Oct 31, 2022, 20:33 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANY
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM.H")
[formerly Pure Gold Mining Inc. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to Pure Gold Mining Inc., (the "Company") news release issued October 31, 2022, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of November 02, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from PGM to PGM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
ROSS RIVER MINERALS INC. ("RRM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the securities of ROSS RIVER MINERALS INC. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 13, 2018, a news release was issued on April 26, 2022 and on October 28, 2022, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
_______________________________________
22/10/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, at the request of the Listed Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares: 22,501,333 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees: 4 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation: N/A
|
Aggregate
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$81,004
|
900,053 Shares
|
0 Warrant
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated October 28, 2022.
RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 octobre 2022
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions: 22 501 333 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix : 0,12 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: N/A
|
Montant total en
|
# total
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
81 004 $
|
900 053 actions
|
0 bon de souscription
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 octobre 2022.
________________________________________
CONTAGIOUS GAMING INC. ("CNS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2022, August 5, 2022, and August 30, 2022:
Number of Shares: 8,700,000 units
Purchase Price: $ 0.015 per unit
Warrants: 8,700,000 warrants
Warrant Purchase price: $ 0.05 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Placees: 6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finder's Fee: 426,000 Common shares payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. with 426,000 Warrants exercisable at $ 0.05 for two years.
96,000 Common shares payable to Haywood Securities Inc. with 96,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.05 for two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 4, 2022, and Amending Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 24, 2022, (collectively the "Agreement") between Deveron USA, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deveron Corp. and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has indirectly acquired all the assets of Frontier Labs Inc., a leading soil lab and agronomy company that services Iowa and Minnesota based in Iowa, United States.
As consideration the Company has agreed to pay an aggregate USD$1,650,000 in cash, and issue an aggregate 1,100,000 common shares at a price of $0.50 per common share over a two-year period. In addition, the Vendor is entitled to receive three EBITDA milestone payments equal to 25% of the excess gross revenue upon certain milestones that is payable in cash and up to 280,000 common shares.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2022.
________________________________________
EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 8 and 27, 2022:
Number of Shares: 8,666,666 shares
Purchase Price: $0.30 per share
Warrants: 8,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,666,666 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a five-year period
Number of Placees: 14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,122,465
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2022 and October 25, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
GINSMS INC. ("GOK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,324,507 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $3,732,450.73 from previous loans agreements.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$3,732,450.73
|
$0.10
|
37,324,507
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,096,306 common shares at $0.0934 per share to settle outstanding debt of $1,036,395.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Nil
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2022.
________________________________________
NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:34 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 24, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 35,838,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 17, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 38,508,000 shares with 38,508,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 24, 2020.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2022.
________________________________________
QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022:
Number of Shares: 2,750,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.20 per share
Warrants: 2,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,750,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a five-year period
Number of Placees: 3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placees
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
2,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on October 27, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 4,166,667
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,333,334 shares with 4,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 5, 2022.
________________________________________
RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an earn-in agreement dated August 30, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length vendors. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Four Nations Property (the "Property") consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks totalling 520 hectares, located in the province of Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $50,000 and will issue 2,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share over a 3 year period, details of the payment schedule listed in the table below. The Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR in favour of the Vendors, whereby 0.5% may be purchased at any time by the Company for a price of $400,000.
DATE CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES
At Closing $5,000 1,000,000 N/A
1st Year Anniversary $8,000 500,000 N/A
2nd Year Anniversary $15,000 500,000 N/A
3rd Year Anniversary $22,000 N/A N/A
Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 20,2022 and October 28, 2022 for further details.
________________________________________
STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 7, 2022 and October 12, 2022:
Number of Shares: 4,112,080 shares
Purchase Price: $0.33 per share
Warrants: 4,112,080 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,112,080 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period
Number of Placees: 32 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
1,204,848
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$13,657.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on October 28, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
