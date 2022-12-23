VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Class A Unit: US$0.04

Payable Date: January 16, 2023

Record Date: December 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: December 29, 2022

22/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,097,472 shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share



Warrants: 7,548,736 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,548,736 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $75,495 N/A 888,201

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in 203 map designated mineral exploration claims (the "Property"), covering 9,675 hectares located in the Labrador Trough region of Quebec. The Property is subject to a 2.0% NSR in favour of the vendors, with an additional 0.5% NSR under certain circumstances.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 4,000,000 common shares and

4,000,000 warrants. N/A









Each warrant shall entitle the vendors to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 3 years from closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 23, 2022.

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the amendment of the earn-in option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into on January 2, 2022 and amended ("the Amending Agreement") on October 28, 2022, between Dore Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). The Option Agreement gives the Company the option to acquire the Joe Mann Property (the "Property") located 60 kilometers south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company has agreed to accelerate the final scheduled cash and share payments under the Option Agreement. The Company has made the final scheduled cash payment of $1,500,000 (thus fulfilling the scheduled cash payment obligations), and issue 3,333,333 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.30 per Common Share for an aggregate value of $1,000,000.

Following the fulfillment of the scheduled cash and share payment obligations, the Vendors will commence the transfer of the Property to the Company. Upon exercise of the option, the Company is required to grant to the Vendors a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the mine production from the Property. The Company will be entitled to buy back 1% NSR in consideration for a payment to Vendors of $2,000,000 and to buy back an additional 0.5% NSR in consideration for a payment to the Vendors of $4,000,000.

Pursuant to the original terms of the Option Agreement, upon the commencement of commercial production at the Property, the Company will make an additional $1,000,000 cash payment and issue $1,500,000 in Common Shares to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2022

ELEMENT LIFESTYLE RETIREMENT INC. ("ELM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective September 5, 2017, the Exchange has consented to a replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"):

Original Convertible Debenture: $2,510,000



Replacement

Convertible Debenture: $2,259,000



Original Convertible Debenture

Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of 8,366,666 common shares at $0.30 per share of the principal outstanding



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of 7,530,000 common shares at $0.30 per share of the principal outstanding



Original Convertible Debenture

Maturity Date: August 29, 2022



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date: August 29, 2025





All other details of the Replacement Convertible Debenture remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2022.

FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2022 and increased the same day on December 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 19,047,619 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.42 per CFT share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 35 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 4,682,468







Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $296,658.34 cash and 731,625 Agents'

warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $72,075.43 cash and 156,776 Agents'

warrants

Sprott Capital Partners - $65,253.01 cash and 156,776 Agents'

warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $8,338.92 cash and 26,250 Agents'

warrants

National Bank Financial Inc. - $1,072.23 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $4,937.78 cash

M Partners - $907.80 cash

Richardson Wealth Limited - $756.50 cash

Agents' Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.42 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE INC. ("HMRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $600,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at the greater of (i) $0.09 and (ii) the offering price of an equity financing in year one; and (i) $0.10 and (ii) the offering price of an equity financing in year two



Maturity date: two (2) years following the closing



Interest rate: 8% paid semi-annually



Number of Placees: 5 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 Up to 6,222,222 shares







The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022 and December 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,537,414 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per share



Warrants: 2,537,414 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,537,414 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,131 or N/A N/A 14,245

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 326,980 shares to settle outstanding debt of $24,523.50.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors





Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $24,523.50 $0.075 326,980 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 15, 2022.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 326 980 actions en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 24 523,50 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 4 créanciers

Participation de personne ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de personne ayant un lien de dépendance: 4 24 523,50 $ 0,075 $ 326 980 Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O S/O











Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 décembre 2022.

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,110,845 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 1,555,422 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,555,422 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,749.99 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

WHITEMUD RESOURCES INC. ("WMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:01 a.m. PST, Dec.23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WHITEMUD RESOURCES INC. ("WMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

