June 15, 2021

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

[formerly Colson Capital Corp. ("COLS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been suspended from trading since September 12, 2019, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 10, 2019, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 17, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (new CUSIP 70324L 10 5) under the new symbol "PHC" on TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated May 31, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, June 17, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of Pathway Health Corp. in consideration of 62,652,819 shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. Concurrent with the Qualifying Transaction, Pathway Health Corp. completed a brokered private placement of 27,600,000 subscription receipts at $0.50 per receipt.

52,227,286 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 816,049 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares The Clinic Network Canada Inc. (Kim Wei, Leslie Wei and Michael Steele) Y 51,638,711 Kim Wei Y 300,000 Wayne Cockburn Y 233,867 Ken Yoon Y 75,000 Kenneth Howling Y 69,204 Aura Balboa Y 45,000 Renee John Y 41,600 Pram Sandhu Y 13,904

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 31, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.941 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Pathway Health Corp."

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 17, 2021, the common shares of Pathway Health Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Colson Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 31, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Life Sciences" company.

Capitalization (post-consolidation): Unlimited shares with no par value of which

93,108,990 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 53,043,335 shares



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: PHC (new) CUSIP #: 70324L 10 5



Company Contact: Wayne Cockburn, President Company Address: 10 Four Seasons Place, 5th Floor

Etobicoke, ON M9B 6H7 Company Phone Number: (905) 505-0770 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

COLUMN CAPITAL CORP. ("CPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 11, 2021, effective at market open on June 17, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 15, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $202,500 (1,350,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 4 CORP. ("ECCF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated June 11, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 17, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

MAGEN VENTURES I INC. ("MAGN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated May 17, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 19, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $4,000,000 (40,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on June 16, 2021.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, June 17, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on June 17, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 60,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to confirmation of closing Escrowed Shares: 20,000,000 common shares and 6,000,000 options (subject to confirmation of closing in respect of the options).

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company - Toronto Trading Symbol: MAGN.P CUSIP Number: 55910M104 Agent: Canaccord Genuity

Agent's Options: 3,200,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 until the date that is 5 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 17, 2021.

Company Contact: Jesse Kaplan, director, chief executive officer, chief financial officer & corporate secretary Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 0A1 Company Phone Number: (647) 638-8740 Company email: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: High growth and/or emerging sector, including but not limited to, technology, resources and diversified sectors

______________________________________

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("MDP") ("MDP.DB") ("MDP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares, debentures and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, June 17, 2021, under the symbol "MDP", "MDP.DB" and "MDP.WT", respectively.

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "MDP", "MDP.DB" and "MDP.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after June 16, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ("SSX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated June 11, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 17, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 17, 2021, the securities of Yorkton Ventures Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated January 29, 2021, a news release was issued on June 11, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Change of Business as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

NEX Company

Further to a news release of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. ("Aya";TSX: AYA) dated June 11, 2021, the common shares of Algold Resources Ltd. ("Algold") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The delisting of the common shares of Algold results from the completion of a plan of arrangement (the "Agreement") with Aya, pursuant to which Aya has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Algold, pursuant to which, Aya will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") and the Company's shareholders will receive an aggregate of $2,400,000 in Aya common shares, calculated using the five-day trailing volume-weighted average price of Aya common shares in the five trading days immediately before the issuance, registration, and delivery of Aya shares. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Company will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Aya and the Company's shareholders will become shareholders of Aya.

The arrangement was approved by the Superior Court on March 26, 2021.

A joint press release dated June 11, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR, has been issued by Aya and Algold confirming the closing of the Agreement.

________________________________________

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated May 25, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 17, 2021, the common shares of Oracle Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,464,520 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company Of Canada Trading Symbol: OEC.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 68400T406 (new)

________________________________________

21/06/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a press release dated May 11, 2021:

Number of Securities: 3,253,687 common shares

Purchase Price: $2.72 per common share

Warrants: 3,253,687 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,253,687 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $3.68 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $537,463

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 4, 2021.

________________________________________

AUSTIN CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 17, 2021:

Number of Securities: 14,150,944 common shares

Purchase Price: CAD$5.30 per common share

Warrants: 10,613,208 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,613,208 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: USD$4.87 for 3 years following the closing of the private placement

Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: H.C. Wainwright & Co. received a cash commission equal to $6,000,000.26 and 1,132,076 common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to purchase 1,132,076 common shares of the Company. Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of USD$5.49 per common share for a period of 3 years following the closing.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in the press release dated May 20, 2021.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement –Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2021 and May 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,000,001 shares (of which 13,333,333 are Brokered and 2,666,667 are Non-Brokered)

Purchase Price: $0.75 per share

Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares David Laing Y 200,000 Daniel Vickerman Y/P 53,339 Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $392,908.27 (Brokered), $120,000.00 (Non-Brokered) and 270,666 Broker Warrants (Brokered) and 80,000 Finder's Warrants. The Broker Warrants and Finder Warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.75 per share to June 8, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $168,389.26 (Brokered) and 116,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.75 per share to June 8, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 7 and 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,500 Flow-Through Shares and 2,286,735 Non-Flow-Through Shares

Purchase Price: $0.16 per Flow-Through share and $0.14 per Non-Flow-Through Share

Warrants: 3,549,615 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,549,615 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Kevin Brewer Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 750,000 [3 placees]

Finder's Fee:

$18,410 and 115,063 finders' warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.

