VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1562

REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK.H")

[formerly Real Luck Group Ltd. ("LUCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of May 28, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from LUCK to LUCK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated December 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/05/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1563

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $ 525,000

Offering: 8,750,000 Listed Shares with 8,750,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per warrant for a three-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 147,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a three-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 8, 2024 and May 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1564

COCO POOL CORP. ("CCPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, May 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1565

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $941,920

Offering: 13,456,000 Listed Shares with 13,456,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per warrant for a three-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 875

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a three-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 23, 2024 and May 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1566

Kraken Robotics Inc. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $20,126,035 Offering: 21,185,300 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.95 per Listed Share Overallotment Option: The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 2,763,300 Listed Shares for overallotment purposes. As of May 24, 2024, such option was exercised in full and 2,763,300 Listed Shares have been issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise. Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated May 16, 2024 and company's news releases dated April 25, 2024, May 16, 2024 and May 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1567

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement - Tranche 1

Gross Proceeds: $1,040,000

Offering: 69,333,332 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.015 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Commission Terms: N/A.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 4, 2024 and April 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1568

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement - Flow-Through

Gross Proceeds: $97,500

Offering: 3,900,000 Listed Shares with 3,900,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 2-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 84,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 4, 2024, April 24, 2024 and May 22, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1569

Sanatana Resources Inc. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $368,000.00 Offering: 3,680,000 FT Units with 3,680,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") attached Offering Price: $0.10 per FT Unit Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Warrant for a 36-month period from the date of issuance

Non-Cash Commissions: Aggregate # of Finder Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants

N/A 218,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 36-month period from the date of issuance. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 15, 2023, December 19, 2023, December 27, 2023, December 29, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1570

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 24, 2024, among the Company and arm's length sellers, pursuant to which the Company may acquire up to 67% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe Energy Investments (Pty) Ltd. ("Giraffe"), from Crown Energy (Pty) Ltd. ("Crown Energy"). The acquisition is structured as an initial purchase ("Initial Purchase") of 49% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe from Crown Energy, which prior to the transaction was the owner of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe. The Company also retains an option to increase its ownership of Giraffe by an additional 18% anytime over the 5 years following the Initial Purchase closing based on the shares issued and outstanding at the time of the option exercise.

Pursuant to the Agreement, to acquire 49% of Giraffe, the Company will pay an initial purchase price of $2,000,000 cash payment in full consideration to the sellers. Alternatively, the Company may provide a deposit of $150,000 prior to the execution date and pay the balance of $1,850,000 up closing.

In the event the Company elects to exercise the option to acquire an additional 18% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe, totaling 67%, the Company will pay an additional cash payment of $1,000,000 in full consideration.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated April 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1571

Walker River Resources Corp. ("WRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $425,250.00 Offering: 2,362,500 units of the Company ("Units") with 2,362,500 Warrants attached Offering Price: $0.18 per Unit Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Warrant for a 24-month period from the date of issuance Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated May 22, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1572

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $500,000

Offering: 833,333 Listed Shares with 833,333 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.60 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.70 per warrant for a 1-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 38,475

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.70 for a 1-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 22, 2024 and May 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]