TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0255

DAURA GOLD CORP. ("DGC")

[Formerly DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Daura Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated December 19, 2024. As a result, on Monday, January 27, 2025, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated July 16, 2024, the Company has acquired all the outstanding securities of Estrella Gold S.A.C. ("Estrella"). The Company issued an aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares to the securityholders of Estrella, excluding the common shares issued under the private placements below.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated December 19, 2024 and to the Company's news release dated January 21, 2025.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a private placement resulting in the issuance of the following securities in the Resulting Issuer.

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,466,623



Offering: 24,443,732 Listed Shares and 24,443,732 warrants



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commission in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 1,126,979 Commission Terms: each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10

for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated December

23, 2024 and January 21, 2025.





Shares for Debt

Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed the issuance of 3,103,066 shares to settle outstanding debt for $186,184.

Number of service providers: 3 creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro group participation:

Name # of

Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement 2 $123,184 $0.06 2,053,066









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: n/a n/a n/a n/a

Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated January 21, 2025.

Name Change

Following a board's resolution passed on January 20, 2025, effective at the opening on Monday, January 27, 2025, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Daura Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Resume Trading

Further to the bulletin dated May 2, 2024, effective at the opening on Monday, January 27, 2025, the common shares of Daura Gold Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DGC", and the common shares of Daura Capital Corp. (DUR.P) will be delisted.

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

41,601,466 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrow: 13,011,320 common shares (including 2,766,668 CPC escrowed shares)

of which 1,716,132 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DGC (new) CUSIP Number: 23833F 10 1 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS: 21222).

Company Contact: William Tsang, CFO Company Address: 501 – 543 Granville St., Vancouver BC V6C 1X8 Company Phone Number: 604-669-0660 Company Fax Number: 604-688-1157 Company Website: www.dauragold.com Company Email Address: [email protected]

BULLETIN V2025-0256

SHARP THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("SHRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 6, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 27, 2025, the common shares of Sharp Therapeutics Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences" company.

Post – Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,220,848 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 15,984,534 shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SHRX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 820009207 (New)

25/01/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0257

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,264,367 shares to settle outstanding debt for $271,724.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $271,724 $0.12 2,264,367









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2025-0258

GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,500,000.00



Offering: 35,000,000 Listed Shares with 17,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 2,025600

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable

at $0.15 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 3, 2024,

and January 21, 2025.





BULLETIN V2025-0259

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 shares and 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for US$ 300,000.

Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 300,000 CAD$0.14 3,000,000









Aggregate Pro

Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase shares Warrant Exercise Price: CAD$ 0.14 for a five-year period

Please refer to company's news release dated November 04, 2024 for further details. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2025-0260

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: US$6,330,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into

3,956,250 Class B Units, each exchangeable into one Listed Unit Conversion Price: US$1.60 per Listed Unit Maturity date: 5 years from issuance Interest rate: 2.25% per annum Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 8, 2022,

June 26, 2023, October 30, 2023. Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: US$10,160,000 principal amount of convertible debenture,

convertible into 4,064,000 Class B Units, each exchangeable into one Listed Unit Conversion Price: US$2.50 per Listed Unit Maturity date: 5 years from issuance Interest rate: 2.25% per annum Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 8, 2022,

June 26, 2023, October 30, 2023. Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: US$2,700,000 principal amount of convertible debenture,

convertible into 1,285,714 Class B Units, each exchangeable into one Listed Unit Conversion Price: US$2.10 per Listed Unit Maturity date: 5 years from issuance Interest rate: 2.25% per annum Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 8, 2022,

June 26, 2023, October 30, 2023. Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: US$4,975,000 principal amount of convertible debenture,

convertible into 2,369,047 Class B Units, each exchangeable into one Listed Unit Conversion Price: US$2.10 per Listed Unit Maturity date: 5 years from issuance Interest rate: 2.25% per annum for US$700,000 principal amount advance

and 5.50% per annum for US$4,275,000 principal amount advances Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 18, 2022 and

May 27, 2022, June 26, 2023, October 30, 2023. Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: US$23,500,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into

9,400,000 Class B Units, each exchangeable into one Listed Unit Conversion Price: US$2.50 per Listed Unit Maturity date: 5 years from issuance Interest rate: 5.50% per annum for US$15,000,000 principal amount advance, 6%

per annum for US$2,100,000 principal amount advance and 7.5% per

annum for US$6,400,000 principal amount advance Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 18, 2022, February 14,

2022, May 27, 2022 and August 19, 2022, November 14, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 26, 2023, October 30,

2023.

BULLETIN V2025-0261

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,720,407 shares to settle outstanding debt for $657,204.10.

Number of Creditors: 16 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 3 $419,298.36 $0.01 41,929,834









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2025-0262

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 23, 2024 between Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Sellers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired the McKenzie Gold Project (the "Property") in New Brunswick.

To acquire the first 70% interest in the Property, the consideration paid by the Company was the following:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) At closing (already issued) 20,000 2,650,000 common shares N/A

One of the sellers retained a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Northwest Property and the Grog Property, half of which (1%) may be repurchased for a sum of $500,000. The Company will also assume other existing NSRs.

The Seller's remaining 30% interest will be free-carried until the Company incurs $2,000,000 in exploration expenditures. Once such an amount is reached, the Company and that Seller will have to finance expenses according to their respective pro-rata interest in the joint venture. If one party's interest drops below 10%, the ownership will be transferred to a 10% net profit on mining production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2024, December 23, 2024 and January 17, 2025.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relatifs à une convention d'achat et de vente (la « convention ») entre Exploration Puma Inc. (la « société ») et des parties sans lien de dépendance (les « vendeurs »). Conformément à la convention, la société a acquis la propriété aurifère McKenzie (la « propriété ») au Nouveau-Brunswick.

Pour acquérir un premier intérêt de 70% dans la propriété, la société a versé la considération suivante :

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) À la clôture (déjà émis) 20 000 2 650 000 actions

ordinaires S/O

L'un des vendeurs a conservé une redevance de 2 % sur le rendement net de la fonderie sur la propriété Northwest est sur la propriété Grog, dont la moitié (1 %) peut être rachetée pour une somme de 500 000 $.

Le vendeur de l'intérêt résiduel de 30% conservera sa détention jusqu'à ce que la société ait fait des dépenses de 2 000 000 $ en travaux d'exploration. Lorsque cette somme sera atteinte, la société et le vendeur financeront les dépenses en fonction de leur intérêts proportionnels respectifs dans l'entreprise en commun. Dans l'éventualité où l'intérêt d'une des parties descendait sous la barre des 10%, cet intérêt sera alors converti en une redevance de 10% sur le profit net de production minière.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 18 novembre 2024, 23 décembre 2024 et 17 janvier 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0263

SENDERO RESOURCES CORP. ("SEND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,523,400.12 Offering: 12,695,001 Listed Shares with 12,695,001 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per Listed Share for a 5-year period. Commissions in Securities : N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 12, 2024, December 24, 2024, and December 30, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0264

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 23, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $430,000 Offering: 8,600,000 Listed Shares with 8,600,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 29, 2024, and December

19, 2024.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 430 000 $ Placement : 8 600 000 actions inscrites et 8 600 000 bons de souscription Prix offert : 0,05 $ par action inscrite Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,08 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois Commissions en titres : S.O. Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 29 novembre 2024, et du 19 décembre 2024.

