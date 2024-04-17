VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1116

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: May 15, 2024

Record Date: May 01, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: April 30, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1117

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP.H")

[formerly Lumiera Health Inc. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, April 19, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of April 19, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NHP to NHP.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated April 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1118

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 5, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening April 19, 2024, the common shares of Plurilock Security Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology – Software Publishers' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,294,845 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: PLUR (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 72942L400 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1119

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: May 15, 2024

Record Date: May 1, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: April 30, 2024

_______________________________________

24/04/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1120

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2024, and increased on April 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,692,269 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 2,692,269 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,692,269 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 800,000











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $37,380 N/A 93,450

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 10, 2024, and April 17, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1121

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,521,578 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 7,521,578 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,521,578 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 209,512 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $119,329 N/A 397,765 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023 and February 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release announcing an extension of the private placement on January 25, 2024. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1122

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,466,818 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per common share



Warrants: 2,466,818 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,466,818 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a period of five (5) years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

181,818 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,400 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1123

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated April 5, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the amendments to the 2,245,222 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to a Private Placement announced on April 22, 2022"

Original Expiry Date: April 29, 2024

New Expiry Date: April 29, 2025

Original Exercise Price: $3.70

New Exercise Price: $1.10

The amended Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision, such that, if for any 10 consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Company's common shares ("Shares") exceeds $1.32 per Share, the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days, starting seven days after the last trading day above $1.32 per Share. The Company will announce any such accelerated expiry date by press release.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1124

INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,435,972 common shares at a deemed value of $0.015 per share to settle outstanding debt for $606,540.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 6 $474,739 $0.015 31,649,239 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1125

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:47 p.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1126

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1127

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, April 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1128

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1129

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of CA$0.499 per common share to settle outstanding debt for US$2,181,458.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Warrants: N/A

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2024 and April 12, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1130

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 57,557,600 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.01 per Share.



Number of Placees: 16 placees.



Finder's Fees: None.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2024, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1131

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated March 23, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a group of arm's length parties ("Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the Bingo East Property, located in Ontario ("Bingo East"). In consideration to exercise the option to acquire the Bingo East, the Company will remit to the Optionors an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company on a pro rata basis.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an arm's length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2024, and April 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1132

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated March 23, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a group of arm's length parties ("Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the Bingo West Property, located in Ontario ("Bingo West"). In consideration to exercise the option to acquire Bingo West, the Company will remit to the Optionors an aggregate of 12,000,000 common shares of the Company on a pro rata basis.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an arm's length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2024, and April 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1133

OPTIMUS GOLD CORP. ("OTS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares

5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT share

$0.05 per common share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.055 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]