VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMV CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMV Capital Corporation's (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated September 13, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario Securities Commission on September 17, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario Securities Act.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $400,000, (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Mining' company.

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday December 12, 2019, the common shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

12,500,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 6,580,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AMV CUSIP Number: 00180J100



Agent: Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Over-Allotment Option: The Company has granted to the Agent an Over-Allotment Option to sell up to an additional 600,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 up to the close of business on January 11, 2019.



Agent's Warrants: The Agent was issued 320,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant entitles the Agent to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to two years after the Closing Date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated Sept 13, 2019.

Company Contact: Jerry Minni Company Address: Suite 200, 551 Howe Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2C2 Company Phone Number: 604 683-8610

DURO METALS INC. ("DURO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 5, 2019, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 12, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business December 31, 2019, the Company's Series A convertible debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to the maturity date of the convertible debenture on December 31, 2019.

Effective at the opening on December 31, 2019, the Company's Series A convertible debentures will be halted.

The following mandatory settlement rules will apply:

Trade Dates Settlement Dates December 27, 2019 December 30, 2019 December 30, 2019 December 30, 2019

The Company's common shares and Series B ("FW.DB.B") debentures will continue to trade on TSX Venture.

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.05

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-dividend: December 30, 2019

TRENCH SOLUTIONS INC. ("TSI")

[formerly NOVATEQNI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("NTQ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 27, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 12, 2019, the common shares of Trench Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of NovaTeqni Technology Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,022,245 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TSI (new) CUSIP Number: 89485T 10 3 (new)

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Thursday, December 12, 2019, common share purchase warrants of Uranium Royalty Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization on Warrants: 27,536,767 warrants with no par value of which

21,733,334 warrants are issued and outstanding



Warrant Trading Symbol: URC.WT (NEW) Warrant CUSIP Number: 91702V 11 9 (NEW)

The warrants were issued pursuant to the recently undertaken IPO by Uranium Royalty Corp. Please refer to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated December 6, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Uranium Royalty Corp. at a price of $2.00 per share, and will expire on December 6, 2024.

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

[formerly Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 9, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

CUSIP Number: 91734F 10 8 (unchanged)

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADYA INC. ("ADYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 21,249,936 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.07647 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 22, 2019 with respect to a private placement of convertible debentures in the principal amount of $3,000,000, the finder's fee payable to Teresa Schmid should be $54,000.00 and 560,000 common shares, not $52,000.00

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 04, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 1,600,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Mineral Recovery Systems Inc. Y 100,000 (Frank J. Basa)











Finder's Fee:

Glores Capital Inc. $45,500.00 cash; 91,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: for two years from closing

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. ("CXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated December 18, 2019 between Buckingham Copper Corp. (acquired by Colorado Resources Ltd., the "Company" on August 20, 2019) and Richard Billingsley, Gaye Richards and Dwayne Kress (collectively the "Sellers"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims situated in the Liard Mining Division in BC, known as the Moat group of mineral claims. In consideration, the Company will issue to the Sellers up to 32,000,000 shares (a total of $1,600,000 consideration) over three years (up to 8,000,000 shares in the first year, up to 10,000,000 in the second year and up to 14,000,000 in the third year).

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement among Converge Acquisition, LLC (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Converge Technology Solutions Corp., the "Company"), Douglas B. Lopez, Anthony S. Gaglione and Robert Jeronske, Jr. (collectively, the "Sellers"), whereby the Company has purchased 90% of the membership interests of VSS Holdings, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company from the Sellers for the cash consideration of US$15,500,000, payable to the Sellers and share issuance of 58,600 common shares on closing and up to 2,871,400 common shares in four tranches to Robert Jeronske, Jr.

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 6, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,025,120 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 16, 2019 to December 16, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Hampton Securities LimitedError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1.20 p.m. PST, December 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, December 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 06, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 2,085,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,042,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,042,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares David Tafel Y 340,000 James Farley Y 720,000 R7 Capital Ventures Ltd. Y 500,000 (Karim Rayani)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GT GOLD CORP. ("GTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,489,601 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.53 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 29, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 2 years from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: 4 years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,000,000 common shares with 500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 12, 2018.

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10.15 a.m. PST, December 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.49 a.m. PST, December 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, December 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.57 a.m. PST, December 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TERRAX MINERALS INC. ("TXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Gerald Panneton Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in press releases dated September 19, 2019 and November 7, 2019:

Number of Securities: 10,560,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Number of Warrants: 10,560,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,560,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.10 per warrant for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 19 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares John Abrams Y 100,000 Darren Battersby Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (2 placees) P 500,000







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission of $26,810 and 536,200 non-transferable compensation warrants to purchase 536,200 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the private placement in a news release dated December 3, 2019.

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a press release dated August 16, 2019:

Number of Securities: 2,272,724 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per common share



Warrants: 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Convertible Debenture: Principal amount of $500,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.25 per share



Maturity Date: 24 months from the issue date



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated October 1, 2019.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to Share Purchase Agreement dated between WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company") and the direct and indirect shareholders of Trinity Healthcare Technologies ("THT") pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of THT. In consideration, the Company will pay $4,696,250 and issue 1,039,568 shares upon closing and make time based earn-out payments totalling $1,083,750 over two years.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.22 p.m. PST, December 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.45 a.m. PST, December 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

