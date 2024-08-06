VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2350

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ALCC.P 2 A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/03/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2024/03/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/03/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2351

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 8, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2352

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 8, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2353

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MCI 2 MINNOVA CORP. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2024/03/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2354

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) BOAT 2 THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2024/03/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.





Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2355

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) XGC 2 XALI GOLD CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/03/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2024/03/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/03/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2356

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) BAL.H NEX BALTO RESOURCES LTD. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/03/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2024/03/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/03/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/08/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2357

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $600,000



Offering: 400,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.50 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 29, 2024 and July 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2358

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 bonus warrants to an arms-length party in consideration of a loan in the amount of $1,000,000 under the loan agreement. The agreement contemplates total loaned funds of $1,000,000 for a term of six months and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a one-year period.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2359

E-TECH RESOURCES INC. ("REE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $600,000 Offering: 12,000,000 Listed Shares with 6,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 24-month period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Numus Capital Corp. Nil 490,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 24-month period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 22, 2024 and August 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2360

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 806,452 common shares at a deemed price of $0.465 per share to settle outstanding debt for $375,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2361

MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

SX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,445,254 shares and 10,445,254 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,566,788.02.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A











Warrants: 10,445,254 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,445,254 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2362

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), entered into between Palamina Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in Sociedad Minera Vicus Exploraciones S.A.C. (the "Target"), a Peruvian corporation with its principal assets being copper-silver mining claims located in Peru.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company on closing will: (i) issue 350,000 common shares to the Vendors; and (ii) grant a 1% Net Smelter Return to the Vendor. The Company has the right to buy-back half of such NSR granted (0.5%) for $1,000,000 cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2363

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated July 23, 2019, January 14, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $8,389,000 principal amount, of which $4,286,000 remains outstanding

Conversion Price: $0.80 per share until maturity (unchanged)

Maturity Date: Extended from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025

Interest Rate: Increased from 8% to 10% per annum

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 23, 2019 and January 14, 2021.

The Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,863,478 common share purchase warrants to the debentureholders in connection with the debenture amendments, with each warrant entitling the debentureholder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2364

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length earn-in agreement (the "Agreement"), between TRU Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party: Eldorado Gold Corporation ("the Optionee"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will have the option to acquire an 80% interest in each of (a) the Company's 100%-owned mineral claims and (b) the Company's right to acquire up to a 65% interest in certain contiguous mineral claims pursuant to an option agreement with Quadro Resources Ltd. ("Quadro"), as amended. Both properties are situated in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (the "Properties").

In order to exercise the option in its entirety, the Optionee must over a 5-year period (the "Term"): (i) pay an aggregate cash consideration of $8,250,000; and (ii) incur an aggregate of $7,000,000 in exploration expenditure on the Properties. On exercise of the option, the Properties will be held in a joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and the Optionee, and among those two parties plus Quadro in respect of certain optioned claims within the Properties.

Further, in the event the option is exercised and a JV is formed, if the Company has its interest in the Properties diluted to less than 10%, such interest will be converted to a 2% net smelter royalty, with a 1% buyback right for $5,000,000 at the time of commercial production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2024 and August 01, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2365

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, August 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

