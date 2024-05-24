TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 24, 2024, 21:55 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1562
REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK.H")
[formerly Real Luck Group Ltd. ("LUCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of May 28, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from LUCK to LUCK.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated December 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/05/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1563
COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$ 525,000
|
Offering:
|
8,750,000 Listed Shares with 8,750,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.12 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A
|
147,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a three-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 8, 2024 and May 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1564
COCO POOL CORP. ("CCPC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, May 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1565
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$941,920
|
Offering:
|
13,456,000 Listed Shares with 13,456,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.07 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A
|
875
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a three-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 23, 2024 and May 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1566
Kraken Robotics Inc. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$20,126,035
|
Offering:
|
21,185,300 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.95 per Listed Share
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 2,763,300 Listed Shares for overallotment purposes. As of May 24, 2024, such option was exercised in full and 2,763,300 Listed Shares have been issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus dated May 16, 2024 and company's news releases dated April 25, 2024, May 16, 2024 and May 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1567
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement - Tranche 1
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,040,000
|
Offering:
|
69,333,332 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.015 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 4, 2024 and April 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1568
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement - Flow-Through
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$97,500
|
Offering:
|
3,900,000 Listed Shares with 3,900,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per warrant for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A
|
84,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 4, 2024, April 24, 2024 and May 22, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1569
Sanatana Resources Inc. ("STA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$368,000.00
|
Offering:
|
3,680,000 FT Units with 3,680,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per FT Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.15 per Warrant for a 36-month period from the date of issuance
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
N/A
|
218,000
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 36-month period from the date of issuance.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 15, 2023, December 19, 2023, December 27, 2023, December 29, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1570
SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 24, 2024, among the Company and arm's length sellers, pursuant to which the Company may acquire up to 67% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe Energy Investments (Pty) Ltd. ("Giraffe"), from Crown Energy (Pty) Ltd. ("Crown Energy"). The acquisition is structured as an initial purchase ("Initial Purchase") of 49% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe from Crown Energy, which prior to the transaction was the owner of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe. The Company also retains an option to increase its ownership of Giraffe by an additional 18% anytime over the 5 years following the Initial Purchase closing based on the shares issued and outstanding at the time of the option exercise.
Pursuant to the Agreement, to acquire 49% of Giraffe, the Company will pay an initial purchase price of $2,000,000 cash payment in full consideration to the sellers. Alternatively, the Company may provide a deposit of $150,000 prior to the execution date and pay the balance of $1,850,000 up closing.
In the event the Company elects to exercise the option to acquire an additional 18% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe, totaling 67%, the Company will pay an additional cash payment of $1,000,000 in full consideration.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated April 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1571
Walker River Resources Corp. ("WRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$425,250.00
|
Offering:
|
2,362,500 units of the Company ("Units") with 2,362,500 Warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.18 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Warrant for a 24-month period from the date of issuance
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated May 22, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1572
WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000
|
Offering:
|
833,333 Listed Shares with 833,333 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.60 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.70 per warrant for a 1-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A
|
38,475
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.70 for a 1-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 22, 2024 and May 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article