Feb. 10, 2025

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on February 18, 2025, the company's Share Purchase Warrants will trade for cash same-day settlement. The Warrants expire on February 18, 2025, and will, therefore, be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business on February 18, 2025.

TRADE DATES

February 18, 2025 - TO SETTLE – February 18, 2025

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

BULLETIN V2025-0403

AMV II CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 15, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 18, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on February 12, 2025. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the market opening on February 12, 2025, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX

Venture Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

February 12, 2025. A further notice will be published upon

the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding

on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 4,000,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: AMV.P

CUSIP Number: 00181V102

Agent: Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant entitles

the holder to purchase one common share at $0.10 per

common share for 60 months from the date of issuance.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 15, 2024.

Company Contact: Michael Au, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Company Address: Suite 2300, Bentall 5, 550 Burrard Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2B5 Company Phone Number: (604) 218-7083 Company Email Address: [email protected]

BULLETIN V2025-0404

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: March 31, 2025

Record Date: March 20, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: March 20, 2025

BULLETIN V2025-0405

DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated January 15, 2025 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% of the interest in five metals properties located in Quebec and a BC Property located in Haida Gwaii.

By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling up to $5,000 and will issue up to 4,000,000 shares.

For further details, please refer to Company's news release dated January 16, 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0406

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange accepted for filing documentation a letter agreement dated April 28, 2022 (the "Agreement") between an arm's length optionor (the "Optionor") and Endurance Gold Corporation (the "Company") on May 17, 2022. The Company has now acquired a 100% interest in the related properties that constitute a portion of the Reliance Gold Project located 5 kilometers east of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometers north of the Bralorne Gold Mines.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has made the final security payment and granted the Optionor 750,000 share purchase warrants.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 2, 2022 and December 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0407

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:51 a.m. PST, February 10, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2025-0408

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2025-0409

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2025-0410

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $200,000.01



Offering: 5,714,286 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.035 per Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 571,428 571,428

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50

for a three-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 18, 2024 and

December 30, 2024.





BULLETIN V2025-0411

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property and Option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 21, 2025, between Lomiko Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100 percent of 28 mineral claims forming the Yellow Fox project located in Newfoundland, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 2,525,961 common shares over a period of 3 years. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR, with the Company having the right to purchase 50% of the NSR for $1,000,000. A finder fee to an arms-length party amounting to an aggregate cash payment of $5,250 and issue of 204,808 common shares.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 21, 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0412

MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP ("MNRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025 TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the amendment to the price of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 5,646,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 03, 2026 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,646,000 common Shares with 5,646,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 5,646,000 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 08, 2023.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated January 21, 2025, for further details.

# of Warrants 11,474,284 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 10, 2026 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,612,571 common Shares with 12,612,571 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 12,612,571 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 11, 2023.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated January 21, 2025, for further details.

BULLETIN V2025-0413

UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION ("USS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 24, 2025 (the "Agreement Date"), between the Company and an arm's length company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire the assets and the business as a going concern of the Vendor. Subject to customary adjustments, the purchase price is $2,350,000, consisting of a $1,350,000 cash payment at closing and a $1,000,000 (the "Principal") convertible debenture with a three-year term at 6% annual interest, allowing the Vendor to convert the Principal into the common shares of Company at $0.35, $0.45 and $0.55 per share over three years. The maximum number of issuable shares is 2,857,142.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 27, 2025 and February 5, 2025.

Shares for Bonuses

TSXV Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of the Company as bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party (the "Lender") in consideration of an immediate cash advance of $1,000,000 to the Company by the Lender pursuant to the terms of a promissory note dated February 5, 2025 (the "Promissory Note"). The Promissory Note is unsecured and bears 8% per annum commencing on the date of advance to the date of repayment in full with interest payable monthly. The bonus warrants are non-transferable, with each warrant entitling the Lender to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of advance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 27, 2025 and February 5, 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0414

WI2WI CORPORATION ("YTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $600,000.00 Offering: 12,000,000 Listed Shares with 6,000,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right. Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 14, 2024 and

December 23, 2024.

