VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1467

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: June 14, 2024

Record Date: May 31 , 2024

Ex-dividend Date: May 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1468

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 14, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old common shares for (1) one new common share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the common shares of Lifeist Wellness Inc. will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Electronic Shopping And Mail-Order Houses' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,704,362 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil commons shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: LFST (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 53228D205 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1469

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: June 17, 2024

Record Date: May 31, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: May 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1470

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: July 12, 2024

Record Date: June 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1471

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: June 14, 2024

Record Date: May 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: May 31, 2024

_______________________________________

24/05/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1472

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2024:

Convertible Debenture $400,000 USD



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to a maximum of 1,818,182 shares at $0.22 USD per share of the principal outstanding.



Maturity date: September 30, 2026



Warrants N/A



Interest rate: 10% per annum, compounding annually on September 30 of each year, not in advance. Interest may be paid in cash and/or shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange.



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate Principal Amount

of Convertible Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $300,000 USD Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1473

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of camp assets at the Company's Niblack project. Additionally, all prior claims under the previous camp support and rental agreement between the Company and vendor are released and the vendor is granted a three-year exclusivity right to provide camp services at the Niblack project, provided that such services are provided at market rates.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $100,000 USD

retention deposit

previously paid to the

vendor for prior

rental agreement 9,300,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1474

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 18, 2024, and increased April 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 24,820,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

5,250,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per NFT share

$0.445 per FT share



Warrants: 30,070,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,070,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.31 for a four-year period



Number of Placees: 61 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 6,050,000 NFT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 220,000 NFT shares

Agents Fees: Eight Capital - $494,133.75 cash and 1,804,050 broker warrants

Cormark Securities Inc. - $54,903.75 cash and 200,450 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common

share at the price of $0.25 for period of 4 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 3, 2024, and May 16, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1475

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,146,025 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share



Warrants: 5,146,025 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,146,025 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.05 for a one-year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 4,050,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Finder's Fees: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on May 15, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1476

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 per common share for a period of 3 years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on April 4, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 4 avril 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 3 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 3 ans



Nombre de souscripteurs : 5 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés /

Groupe Pro : Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 avril 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1477

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,750,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per common share



Warrants: 9,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,750,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 per common share for a period of 48 months



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,880 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 4 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 9 750 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,04 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 9 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 750 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 48 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 21 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation : 1 880 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1478

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,179,241 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $158,962.03.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $78,828.74 $0.05 1,576,575 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1479

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletins dated October 26, 2021, April 12, 2024, April 19, 2024, May 1, 2024, and May 14, 2024, Good Natured Products Inc. (the "Company") amended the terms of the Company's convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") as follows:

Convertible Debentures: Conversion Price: Maturity Date: Interest Rate: $8,625,000 principal amount ($17,250,000 principal amount was reduced to $8,625,000 following partial redemption) CDN$1.06 principal amount per common share (unchanged) Extended from October 31, 2026 to December 15, 2029 Increased from 7% (which was bi-annual) to 10% (to be paid annually on December 15th of each year). At the election of the Company, the interest accrued on the

Debentures can be paid through the issuance of common shares at the price-per-share equal to the greater of: (i) the 10-day Volume-Weighted Average Price prior to the

accrual date, or (ii) the minimum acceptable price to the Exchange pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases April 11, 2024, April 30, 2024 and the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2024 (filed on SEDAR+).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1480

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 6, 2024, between Hanstone Gold Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire three mineral exploration claims comprising approximately 355.37 hectares in the province of British Columbia. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 650,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the vendor. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Vendor, and the Issuer has an option to purchase 1/2 of the NSR Royalty for $500,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1481

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $239,100



Offering: 4,782,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant")



Offering Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 2,391,000 Warrants to purchase 2,391,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Warrant for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration provision, whereby, if the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares is at least 20 cents over a period of 25 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to 30 days.



Agent : Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. N/A 478,200









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one Unit at $0.05 per Unit for a 5-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2024 and April 25, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1482

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Short Form Offering Document-Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated April 8, 2024, the Company's Short Form Offering Document dated April 1, 2024 has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange. The Exchange has now been advised that the offering closed on April 25, 2024.

Offering: 11,548,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").



Offering Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 5,774,000 Warrants to purchase 5,774,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Warrant for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration provision, whereby, if the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares is at least 20 cents over a period of 25 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to 30 days.



Agent : Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

N/A 1,154,800







Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one Unit at $0.05 per Unit for a 5-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2024 and April 25, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1483

INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:42 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1484

INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1485

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 09, 2024:

Number of Units: 16,673,999 Units



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit



Warrants: 16,673,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,673,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placee: 24 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 1 N/A 3,383,333 N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Units Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's and Finder's Fee: $5221.20 390,000 867,020

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.10 per unit for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 13, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1486

KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1487

KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1488

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1489

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1490

ORESTONE MINING CORP. ("ORS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,000,00 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per common share



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,450,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,130 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1491

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,181,818 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1492

TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to our bulletin published on May 15, 2024, this is to confirm that the court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated March 12, 2024, between TrueContext and 1000827877 Ontario Inc. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of TrueContext, is completed.

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, May 16, 2024, the common shares of TrueContext Corporation ("TrueContext") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to TrueContext's Management Information Circular dated April 8, 2024 and news releases dated March 13, 2024, May 8, 2024 and May 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]