VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening June 5, 2023, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire June 7, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 7, 2023.

TRADE DATES

June 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 6, 2023

June 6, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 7, 2023

June 7, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 7, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

__________________________

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on May 16, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 31, 2023, the common shares of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which26,101,548 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EAU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29286E202 (NEW)

________________________________________

KIRKLAND LAKE DISCOVERIES CORP. ("KLDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the securities of Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. will resume trading.

This resumption of trading does not constitute final acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced on February 22, 2023, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Reviewable Transaction or the likelihood of completion. Completion of the Reviewable Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV Exchange final acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted. Should this occur, a trading halt may be re-imposed.

_______________________________________

23/05/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COHO COLLECTIVE KITCHENS INC. ("COHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, May 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COHO COLLECTIVE KITCHENS INC. ("COHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property, located in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SKRR Exploration Inc. will issue 5,000,000 common shares to the Company, incur $6,000,000 in exploration expenditures and pay $100,000 cash over a three year period in order to complete the acquisition of a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Project. The Company will retain a 2% NSR, with the purchaser having the right to purchase 1% at any time for $1,000,000. The Clearwater West Project consists of 3 claims (11,786 hectares) located in Saskatchewan.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2023.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the 76 mineral claims located in the Nickel North area of Quebec, Canada pursuant to a nickel north purchase agreement dated March 31, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length vendor.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES

(S)

$17,500 200,000 common shares and 200,000 warrants N/A

Each warrant is exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of two (2) years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 20, 2023.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 8, 2023, between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire three properties located on the northern end of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to the vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2023.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 15, 2023, the Company's Unit offering filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated May 09, 2023, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 15, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and securities regulator authorities of each of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 15, 2023, for gross proceeds of $ 525,262.05 (the "Offering").

Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc.



Offering: 1,945,415 units (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one Class A common share in the capital of the company and one Class A common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.27 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $ 0.41 per share/60 months



Agents' Warrants: 155,633 non-transferable warrants. Each Agents Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.27 per unit for a period of 60 months from the Closing Date. In addition, the Company paid to the Agent a corporate finance fee of 97,270 Units.



Over-allotment Option: The Agent has the option to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional 555,555 Units, exercisable in whole or in part at any time on orbefore June 14, 2023.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, completed concurrently with the Offering and on the same terms:

Number of Units: 2,166,667 Units



Purchase Price: $0.27 per Unit



Warrant: 2,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,166,667 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $ 0.41 for 60 months from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry.



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,166,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Unit Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $23,400 86,666 86,666

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase the Unit at the price of $ 0.27 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance. In addition, the Company paid a fiscal advisory fee of 86,666 Units.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement concurrently with the Offering.

________________________________________

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture(s), Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an extension of the maturity date and term of the underlying warrants of the following convertible debenture(s):

Convertible Debenture: CDN$126,500 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date: July 31, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: July 31, 2024



Interest Rate: 5% per annum



Convertible Debenture: CDN$624,500 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into units at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is now exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.50 until July 31, 2025.



Original Maturity Date: July 31, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: July 31, 2024



Interest Rate: 5% per annum



Convertible Debenture: CDN$20,000 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into units at CDN$0.25 of principal amount outstanding per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is now exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.50 until July 31, 2025.



Original Maturity Date: July 31, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: July 31, 2024



Interest Rate: 5% per annum

These convertible debentures were issued prior to the Company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2022, and April 12, 2023, Long Form Prospectus dated August 18, 2021, and filed on SEDAR.

___________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:21 a.m. PST, May 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 127,925 shares



Purchase Price: $0.53 per share



Warrants: 127,925 share purchase warrants to purchase 127,925 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration clause







Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news release on May 23, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_____________________________________

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 14, 2023:

Non-flow-through Shares ("NFT Shares")

Number of Shares: 9,123,015 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 9,123,015 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,123,015 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.165 for a two-year period

Flow-through Shares ("FT Shares")

Number of Shares: 15,715,733 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share



Warrants: 15,715,733 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,715,733 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.165 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 20,000 NFT Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 6 1,366,820 NFT Shares 1,820,000 FT Shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $160,756.67 N/A 1,166,857 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.165 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 11, 2023 and May 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]