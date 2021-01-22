VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

[formerly DLP RESOURCES (2020) LIMITED ("DLP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 12, 2021, the Company has amalgamated with its wholly owned subsidiary and changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday January 26, 2021, the common shares of DLP Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of DLP Resources (2020) Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



66,324,636 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 23,850,446 shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: DLP (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 23291X107 (new) ________________________________________





PROSPERO SILVER CORP. ("PSL.H")

[formerly Prospero Silver Corp ("PSL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 22. 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property Disposition:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 27, 2019 between Prospero Silver Corp (the "Company") and Aquatio S.A. de C.V., ("Aquatio""). As per the Agreement, the Aquatio has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares in Minera Fumarolo S.A. de C.V. ("Mineral Fumarola"). Minera Fumarola holds the Pachuca Property in Mexico.

Aquatio purchased Minera Fumarola for a cash purchase price of US5,000 and the assumption of all statutory liabilities and obligations of the subsidiary in Mexico, including property maintenance and abandonment, statutory employee severance, and tax obligations, estimated to aggregate to US$95,000.

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated September and December 31, 2019.

Transfer to NEX:

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective open of trading, Tuesday January 26, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 26, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PSL to PSL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

[formerly Allante Resources Ltd. ("ALL.H ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

NEX Company

Qualifying Transaction - Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated December 22, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The QT consists of the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding securities of 1188893 B.C. Ltd. (formerly, World Copper Ltd.) ("8893"), by way of share exchange, in consideration of the issuance of 98,553,249 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per share.

A total of 66,175,594 common shares, 1,700,000 common share purchase warrants and 1 special warrant exercisable for up to 24,446,702 common shares issued to 8893 shareholders are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement, and a total of 1,858,655 common shares are subject Seed Share Resale Restrictions ("SSRR") and are subject to SSRR hold periods.

The Company is classified as a "Nickel-copper ore mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212232).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated December 22, 2020, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated June 10, 2019, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "ALL.H" to "WCU".

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 27,031,466 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 27,031,466 warrants to purchase 27,031,466 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 per common share until July 27, 2025



Number of Placees: 45 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement

P 2,000,000 (6 Placees) P 1,575,001





Finder's Fee: Arm's length finders collectively received $237,742.09 in cash and and 1,981,182 finders' warrants to purchase 1,981,182 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement and the QT via press releases dated January 12 and 18, 2021, respectively.

Shares for debt

In connection with the QT, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,666,666 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt of the Company amounting to $320,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Number of Shares Joe DeVries Y 42,441 Simco Services Inc. (Joe DeVries) Y 2,624,225

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 18, 2021.

Name Change

Pursuant to a Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on October 2, 2020, the Company has changed its name from "Allante Resources Ltd." to "World Copper Ltd.". There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the common shares of "World Copper Ltd." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Allante Resources Ltd." will be delisted.

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 132,251,981 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 69,675,593 common shares, 1,700,000 common share purchase warrants and 1 special warrant exercisable for up to 24,446,702 common shares, of which 6,967,558 shares and 170,000 common share purchase warrants are released at the date of this bulletin.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver)

Trading Symbol: WCU (NEW) CUSIP Number: 981448103 (NEW)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Marla Ritchie, Corporate Secretary Company Address: Suite 2300, 1177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2K3 Company Phone Number: (604) 638-3665 Company Fax Number: (604) 408-7499 E-mail Address: [email protected] Web site: https://worldcopperltd.com/

____________________________________

21/01/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,150,000.00







Initial Conversion Price: $0.05 per unit in the first year and at $0.10 in the second, third, fourth and fifth year







Term of Maturity: 5 Years







Interest Rate: 8.75% per annum, due semi-annually in each year following the closing date







Warrants: 23,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,000,000 shares







Initial Exercise Price: $0.075







Term to Expiry: 5 Years







Number of Placees: 18 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Louise Dykes Y 0 Trevor Burns Y 0 William Conlin Y 0 Barbara Tambre Y 0













Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

AUQ GOLD MINING INC. ("AUQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020 and December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 550,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Finder's Fee: Mine Equities Ltd. - $18,060.00 and 25,800 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.70 per share to June 21, 2021 and at $0.90 per share to December 21, 2021

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. ("BRAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,479,335 common shares Purchase Price: $1.21 per common share Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares PVG and Associates Inc. (Paul Godfrey) Y 495,867 Sunset Harbour Capital Ltd. (Adam Arviv) Y 719,008 Brown Lab Industries Inc. (Rob Godfrey) Y 206,611 James A. Ryan Y 82,644 Ronen Kannor Y 66,115 Paul Pathak Y 41,322 Richard Carter Y 826,446

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 10, 2020 and January 13, 2021.

