Apr 17, 2024, 23:05 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1116
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.0125
Payable Date: May 15, 2024
Record Date: May 01, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: April 30, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1117
LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP.H")
[formerly Lumiera Health Inc. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, April 19, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.
As of April 19, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from NHP to NHP.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated April 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1118
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 5, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening April 19, 2024, the common shares of Plurilock Security Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology – Software Publishers' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
10,294,845 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: PLUR (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 72942L400 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1119
VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.10
Payable Date: May 15, 2024
Record Date: May 1, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: April 30, 2024
_______________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1120
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2024, and increased on April 4, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,692,269 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,692,269 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,692,269 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.60 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
750,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
5
|
800,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$37,380
|
N/A
|
93,450
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on April 10, 2024, and April 17, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1121
BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,521,578 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,521,578 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,521,578 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
40 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
3
|
209,512
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$119,329
|
N/A
|
397,765 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023 and February 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release announcing an extension of the private placement on January 25, 2024. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1122
CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,466,818 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,466,818 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,466,818 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a period of five (5) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
181,818
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,400
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1123
FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the Company's press release dated April 5, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the amendments to the 2,245,222 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to a Private Placement announced on April 22, 2022"
Original Expiry Date: April 29, 2024
New Expiry Date: April 29, 2025
Original Exercise Price: $3.70
New Exercise Price: $1.10
The amended Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision, such that, if for any 10 consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Company's common shares ("Shares") exceeds $1.32 per Share, the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days, starting seven days after the last trading day above $1.32 per Share. The Company will announce any such accelerated expiry date by press release.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1124
INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,435,972 common shares at a deemed value of $0.015 per share to settle outstanding debt for $606,540.
Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
6
|
$474,739
|
$0.015
|
31,649,239
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1125
PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:47 p.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1126
PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1127
SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, April 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1128
SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1129
SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of CA$0.499 per common share to settle outstanding debt for US$2,181,458.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
Warrants: N/A
For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2024 and April 12, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1130
UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
57,557,600 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.01 per Share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees.
|
Finder's Fees:
|
None.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.
The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2024, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1131
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated March 23, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a group of arm's length parties ("Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the Bingo East Property, located in Ontario ("Bingo East"). In consideration to exercise the option to acquire the Bingo East, the Company will remit to the Optionors an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company on a pro rata basis.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finders' Fees: None
This acquisition is considered an arm's length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2024, and April 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1132
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated March 23, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a group of arm's length parties ("Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the Bingo West Property, located in Ontario ("Bingo West"). In consideration to exercise the option to acquire Bingo West, the Company will remit to the Optionors an aggregate of 12,000,000 common shares of the Company on a pro rata basis.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finders' Fees: None
This acquisition is considered an arm's length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2024, and April 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-1133
OPTIMUS GOLD CORP. ("OTS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 17, 2024
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per FT share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.055 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
