TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 16, 2024, 23:16 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1467
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.045
Payable Date: June 14, 2024
Record Date: May 31 , 2024
Ex-dividend Date: May 31, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1468
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 14, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old common shares for (1) one new common share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the common shares of Lifeist Wellness Inc. will be quoted on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Electronic Shopping And Mail-Order Houses' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
29,704,362
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
commons shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LFST (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
53228D205 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1469
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.001275
Payable Date: June 17, 2024
Record Date: May 31, 2024
Ex-distribution Date: May 31, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1470
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: July 12, 2024
Record Date: June 28, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1471
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0065
Payable Date: June 14, 2024
Record Date: May 31, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: May 31, 2024
_______________________________________
24/05/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1472
BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$400,000 USD
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into up to a maximum of 1,818,182 shares at $0.22 USD per share of the principal outstanding.
|
Maturity date:
|
September 30, 2026
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum, compounding annually on September 30 of each year, not in advance. Interest may be paid in cash and/or shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange.
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate Principal Amount
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
$300,000 USD
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1473
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of camp assets at the Company's Niblack project. Additionally, all prior claims under the previous camp support and rental agreement between the Company and vendor are released and the vendor is granted a three-year exclusivity right to provide camp services at the Niblack project, provided that such services are provided at market rates.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$100,000 USD
|
9,300,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1474
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 18, 2024, and increased April 22, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,820,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares
|
5,250,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per NFT share
|
$0.445 per FT share
|
Warrants:
|
30,070,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,070,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.31 for a four-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
61 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
6,050,000 NFT shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
220,000 NFT shares
|
Agents Fees:
|
Eight Capital - $494,133.75 cash and 1,804,050 broker warrants
|
Cormark Securities Inc. - $54,903.75 cash and 200,450 broker warrants
Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common
share at the price of $0.25 for period of 4 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on May 3, 2024, and May 16, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1475
COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,146,025 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,146,025 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,146,025 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.05 for a one-year period from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
4,050,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Fees: N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on May 15, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1476
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 4, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 per common share for a period of 3 years
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Nil
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Nil
The Company issued a news release on April 4, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 mai 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 4 avril 2024 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
3 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,06 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 3 ans
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
5 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés /
|
Groupe Pro :
|
Aucun
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 avril 2024.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1477
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,750,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.04 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,750,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.06 per common share for a period of 48 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Nil
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$1,880
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 mai 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 4 décembre 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
9 750 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,04 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
9 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 750 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,06 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 48 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
21 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Aucun
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
1 880 $
|
S/O
|
S/O
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1478
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,179,241 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $158,962.03.
Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
4
|
$78,828.74
|
$0.05
|
1,576,575
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1479
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletins dated October 26, 2021, April 12, 2024, April 19, 2024, May 1, 2024, and May 14, 2024, Good Natured Products Inc. (the "Company") amended the terms of the Company's convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") as follows:
|
Convertible Debentures:
Conversion Price:
Maturity Date:
Interest Rate:
|
$8,625,000 principal amount ($17,250,000 principal amount was reduced to $8,625,000 following partial redemption)
CDN$1.06 principal amount per common share (unchanged)
Extended from October 31, 2026 to December 15, 2029
Increased from 7% (which was bi-annual) to 10% (to be paid annually on December 15th of each year). At the election of the Company, the interest accrued on the
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases April 11, 2024, April 30, 2024 and the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2024 (filed on SEDAR+).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1480
HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 6, 2024, between Hanstone Gold Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire three mineral exploration claims comprising approximately 355.37 hectares in the province of British Columbia. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 650,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the vendor. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the Vendor, and the Issuer has an option to purchase 1/2 of the NSR Royalty for $500,000 at any time.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1481
INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$239,100
|
Offering:
|
4,782,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant")
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
2,391,000 Warrants to purchase 2,391,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Warrant for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration provision, whereby, if the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares is at least 20 cents over a period of 25 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to 30 days.
|
Agent :
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
N/A
|
478,200
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one Unit at $0.05 per Unit for a 5-year period
Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2024 and April 25, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1482
INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Short Form Offering Document-Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated April 8, 2024, the Company's Short Form Offering Document dated April 1, 2024 has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange. The Exchange has now been advised that the offering closed on April 25, 2024.
|
Offering:
|
11,548,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
5,774,000 Warrants to purchase 5,774,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Warrant for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration provision, whereby, if the volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares is at least 20 cents over a period of 25 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to 30 days.
|
Agent :
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
1,154,800
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one Unit at $0.05 per Unit for a 5-year period
Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2024 and April 25, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1483
INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:42 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1484
INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1485
JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 09, 2024:
|
Number of Units:
|
16,673,999 Units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
16,673,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,673,999 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
0.10 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placee:
|
24 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
N/A
|
3,383,333
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Units
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Agent's and Finder's Fee:
|
$5221.20
|
390,000
|
867,020
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.10 per unit for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 13, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1486
KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1487
KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1488
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1489
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1490
ORESTONE MINING CORP. ("ORS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,00 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
1,450,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
1,500,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,130
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1491
PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,181,818 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1492
TRUECONTEXT CORPORATION ("TCXT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to our bulletin published on May 15, 2024, this is to confirm that the court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated March 12, 2024, between TrueContext and 1000827877 Ontario Inc. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of TrueContext, is completed.
Effective at the close of business on Thursday, May 16, 2024, the common shares of TrueContext Corporation ("TrueContext") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.
For further details, please refer to TrueContext's Management Information Circular dated April 8, 2024 and news releases dated March 13, 2024, May 8, 2024 and May 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
