSIP Number: 427086103 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1951

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, July 5, 2024, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Rights expire July 5, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business July 5, 2024.

TRADE DATES

July 5, 2024 - TO SETTLE – July 5, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the Rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1952

XYBION DIGITAL INC. ("XYBN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation from Xybion Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Xybion") in connection with a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding Class A subordinate voting shares (each, an "SVS") for CAD 0.90 for each SVS.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2024 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the Arrangement on June 21, 2024. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on June 26, 2024. For details regarding the Arrangement, refer to the Company's Information Circular dated May 10, 2024 (the "Circular"), a supplement to the Circular dated June 3, 2024, and news releases dated May 16, 2024, June 3, 2024, June 17, 2024 and June 26, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Thursday, June 27, 2024, the SVS of Xybion will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of Xybion.

_______________________________________

24/06/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1953

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.095 until September 26, 2028, to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in consideration of the amendment agreement of the secured credit facility of $4,300,000 (the "Facility").

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1954

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 9, 2024, between Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 22 mining claims, added to the Bodo project located north of Chibougamau.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $10,000 1,000,000 Common Shares $125,000 by the end of 2024

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2024 and June 3, 2024.

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (« BGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 9 avril 2024, entre Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra 22 claims miniers, ajouté au projet Bodo situé au nord de Chibougamau.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE 10 000 $ 1 000 000 actions ordinaires 125 000 $ avant la fin de

2024

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 17 avril 2024 et le 3 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1955

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Purchase Agreement April 30, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Sky Gold Corp., whereby the Company purchased 33 contiguous unpatented mining claims located in the Laurie Township of northwestern Ontario (Laurie Property) and 80 contiguous unpatented mining claims located in the Duckworth Laurie, Sackville and Horne Townships and Batwing Lake and Dawson Road Lot Areas of northwestern Ontario (Horne Property) (the "Targets").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Targets in exchange for 1,400,000 common shares, cash payment of $425,000 and incurring exploration expenses in amount of $1,000,000 over the period of three years. Additionally, the Company granted 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") with the option to buy back a 0.5% NSR at any time for $1,000,000 and will have a right of first refusal on the second 0.5% NSR. The Company also assumed the net smelter return royalty of the underlying net smelter return agreement on the each of the Targets.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1956

DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated June 11, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% of the right, title, and interest in and to three claims adjacent to the Company's existing Copper Keg Project located approximately 55 kms west of Kamloops, BC (the "Claims").

By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling up to $20,000 and will issue up to 1,500,000 shares.

The Vendor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") on the Claims. The Company may purchase 0.5% of the Royalty purchasable for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to Company's news release dated June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1957

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:31 a.m. PST, June 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1958

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, June 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1959

FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,084,999.91

Offering: 9,928,571 Charity Flow-Through Shares

Offering Price: $0.21 per Common Share

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 0

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1960

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,075,833 on post-conversion of the exchange ratio

Expiry Date of Warrants: April 28, 2025

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.338 on post-conversion of the exchange ratio

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.29

These warrants were issued pursuant to Gold Line's private placement of 8,333,334 shares with 4,166,667 share purchase warrants (the "Gold Line Warrants") attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 3, 2023. Pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement, as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 26, 2024, the Company acquired Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Gold Line"). An exchange ratio of 0.7382 was applied to the outstanding Gold Line Warrants.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1961

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,613,750 on post-conversion of the exchange ratio

Expiry Date of Warrants: September 14, 2024

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.338 on post-conversion of the exchange ratio

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.29

These warrants were issued pursuant to Gold Line's private placement of 12,500,000 shares with 6,250,000 share purchase warrants (the "Gold Line Warrants") attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 21, 2022. Pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement, as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 26, 2024, the Company acquired Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Gold Line"). An exchange ratio of 0.7382 was applied to the outstanding Gold Line Warrants.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1962

GREEN SHIFT COMMODITIES LTD. ("GCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,096,870

Offering: 41,937,400 Common Shares with 41,937,400 warrants attached

Offering Price: Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Common Share $0.075 for a three year period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 567,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an

exercise price of $0.075 for a three-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 24, 2024, June 10, 2024 and

June 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1963

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1964

MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP. ("MMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,619,714

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 2, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 2, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,619,714 shares with 5,619,714 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 8, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1965

