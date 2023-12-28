VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0415

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 27, 2023, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

New Listing-Shares, Halt

Effective at the opening Friday, December 29, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Application for Listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.3.

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0416

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 19, 2023 and Powerband Solutions Inc., (the "Company") news release dated December 27, 2023, effective at the open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the shares of Powerband Solutions Inc. will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0417

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 15, 2024

Record Date: December 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2023

________________________________________

23/12/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0418

A-LABS CAPITAL V CORP. ("ALBA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0419

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 96,439,227 common shares at a deemed value of $0.1114 per share to settle outstanding debt for $10,743,329.02.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 21, 2023 and December 15, 2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0420

COPPERCORP RESOURCES INC. ("CPER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023 and December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,770,797 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 19,770,797 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,770,797 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 63 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 499,999 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 1,383,571



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $51,112.25 NA 730,174

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0421

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:55 p.m. PST, Dec. 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0422

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0423

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of the Company's 25% interest in Persistence Resources Group Ltd ("Persistence"), the Company's 94%-owned subsidiary, by way of listing Persistence's shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited pursuant to Persistence Global Offering Prospectus dated December 14, 2023 (the "Prospectus") The Company will receive C$47.2-million pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 14, 2023 and December 22, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0424

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated December 8, 2023 (the "Agreement") with an arm's length optionor to acquire up to an undivided 70-per-cent interest in the Pilipas lithium property (the "Property") in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, after satisfying the year 2 commitments, the Company shall earn a 50-per-cent interest in the Property. After satisfying the year 3 commitments, the Company shall earn a 70-per-cent interest in the Property. If the Company earns a 70-per-cent interest in the Property, the parties shall form a joint venture that is 70-per-cent held by the Company and 30-per-cent by the optionor. If the Company earns a 50-per-cent interest in the Property but fails to earn a 70-per-cent interest, the parties shall form a joint venture that is 50-per-cent held by the Company and 50-per-cent by the optionor. If after formation of the joint venture either party's interest is diluted below 10-per-cent, it shall be converted into a 2-per-cent net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Property.













CONSIDERATION CASH (CDN$) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($)



Closing $20,000 2,000,000 Common Shares N/A



Year 1 $25,000 1,000,000 Common Shares $400,000



Year 2 $25,000 1,000,000 Common Shares $1,600,000



Year 3 $30,000 2,000,000 Common Shares $2,000,000



Total $100,000 6,000,000 Common Shares $4,000,000





For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 11, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0425

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 22, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,533,556 Equity LP Units and up to 938,350 Preferred LP Units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 3, 2024, to January 2, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0426

SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,014,734

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 16, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 16, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,014,734 shares with 4,014,734 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 9, 2022.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0427

TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,851,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 9,851,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,851,000 shares, subject to an accelerated expiry.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 547,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 140,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 19,834 N/A 198,340

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 8, 2023, and on December 15, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0428

TRENCH METALS CORP. ("TMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.13 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.20 per common share exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,160 N/A 132,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0429

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,510,000 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.09 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 5,755,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,755,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.135 per common share exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Units Finder's Fee: $91,611 N/A 1,017,900

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Options entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at the price of $0.09 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.135 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0430

ZYUS LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION ("ZYUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $1.00 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,000,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2023.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2023-0431

ZINCORE METALS INC. ("ZNC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 28, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,540,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: February 14, 2024 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,540,000 shares with 9,540,000 share purchase warrants attached (post-consolidation), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 31, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]