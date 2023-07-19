VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 18, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) VXTR 2 VOXTUR ANALYTICS

CORP. Interim financial statements for the period. Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements for

the period. Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings. 2023/03/31 2023/03/31













Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

[formerly ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on July 3, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, July 21, 2023, the common shares of Golden Horse Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Altan Rio Minerals Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

144,102,957 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GHML (new) CUSIP Number: 38107G106 (new)

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 7, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated July 6, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 21, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS.H")

[formerly Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("MRS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (the "Company") press release dated July 19, 2023, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, July 21, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of July 19, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MRS to MRS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 18, 2023, effective at the opening, Friday, July 21, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

__________________________________________

MONTAUK METALS INC. ("MTK")

[formerly Galway Gold Inc. ("GLW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 14, 2022, the Company has changed its name to Montauk Metals Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 21, 2023, the common shares of Montauk Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Galway Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

41,627,979 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 0 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MTK (NEW) CUSIP Number: 61217R101 (NEW)

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 17, 2023, the Trust may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,026,425 units in its own unit-capital, representing 5% of the Trust's units in circulation. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange from August 1, 2023 until July 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Trust.

FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités daté du 17 juillet 2023, Fiducie de Placement Immobilier Canadien Net (la « fiducie ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 1 026 425 parts de son capital, représentant 5 % des parts en circulation de la société. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse du 1 août 2023 au 31 juillet 2024. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Financière Banque Nationale au nom de la fiducie.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE") ("DE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:26 a.m. PST, July 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Galway Metals Inc.'s proposal to issue 1,056,338 common shares at a deemed price equal to $0.355 per share to settle outstanding debt of $375,000.

Number of Creditors: 1

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 17, 2023.

________________________________________

GLADIATOR METALS CORP. ("GLAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,172,018 shares Purchase Price: $0.55 per share Warrants: 2,586,009 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,586,009 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 5,908,728 Charity Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.7975 per share Warrants: 2,954,364 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,954,364 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 2,424,243

Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation $161,444.11 cash and 165,020 broker warrants.

Beacon Securities Limited $53,814.70 cash and 55,007 broker warrants.

-Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.55 or 18 months from issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 30, 2023, July 7, 2023, and July 12, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:36 a.m. PST, July 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, July 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LION ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("ROAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated June 13, 2023, between an arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Lion Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Issuer has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Fleuron lithium property located 35 km south of Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada.

In order to exercise the option, the Company shall issue a total of 5,500,000 common shares at different milestones and make staged cash payments totaling $ 400,000 to the Optionor. In addition, the property is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, one-half of which can be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 14, 2023.

_______________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that effective July 18, 2023, the Company's Final Short Form Prospectus dated July 12, 2023 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System ("MI 11-102") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the MI 11-102 have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 18, 2023, for gross proceeds of $7,474,999.40, including the gross proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc



Offering: 6,795,454 Units (including full exercise of the over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.35 until July 18, 2025.



Unit Price: $1.10 per Unit



Underwriters' Commission: An aggregate cash commission of $403.499.96, a corporate finance fee payable in cash of $67,249.99 and 295,227 non-transferrable compensation options. Each compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $1.10 per Unit until July 18, 2025.



Over-allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 886.363 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit within thirty days from closing of the Offering. The over-allotment option was fully exercised at the closing of the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, and the Company's news releases dated June 26, 2023, June 27, 2023 (two) and July 18, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,388,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,388,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,388,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a eighteen (18) - month period, subject to acceleration







Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 6,048,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 240,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on June 13, 2023 and July 18, 2023, confirming closing of the first and the second final tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement dated May 12, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), as amended on June 29, 2023, (together, the "Option Agreement") between the Company and a subsidiary of the Company (the "Optionee") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Optionor has granted an option to the Optionee to acquire a 100% undivided interest certain unpatented mining claims or other mineral tenure in the Boston Lake Area Township of the Province of Ontario.

Consideration is a total of $175,000 cash and the issuance of a maximum of 88,361 shares of the Company to the Optionor. The Company must incur $350,000 exploration or other work commitments in stages. The cash payment, the shares issuance, and the work commitments will be distributed over several stages, detailed as follows:



CASH SHARES Exploration or Work Commitments Upon regulatory approval $25,000 12,623 None First anniversary $50,000 up to 25,246 $75,000 Second anniversary $50,000 up to 25,246 $125,000 Third anniversary $50,000 up to 25,246 $150,000

The Optionor retains a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Property. The Optionee has a right to purchase 1% of the NSR royalty from the Optionor for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 25, 2023 and July 11, 2023.

_______________________________________

