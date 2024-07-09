VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2099

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI.H")

[formerly Bioasis Technologies Inc. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, July 11, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of July 11, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BTI to BTI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated March 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2100

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated May 14, 2024, between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company") and 1480775 B.C. Ltd., an affiliate of CPS Capital, under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, shareholders of the Company received $0.04 in cash per common share of the Company held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the Company's securityholders was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on June 27, 2024 and that the final court order approving the Plan of Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 3, 2024. The Plan of Arrangement was completed on July 9, 2024.

For additional information please refer to the Company's management information circular dated May 29, 2024 filed on SEDAR+.

Delist:

In connection with the completion of the Plan of Arrangement, the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted at the request of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2101

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 5, 2024, and the Company's press release dated July 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted, pending clarification of Company affairs.

_______________________________________

24/07/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2102

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 8, 2024, the Trust may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,028,053 units in its own unit-capital, representing 5% of the Trust's units in circulation. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange or other recognized marketplaces from August 1, 2024 until July 31, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Trust.

FONDS DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités daté du 8 juillet 2024, Fonds de Placement Immobilier Canadien Net (le « fonds ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 1 028 053 parts de son capital, représentant 5 % des parts en circulation de la société. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse ou d'autres marchés reconnus du 1 août 2024 au 31 juillet 2025. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Financière Banque Nationale au nom du fonds.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2103

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 41,909,368 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per share to settle outstanding debt for $419,093.68.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $318,786.12 $0.01 31,878,612 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 3, 2024, and July 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2104

GENERATION URANIUM INC. ("GEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,250,000 Offering: 5,000,000 Listed Shares with 5,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.45 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 357,120









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated March 15, 2024, April 11, 2024 and June 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2105

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 1, 2024 between Goldhills Holding Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties, Donald George Macintyre, and Harold Victor Parsons (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the Lennac Lake property located in the Omineca Mining Division in British Columbia.

Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendors an aggregate purchase price of $100,000 cash over a period of three years in amounts set forth in the Agreement. Additionally, the Company is obligated to incur exploration expenditures totaling $370,000 by specific milestones set forth in the Agreement. Upon commencement of commercial production, the Company will pay the Vendors an annual payment in lieu of a net smelter return royalty, beginning at $40,000 CDN per annum.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 2, 2024, May 17, 2024 and July 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2106

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:21 a.m. PST, July 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2107

INFINICO METALS CORP. ("INFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $753,899.96





4,000,000 Common Shares with 2,000,000 warrants attached





1,388,889 Flow-Through Shares with 694,444 warrants attached



Offering: 2,383,333 Charity Flow-Through Shares with 1,191,666 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.075 per Common Share $0.09 per Flow-Through Share $0.138 per Charity Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 for a two year period



Non-Cash Commissions:



Shares Warrants

Finders 0 235,111



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 2, 2024, May 23, 2024, June 6, 2024, and July 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2108

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 28, 2024, with respect to the Company's

Non-Brokered Private placement, the Bulletin should have read "gross proceeds of $9,862,964.32".

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2109

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 14, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $970,736.85



Offering 10,785,965 Listed shares with 10,785,965 warrants



Offering Price: $0.09 per unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.15 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A 96,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a 2-year period. Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 21, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2110

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:56 a.m. PST, July 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2111

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,025,000 Offering: 5,062,500 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 240,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 20, 2024, June 26, 2024 and July 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2112

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $2,250,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 9,000,000 Listed Shares with 9,000,000 detachable warrants



Conversion Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Maturity date: 3 years



Interest rate: 12.5% per annum, payable in cash semi-annually



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 720,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2113

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.09 subject to an acceleration clause.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 20, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2114

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $12,355,888.40 Offering: 30,889,721 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Pollitt & Co. Inc. 625,000 1,468,501





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 7, 2024, June 3, 2024 and May 06, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2115

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Property Option Agreement dated March 21, 2024 ("Agreement") between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has granted the Purchaser the option to acquire ("Option") up to a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton project, and ten other gold projects over two-stage earn-in phases according to the following payment schedule:

First Option: 70% interest:

305,000 common shares of the Purchaser ("Shares").

Exploration expenditures of $6,000,000 which may be accelerated at the Purchaser's discretion: $ 500,000 on or before December 31, 2024 : $ 1,000,000 on or before December 31, 2025 ; $ 1,500,000 on or before December 31, 2026 ; and $ 3,000,000 on or before December 31, 2027

which may be accelerated at the Purchaser's discretion: The Company will be granted a 1% net smelter royalty return ("NSR").

Upon the exercise of the First Option and the termination of the Second Option, the parties will be deemed to have entered into a joint venture agreement.

Second Option: 30% (100% aggregate):

An additional Share issuance to be the number of Shares equal to 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares following the issuance of those Shares, subject to a maximum of 8,920,000 Shares.

Second Option must be fulfilled on or before February 28, 2028 .

. Upon exercise of the Second Option, the Company will be granted an additional 1% NSR ("Second Option NSR"). The Purchaser may repurchase the Second Option NSR for 1,500 oz. of gold or the cash equivalent at the time of repurchase.

At no point in time will the Purchaser issue to the Company a number of Shares that will cause the Company to become a Control Person of the Purchaser without first obtaining disinterested shareholder approval and prior Exchange approval.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 4, 2024; June 25, 2024; and July 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2116

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $408,000.00 Offering: 3,400,000 Listed Shares with 3,400,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.18 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 204,000









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024 and July 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2117

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Property Option Agreement dated March 21, 2024 ("Agreement") between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor has granted the Company the option to acquire ("Option") up to a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton project, and ten other gold projects over two-stage earn-in phases according to the following payment schedule:

First Option: 70% interest:

305,000 common shares of the Company shares ("Shares").

Exploration expenditures of $6,000,000 which may be accelerated at the Company's discretion: $ 500,000 on or before December 31, 2024 : $ 1,000,000 on or before December 31, 2025 ; $ 1,500,000 on or before December 31, 2026 ; and $ 3,000,000 on or before December 31, 2027

which may be accelerated at the Company's discretion: The Vendor will be granted a 1% net smelter royalty return ("NSR").

Upon the exercise of the First Option and the termination of the Second Option, the parties will be deemed to have entered into a joint venture agreement.

Second Option: 30% (100% aggregate):

An additional Share issuance to be the number of Shares equal to 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares following the issuance of those Shares, subject to a maximum of 8,920,000 Shares.

Second Option must be fulfilled on or before February 28, 2028 .

. Upon exercise of the Second Option, the Vendor will be granted an additional 1% NSR ("Second Option NSR"). Trifecta may repurchase the Second Option NSR for 1,500 oz. of gold or the cash equivalent at the time of repurchase.

At no point in time will the Company issue to the Vendor a number of Shares that will cause the Vendor to become a Control Person of the Company without first obtaining disinterested shareholder approval and prior Exchange approval.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2024; April 22, 2024; June 24, 2024; and July 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