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's participation in a private placement conducted by Homeland Nickel Inc. (formerly Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.) on December 21, 2023, whereby the Company acquired a total of 1,500,000 units of Homeland Nickel Inc. at a price of $0.05 per unit for an aggregate amount of $75,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant entitles the Company to acquire one common share for $0.10 for a period of two years after the closing of the private placement. For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1966

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2024:

Number of Shares: 108,333,333 shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 16,667

Agent's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. – Cash $728,000, 6,066,666 Broker Warrants

Maison Placements Canada Inc. – Cash $81,900, 682,500 Broker Warrants

Pollitt & Co. Inc. – Cash $54,600, 455,000 Broker Warrants

Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. – Cash $45,500, 379,167 Broker Warrants Warrants Terms: Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12

for a 2-year period

The Company issued a news release on June 20, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1967

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,237,500

Offering: 2,750,000 Listed Shares with 2,750,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.45 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.65 per Listed Share for a three-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 10, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1968

RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length definitive assignments of rights agreement dated January 17, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between Minera y Metalurgia Paika, S.A. de C.V (the "Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ranchero Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Minas de Oro Nacional, S.A. de C.V. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser acquired a 100% interest in four mineral licenses of the Subco, forming part of the Company's Santa Daniela mineral property located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration, the Purchaser paid the Company an aggregate cash consideration of USD$2,550,000 to the Company. In addition, the Purchaser may pay an additional USD$2,500,000 to the Subco, based on certain mineral reserve targets on the Property (the "Additional Payment").

Further, in connection with the disposition an arms-length finder (the "Finder") received US$63,750 in cash and up to 2,589,231 common shares of the Company. Additionally, if the Company receives the Additional Payment, the Finder will receive an additional cash finder's fee of US$62,500 and up to 2,777,500 common shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2024, February 26, 2024, January 18, 2024 and December 27, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1969

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of a 60% interest in the Fox, Coconut and Mystery Claims, located in West Central British Columbia from an arm's length vendor (the Vendor). Consideration is 2,000,000 common shares, $142,500 in exploration expenditures prior to September 18, 2024, and completion of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling prior to June 28, 2028.

The remaining 40% interest may be acquired once the initial 60% interest has been acquired for an additional 5,000,000 common shares. Upon acquisition of the remaining 40% interest the Company will grant the vendor a 1.5% NSR in respect of the Mystery and Coconut claims.

The Fox claims have an existing underlying 2% NSR and the Vendor has the right to buy back the entire NSR at any time at a price of $500,000 per 0.5%. Should the Vendor buy back the entirety of the NSR on or before the date of the commencement of commercial production on the Fox claims, then the Company would also grant the Vendor a 1% NSR. If the Vendor does not exercise the buyback right, then the Vendor would transfer it to the Issuer.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 15, 2024 and June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1970

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $5,907,758.64

Offering: 21,099,138 Listed Shares with 10,549,569 warrants attached.

Offering Price: $0.28 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per warrant for a three-year period.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 237,006

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a three-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated June 13, 2024, and June 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1971

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1972

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 30, 2024, between Sky Gold Corp. (the "Company"), and Delta Resources Limited (the "Buyer") whereby the Company sold to the Buyer 100% of the Company's right, title and interest under the Company's Laurie and Horne option agreements, both dated April 11, 2023 and amended on April 4, 2024 (collectively, the "Option Agreements"). This sale allowed the Buyer to acquire 100% right, title, and interest in the mineral interests and mining rights pertaining to the Laurie and Horne properties (the "Properties"), subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the Option Agreements.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Buyer will take on all remaining obligations except for the share issuance under the Option Agreements. Additionally, the Buyer will assume the net smelter return (NSR) royalty of the underlying NSR agreement on the each of the Properties, whereby the original optionors retain a 2% NSR, of which 1.0% can be repurchased for $0.5 million for a period of 5 years and the remaining 1.0% can be repurchased for $2.5 million from years 6 to 10.

In consideration for this sale, the Buyer has issued the Company 1,400,000 shares of the Buyer and paid $75,000 at the closing.

The Company retains a 1% NSR royalty, with the Buyer having the option to buy back half of the NSR royalty for $1,000,000.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2024 and June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1973

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000

Offering: 100,000,000 Listed Shares with 50,000,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.01 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 3-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 21, 2024, June 10, 2024 and May 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