________________________________________

COIN HODI INC. ("COIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:31 p.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6 and January 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,674,739 shares







Purchase Price: $0.15 per share







Warrants: 15,337,370 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,337 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 88 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,949,333 [11 placees]









Finder's Fee:









$11,544.00 and 76,960 finder warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.







$17,160.00 and 1,165,570 finder warrants payable to Fortification Capital Inc.







$7,360.00 and 49,067 finder warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation





$171,335.52 and 165,570 finder warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.







$12,400.00 and 82,667 finder warrants payable to Small Cap Invest Ltd.





$16,000.00 and 106,667 finder warrants payable to National Bank Financing ITF Hampton Securities Limited





$24,000.00 and 160,000 finder warrants payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.





$7,099.98 and 24,000 finder warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.





Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months from the date of closing of the placement



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a closing news release announcing the closing of the private placement on 21 January 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares David Woolford Y 904,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESROURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 15,804,012 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2021, March 5, 2021 and March 21, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 25, 2023, March 5, 2023 and March 21, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,804,012 shares with 15,804,012 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 2, 2019.

________________________________________

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. ("HRH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 25,340,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 25,340,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,340,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 29 placees













Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald Currie Y 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,400,000 6 placees









Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. – $20,960 cash and 419,200 finder's warrants.

Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. – $12,800 cash and 256,000 finder's warrants.









Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 19, 2021, in connection with the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of HypeX.gg Plateforme de Jeux Sociaux Inc., in consideration of $75,000 in cash and 1,625,000 common shares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 20, 2021.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 19 janvier 2021, auprès d'une personne sans lien de dépendance, concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de HypeX.gg Plateforme de Jeux Sociaux Inc., en considération de 75 000 $ en espèces et 1 625 000 actions ordinaires.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 20 janvier 2021.

_____________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2020 and December 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 19,163,528 flow-through shares and









21,422,284 non flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.085 per flow-through share









$0.07 per non flow-through share







Warrants: 10,711,141 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,711,141 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 47 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Element 29 Ventures Ltd. Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,028,235 [6 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $152,595 in cash and 1,550,235 finders' warrants payable to 6132987 Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Topleft Securities Ltd., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns and Delbrook Capital Advisors. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:40 p.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION ("ORE") ("ORE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:03 p.m. PST Jan. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION ("ORE") ("ORE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a property option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 7, 2021 between the Company and Alex McMillan (the "Owner"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to earn 100% interest in 78 claims comprising 15.7 km2 located south of the Company's existing optioned claims. As consideration, the Company will pay an aggregate of $134,000 cash over a five-year period and issue 117,300 common shares within 10 days of the date of approval of the Agreement by the Exchange. The Company shall also incur exploration expenses of at least $35,000 on or before the first anniversary date of the execution of the Agreement and agreed to pay the Owner a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on production from the claims of which 1.5% may be bought back in increments of $0.5M for each 0.5% of the NSR.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated January 14, 2021.

_______________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:37 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 197,530 shares at a deemed price of $0.10125 to Tyler Seguin, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Global Ambassador Agreement dated September 16, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 76,190 shares at a deemed price of $0.105 to John Walters, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advisory Agreement dated September 16, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 49,382 shares at a deemed price of $0.09375 to Jenny Mann, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advisory Agreement dated September 3, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 38,095 shares at a deemed price of $0.105 to Michael de Zotto, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advisory Agreement dated August 27, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 80,984 shares at a deemed price of $0.16 to Daily Hive, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Marketing Agreement dated August 21, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,021 shares at a deemed price of $0.1763 to Gopal Patel, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Consulting Agreement dated November 24, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,217 shares at a deemed price of $0.23 to Seastar Ventures, LLC (Virginia Dadey), in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advertising Agreement dated December 4, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 214,481 shares at a deemed price of $0.23 to Ballentine Media Inc. (Dylan Ballentine, Mitch Ballentine), in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Brand Strategy and Design Agreement dated July 1, 2020.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 68,820 shares at a deemed price of $0.0975 and 68,820 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $6,710.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 68,820 share purchase warrants to purchase 68,820 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 22, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 10:16 a.m. PST, Jan. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