$11,797.98 and 84,271 finders' warrants payable to German Mining Networks GmbH

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years from closing

Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 14, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

COLUMN CAPITAL CORP. ("CPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 4 CORP. ("ECCF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Trust that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 15, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, (i) up to 619,750 trust units in its own capital stock; and (ii) up to $1,936,700 principal amount of the 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Trust due June 30, 2026. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange during the period from June 16, 2021 to June 15, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Trust.

The trust units trade on TSX Venture Exchange in Canadian funds (Symbol: FCA.UN) and in U.S. funds (Symbol: FCA.U).

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 4,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 6,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated April 16, 2021 with respect to a private placement of 10,565,000 shares and 10,565,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,565,000 shares, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of the following amendments:

There is a finder's fee payable to CM Equity AG ( Michael Kott ) - $39,600 cash and 198,000 finder warrants. The non-transferable finder warrants contain the same terms as under the private placement, exercisable at $0.50 into one common share for a two-year period.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:57 a.m. PST, June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced May 3, 2021:

Convertible Debentures: US$5,000,000

Conversion Price:. Convertible into common shares at CAD$10.82 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.

Maturity date: Five years from issuance

Interest rate: 8% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news release dated June 2, 2021 announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MAMMOTH RESOURCES CORP. ("MTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,349,965 shares

Purchase Price: $0.14 per share

Warrants: 20,349,965 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,349,965 shares.

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.21 for a 18-months period

Number of Placees: 48 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Thomas Atkins Y 250,000

Richard Simpson Y 250,000 (c/o Consultants Geo R Inc.)



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genutiy Corp. - $3,150 cash.

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $5,075 cash.

Leede Jones Gable - $6,485 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 393,636 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share and 759,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of debts having a deemed value of $86,600 and $151,800 respectively:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None



For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 22, 2021 and April 22, 2021.

________________________________________

NOVA CANNABIS INC. ("NOVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an asset purchase agreement (the Agreement") dated June 1, 2021 between the Company and High Tea Cannabis Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the retail cannabis stores constructed but not yet operated by the Vendor and all assets located in the stores, including furniture, fixtures, leasehold improvements, equipment and supplies, and the leases for the stores, including without limitation any renewals and amendments thereof. As part of the consideration for the purchase of the assets, the Company will issue $100,000 in common shares in the capital of the Company equal to the 10-day volume weighted average trading price of the shares on the date of the agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 2, 2021.

________________________________________

NOVA CANNABIS INC. ("NOVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an asset purchase agreement (the Agreement") dated June 1, 2021 between the Company and Marmakel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the retail cannabis stores constructed but not yet operated by the Vendor and all assets located in the stores, including furniture, fixtures, leasehold improvements, equipment and supplies, and the leases for the stores, including without limitation any renewals and amendments thereof. As part of the consideration for the purchase of the assets, the Company will issue $1,000,000 in common shares in the capital of the Company equal to the 10-day volume weighted average trading price of the shares on the date of the agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 2, 2021.

________________________________________

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the arm's length acquisition by the Company of a 100% interest in Out Central Project, consisting of 26 mining claim titles and applications located in the department of Antioquia, Columbia, for an aggregate consideration of US$ 9,000,000 as follows:

a) US$ 1,000,000 in cash at closing;

b) 18,807,206 units of the Company, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 at any time prior to April 23, 2023.

c) US$ 2,500,000 payable in up to 18,055,556 common shares of the Company on October 26, 2021; and

d) US$ 2,500,000 payable in up to 18,055,556 common shares of the Company on October 26, 2022.

The vendor will also retain a 2% net smelter royalty on the entire Otu Central Project, with the exception of production from mining title no. T4638005, which is already affected by a 5% net smelter return royalty payable to a third party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 23, 2021.

__________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2021 and June 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,886,000 FT shares and 8,363,750 NFT shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per FT share and $0.40 per NFT share

Warrants: 1,943,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,943,000 FT shares.

4,181,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,181,875 NFT shares.

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 53 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Philippe Havard Y 25,000

Sandra Wong Y 50,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 825,000 [3 placees]

Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $6,000 cash and 15,000 warrants.

German Mining Networks GmbH - $15,007.50 cash and 49,312 warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,200 cash and 38,000 warrants.

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $10,267.50 cash.

GloRes Capital Inc. – 122,500 cash

Laurentian Bank Securities - $2,500 cash and 5,000 warrants.

Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. - $6,000 cash and 15,000 warrants.

Clarus Securities Inc. - $60,000 cash and 150,000 warrants.

Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc. - $500 cash.

Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.60 per share for two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 14, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 500,000 Class B subordinate voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from June 21, 2021 to June 20, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 26,000,000 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.27 per share

Number of Placees: 21 placees

Finder's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. $390,600 cash and 1,407,000 warrants payable.

Blue Lakes Advisors SA $30,600 cash and 153,000 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ("SSX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing, this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 3, 2021 between TGS Esports Inc. (the "Company") and the vendors, Joseph Cribari, Esports Global Partners Inc., Bayline Capital Partners Inc. and New Wave Holdings Inc., pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Even Matchup Gaming Inc. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 5,500,000 shares subject to various voluntary escrow provisions.

_______________________________________

