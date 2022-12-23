TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 23, 2022, 16:45 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Class A Unit: US$0.04
Payable Date: January 16, 2023
Record Date: December 31, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: December 29, 2022
________________________________________
22/12/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 2, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,097,472 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.085 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,548,736 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,548,736 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$75,495
|
N/A
|
888,201
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in 203 map designated mineral exploration claims (the "Property"), covering 9,675 hectares located in the Labrador Trough region of Quebec. The Property is subject to a 2.0% NSR in favour of the vendors, with an additional 0.5% NSR under certain circumstances.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
4,000,000 common shares and
|
N/A
Each warrant shall entitle the vendors to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 3 years from closing.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 23, 2022.
_______________________________________
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the amendment of the earn-in option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into on January 2, 2022 and amended ("the Amending Agreement") on October 28, 2022, between Dore Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). The Option Agreement gives the Company the option to acquire the Joe Mann Property (the "Property") located 60 kilometers south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company has agreed to accelerate the final scheduled cash and share payments under the Option Agreement. The Company has made the final scheduled cash payment of $1,500,000 (thus fulfilling the scheduled cash payment obligations), and issue 3,333,333 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.30 per Common Share for an aggregate value of $1,000,000.
Following the fulfillment of the scheduled cash and share payment obligations, the Vendors will commence the transfer of the Property to the Company. Upon exercise of the option, the Company is required to grant to the Vendors a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the mine production from the Property. The Company will be entitled to buy back 1% NSR in consideration for a payment to Vendors of $2,000,000 and to buy back an additional 0.5% NSR in consideration for a payment to the Vendors of $4,000,000.
Pursuant to the original terms of the Option Agreement, upon the commencement of commercial production at the Property, the Company will make an additional $1,000,000 cash payment and issue $1,500,000 in Common Shares to the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2022
_______________________________________
ELEMENT LIFESTYLE RETIREMENT INC. ("ELM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective September 5, 2017, the Exchange has consented to a replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"):
|
Original Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,510,000
|
Replacement
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,259,000
|
Original Convertible Debenture
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares consisting of 8,366,666 common shares at $0.30 per share of the principal outstanding
|
Replacement Convertible
|
Debenture Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares consisting of 7,530,000 common shares at $0.30 per share of the principal outstanding
|
Original Convertible Debenture
|
Maturity Date:
|
August 29, 2022
|
Replacement Convertible
|
Debenture Maturity Date:
|
August 29, 2025
All other details of the Replacement Convertible Debenture remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2022.
________________________________________
FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 5, 2022 and increased the same day on December 5, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,047,619 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.42 per CFT share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
35 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
6
|
4,682,468
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $296,658.34 cash and 731,625 Agents'
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $72,075.43 cash and 156,776 Agents'
|
Sprott Capital Partners - $65,253.01 cash and 156,776 Agents'
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $8,338.92 cash and 26,250 Agents'
|
National Bank Financial Inc. - $1,072.23 cash
|
PI Financial Corp. - $4,937.78 cash
|
M Partners - $907.80 cash
|
Richardson Wealth Limited - $756.50 cash
Agents' Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.42 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE INC. ("HMRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2022:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$600,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at the greater of (i) $0.09 and (ii) the offering price of an equity financing in year one; and (i) $0.10 and (ii) the offering price of an equity financing in year two
|
Maturity date:
|
two (2) years following the closing
|
Interest rate:
|
8% paid semi-annually
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
Up to 6,222,222 shares
The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022 and December 20, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,537,414 Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.29 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,537,414 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,537,414 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,131 or N/A
|
N/A
|
14,245
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
_______________________________________
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 326,980 shares to settle outstanding debt of $24,523.50.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
4
|
$24,523.50
|
$0.075
|
326,980
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 15, 2022.
CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 décembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 326 980 actions en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 24 523,50 $.
Nombre de créanciers : 4 créanciers
Participation de personne ayant
un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :
|
Créanciers
|
# de
|
Montant dû
|
Prix réputé par
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total de personne ayant un lien de dépendance:
|
4
|
24 523,50 $
|
0,075 $
|
326 980
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 décembre 2022.
__________________________________________
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,110,845 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,555,422 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,555,422 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.26 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$1,749.99
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WHITEMUD RESOURCES INC. ("WMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:01 a.m. PST, Dec.23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WHITEMUD RESOURCES INC. ("WMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
