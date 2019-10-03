VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLO III ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 7, 2019, the common shares of Apolo III Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading.

Apolo III Acquisition Corp. announced on October 2, 2019 that the letter of intent dated May 16, 2019 in respect of a proposed transaction between the Company and Latitude Global Cannabis Inc. ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated in accordance with its terms as a result of the Proposed Transaction not being completed within certain specified time periods. The Proposed Transaction was originally announced on May 21, 2019.

NEX COMPANY

ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP. ("EGD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 1, 2019, and Company's press release dated October 2, 2019; trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

19/10/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 25, 2019 with respect to the Share Purchase Agreement between the Company and South Central Building Systems Ltd. ("SC") the SC Shareholders exercised their right to receive $90,000 of the final Installment Payment of $100,000 per month for a period of five months by way of 225,000 common shares with a deemed price per share of $0.40.

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, Oct. 03, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 03, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:54 a.m. PST, Oct.03, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 200,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.00



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

John Newell $6,000.00 cash; 12,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable for 2 years following the closing date

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,688,888 shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per share



Warrants: 844,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 844,444 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: Other



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc., 85,400 shares; 42,700 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Same as Units offered

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:31 PM PST, Oct. 02, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 03, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

REBEL CAPITAL INC. ("RBL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 3, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 3, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 3, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, Oct. 03, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 03, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2019:

FIRST TRANCHE





Number of Shares: 833,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 833,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for eighteen months



Number of Placees: 1 placee

NEX COMPANY

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 03, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 3, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated, Oct. 03, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending review of the Proposed Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2 and 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

