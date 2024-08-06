TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 06, 2024, 23:13 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2350
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
ALCC.P
|
2
|
A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2024/03/31
|
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
|
2024/03/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2024/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2351
CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 8, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2352
JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 8, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2353
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
MCI
|
2
|
MINNOVA CORP.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2024/03/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial
|
2024/03/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2354
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
BOAT
|
2
|
THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED
|
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2024/03/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial
|
2024/03/31
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2355
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
XGC
|
2
|
XALI GOLD CORP.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2024/03/31
|
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
|
2024/03/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2024/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2356
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
BAL.H
|
NEX
|
BALTO RESOURCES LTD.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2024/03/31
|
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
|
2024/03/31
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2024/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/08/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2357
ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$600,000
|
Offering:
|
400,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.50 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 29, 2024 and July 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2358
COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,500,000 bonus warrants to an arms-length party in consideration of a loan in the amount of $1,000,000 under the loan agreement. The agreement contemplates total loaned funds of $1,000,000 for a term of six months and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a one-year period.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2359
E-TECH RESOURCES INC. ("REE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$600,000
|
Offering:
|
12,000,000 Listed Shares with 6,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 24-month period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Numus Capital Corp. Nil 490,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 24-month period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 22, 2024 and August 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2360
GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 806,452 common shares at a deemed price of $0.465 per share to settle outstanding debt for $375,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2361
MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
SX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,445,254 shares and 10,445,254 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,566,788.02.
Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Warrants: 10,445,254 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,445,254 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a two-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2362
PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), entered into between Palamina Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in Sociedad Minera Vicus Exploraciones S.A.C. (the "Target"), a Peruvian corporation with its principal assets being copper-silver mining claims located in Peru.
As consideration for the acquisition, the Company on closing will: (i) issue 350,000 common shares to the Vendors; and (ii) grant a 1% Net Smelter Return to the Vendor. The Company has the right to buy-back half of such NSR granted (0.5%) for $1,000,000 cash payment.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2363
SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated July 23, 2019, January 14, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the following convertible debenture:
Convertible Debenture: $8,389,000 principal amount, of which $4,286,000 remains outstanding
Conversion Price: $0.80 per share until maturity (unchanged)
Maturity Date: Extended from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025
Interest Rate: Increased from 8% to 10% per annum
The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 23, 2019 and January 14, 2021.
The Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,863,478 common share purchase warrants to the debentureholders in connection with the debenture amendments, with each warrant entitling the debentureholder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2364
TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length earn-in agreement (the "Agreement"), between TRU Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party: Eldorado Gold Corporation ("the Optionee"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will have the option to acquire an 80% interest in each of (a) the Company's 100%-owned mineral claims and (b) the Company's right to acquire up to a 65% interest in certain contiguous mineral claims pursuant to an option agreement with Quadro Resources Ltd. ("Quadro"), as amended. Both properties are situated in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (the "Properties").
In order to exercise the option in its entirety, the Optionee must over a 5-year period (the "Term"): (i) pay an aggregate cash consideration of $8,250,000; and (ii) incur an aggregate of $7,000,000 in exploration expenditure on the Properties. On exercise of the option, the Properties will be held in a joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and the Optionee, and among those two parties plus Quadro in respect of certain optioned claims within the Properties.
Further, in the event the option is exercised and a JV is formed, if the Company has its interest in the Properties diluted to less than 10%, such interest will be converted to a 2% net smelter royalty, with a 1% buyback right for $5,000,000 at the time of commercial production.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30, 2024 and August 01, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2365
PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, August 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
