VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 4, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MNC MNC.PR.A 2 Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Annual audited financial statements,

annual management's discussion and

analysis and certification of the annual

filings for the year. 2022/12/31





Interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis

and certification of the interim filings for the

interim period (collectively, the Unfiled Documents). 2023/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: August 3, 2023

Record Date: July 21, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: July 20, 2023

________________________________________

PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PINE.U") ("PINE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per CAD unit: Cdn$0.0003

Distribution per USD unit: Cdn$0.0003

Payable Date: July 17, 2023

Record Date: July 10, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: July 7, 2023

________________________________________

23/07/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLLO SILVER CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 35,266,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 8, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 8, 2026



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.79

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 70,533,334 shares with 35,266,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 26, 2021.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of certain non-core assets of the Company including five surface mineral leases, including Coffey Lake, the Warrensville South and North properties, two inventory stockpiles, one metallic and industrial minerals lease, and equipment associated with select pits (collectively, the "Non-Core Assets"). Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"), the Company will dispose of its Non-Core Assets to the Vendor in return for an aggregate cash consideration consisting of $3,200,000 ("Cash Consideration").

$300,000 out of the Cash Consideration will be subject to a holdback until the assignment and transfer of the leases and upon completion of certain outstanding regulatory obligations on one of the leases.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2023.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2023 and April 4 and 25, 2023

Number of Shares: 19,642,181 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 9,821,089 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,821,089 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 1,098,166

Agent's Fee:



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Compensation

Options Beacon Securities Limited $52,064.40 N/A 430,305 Vukasin Pekovic N/A 312,500 N/A







Devrim Jan Turkdogan N/A 312,500 N/A

Agent's Compensation Options Terms: Each compensation option entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Beacon Securities Limited will also receive a corporate finance fee equal to $100,000, payable in 833,333 Units at the issue price of $0.12 per Unit with the same terms as the offering.

The Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acquisition of a Non-Arm's Length Party (the "Target") pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated March 21, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, the Target and the shareholders of the Target (the "Target Shareholders").

The Target, in partnership with an arm's length party (the "Optionor"), is developing solid state bulk exportable hydrogen technologies for deployment away from the production source, with the objective of it being economically and commercially viable (the "Hydrogen Project"). The Target has an option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights from the Optionor associated with the Hydrogen Project for 24 months after completion of the Hydrogen Project by paying AUD $1,000,000 to the Optionor and the Optionor will be entitled to future performance payments comprised of: (i) AUD $4,000,000 at the time of completion of an industry-standard feasibility study; and (ii) AUD $6,000,000 at the time of reaching commercial production.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 50,000,000 shares, subject to Tier 2 value escrow, to the Target Shareholders, pay an annual contribution of AUD $70,000 for five years towards the Hydrogen Project and will be subject to a 5% royalty on future production in order to complete the acquisition of the Target. At closing, the Target will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2023, May 15, 2023 and June 19, 2023.

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023:

Number of Units: 9,785,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the

Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit



Warrants: 9,785,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,785,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Finder's

Warrants







Finder's Fee: $36,000.00 N/A 360,000 Finder's

Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,680,300 shares



Purchase Price: $2.40 per share



Warrants: 1,680,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,680,300 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.85 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $322,617.60 N/A 134,424

The Company issued a news release on May 29, 2023 and June 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, July 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 29, 2023, and May 4, 2023

Convertible Debenture $471,651.75



Conversion Price: Convertible up to 6,288,690 common shares at $0.075 per share for the first

year and $0.10 thereafter.



Maturity date: Five years from issuance



Warrants 6,288,690 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of

five years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one

common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.10.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $375 NA 5,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 27, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 26, 2023 (the "Agreement") between KDA Group Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, effective on Jun 28, 2023, the Company has disposed all the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary Agence L.I.V. Inc. for an aggregate cash consideration of $13,500,000 subject to closing adjustments.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2023.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actifs ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation d'une convention d'achat d'actions datée du 26 mai 2023 (la « Convention ») entre Groupe KDA Inc. (la « Société ») et des personnes sans lien de dépendance. Conformément aux termes de la Convention ayant une date de prise d'effet du 28 juin 2023, la Société a cédé toutes les actions de sa filiale en propriété exclusive Agence L.I.V. Inc. pour une contrepartie totale en espèces de 13 500 000 $ sous réserve des ajustements de clôture.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la Société le 28 juin 2023.

_______________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 24,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 24,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023 and June 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Royalty Purchase Agreement dated June 29, 2023, between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party ("the Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 0.25% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR Royalty") on the Tatogga project located in British Columbia, BC. The Company will also be granted a first right of refusal to purchase an additional 0.25% net smelter return royalty.

Under the terms of the agreement, in consideration for the NSR Royalty, a cash payment of US$1,000,000 is payable upon closing of the Transaction, and an issuance upon closing of US$2,750,000 in common shares (2,159,429 shares) of the Company will be made to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2023.

________________________________________

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,328,141 shares to settle outstanding debt for $92,969.87.

Number of Creditors: 18 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 10 $81,684.12 $0.07 1,166,916 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 $3,516.73 $0.07 50,239

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 01, 2023, June 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,357,276 shares



Purchase Price: $0.145 per share



Warrants: 11,357,276 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,357,276 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a four-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated

expiry.



Number of Placees: 67 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 119,484 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 785,000 common shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 60,081,31 N/A 414,354

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of four years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on June 22, 2023 and June 28, 2023, announcing the closing of each tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_________________________________________________

SEVEN OAKS CAPITAL CORP. ("SEVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,576,560 common shares



Purchase Price: $ 0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,253.12 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,191,669

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: 0,65 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,111,111 shares with 10,555,556 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 16, 2020.

________________________________________

SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, July 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, July 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 4,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,110,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 180,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,700 N/A 5,400









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered,

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,160,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common

share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferrable Share

purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit.



Warrants: 14,160,000 Warrants to purchase 14,160,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable until June 30, 2025 being a period of two years from the date

of issuance.



Number of Placees: 17 placees.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[1 Pro Group member] P 1,214,000



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,100 N/A 242,200

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per Finder Share for a period of 1 year

from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on June 30, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

