TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: August 5, 2022

Record Date: July 22, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 21, 2022

The issuer has advised that further to the dividend notice which was issued on July 7, 2022 the type of dividend on its common shares should have indicated regular, not special.

________________________________________

CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0025

Payable Date: August 2, 2022

Record Date: July 18, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: July 15, 2022

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX") ("MWX.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to Shareholders of record on July 18, 2022, transferable Rights to purchase common shares of the Company (each a "Share"). One (1) Right will be issued for each Share held. One (1) Right and $0.015 are required to purchase one (1) Share of the Company. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is September 12, 2022. As at July 8, 2022, the Company had 347,178,581 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 15, 2022, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a ''Mining Exploration" company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering For every one (1) Share held, Shareholders will

receive one (1) Right exercisable for One (1)

Share at $0.015 per Share. Record Date July 18, 2022 Shares Trade Ex-Rights July 15, 2022 Rights Called for Trading July 15, 2022 Rights Trade for Cash September 8, 2022 - Trading in the Rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date. Rights Expire September 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM (EST). Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at 12:00 PM (EST) on

September 12, 2022 and delisted at market close.

TRADE DATES

September 08, 2022 - TO SETTLE - September 09, 2022

September 09, 2022 - TO SETTLE - September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022 - TO SETTLE - September 12, 2022

Rights Trading Symbol MWX.RT Rights CUSIP Number 603465121 Subscription Agent and Trustee Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada and in all

jurisdictions outside Canada excluding any

jurisdiction that does not provide a prospectus

exemption.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2022 and the Rights Offering Circular dated July 8, 2022, which is available on www.sedar.com.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

DLV RESOURCES LTD. ("DLV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 28, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 15, 2022, the common shares of DLV Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,868,066 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol DLV.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number 23342T204 (new)

________________________________________

22/07/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2022:

Number of Shares 7,571,058 flow-through shares Purchase Price $0.17 per share Warrants 3,785,529 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,785,529 shares Warrant Exercise Price $0.25 for a two-year period Number of Placees 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Timothy Termuende Y 250,000 Toklat Resources Inc.

(Timothy Termuende) Y 300,000 Glen Diduck Y 300,000 Paul Reynolds Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 300,000 Finder's Fee Aggregate cash commission of $3,570 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 11, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonus

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration for loan agreements dated June 17, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (together "the Agreements"), between the Company, and certain arm's length and non-arm's length parties (collectively the "Lenders"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Lenders advanced an aggregate of CDN$293,000 principal amount to the Company (the "Loan"). The Loan will have a term of 1-year and shall bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.05 until July 5, 2023.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Bonus Warrants 9206-8618 QC Inc. (André Rancourt) Y 1,500,000 Fiducie De La Maison Bleue (Robert Brouillette) Y 1,500,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 05, 2022.

LUMIERA SANTÉ INC. (« NHP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission de bons de souscription en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN: le 13 juillet 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société pour l'émission de 5 000 000 de bons de souscription non transférables en prime en contrepartie de conventions de prêt datées des 17 juin 2022 et 30 juin 2022 (collectivement " les conventions "), entre la société et des parties dont certaines sans lien de dépendance et d'autre ayant un lien de dépendance (collectivement les " prêteurs "). En vertu des conventions, les prêteurs ont avancé un montant total de 293 000 $ CA en capital à la société (le « prêt »). Le prêt aura une durée d'un an et comportera intérêt au taux de 15 % par an.

Chaque bon de souscription peut être exercé en une action ordinaire au prix de 0,05 $ CA jusqu'au 5 juillet 2023.

Participation initié / Groupe Pro :



Nom Initié=Y /

Groupe Pro=P # de Bons de souscription 9206-8618 QC Inc. (André Rancourt) Y 1 500 000 Fiducie De La Maison Bleue (Robert Brouillette) Y 1 500 000

Pour plus de détails, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 5 juillet 2022.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 7, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,024,675 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of July 20, 2022 to July 19, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Paradigm Capital Inc. (John Bellamy) on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 13, 2022.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 5, 2022, between Double Decker Group LLC dba World Soccer Talk and several arm's length parties (collectively the "Vendors") and Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement the Company has acquired 100% of the digital assets of the Vendor, including, but not limited to, domain names, and social media and intellectual property.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 510,000 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.75 per share and make a cash payment of USD$350,000 to the Vendors upon closing. The Vendors are also entitled to up to a maximum of USD$500,000 in earn-out payments, payable in cash, subject to the achievement of certain performance and revenue targets over the 2-year period following closing.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 5, 2022.

________________________________________

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 42,750,000 bonus warrants, each bonus warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.05 for three years from the date of issuance (which includes a warrant acceleration provision), in consideration for subscribers participating in an up to $1,500,000 non-brokered unsecured non-convertible debenture financing. Each debenture unit consists of (a) one $1,000 face value debenture and (b) 28,500 common share bonus warrants of the Company. The debentures will mature three years from the date of issuance and will bear an interest rate of 8% per annum.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 13, 2022

________________________________________

SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:35 a.m. PST, July 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, July 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,333,333 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to 191010 Investments Ltd. (the "Lender") in return for an immediate $2,000,000 loan advance to the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Loan and Credit Facility Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 11, 2022. The Company may also draw up to an additional $1,000,000 from the Lender, at which time additional Warrants will be priced and issued to the Lender, subject to Exchange approval. The Agreement will be secured against the Company's assets and will bear an interest rate of 9% per annum, with a maturity date of two years from the Agreement date. Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60, with the expiry date being the lesser of two years from and the term to expiry of the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 23, 2022 and July 11, 2022.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 1, 2022 between the Company and St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("STAG"); the Option Agreement between the Company and STAG dated October 22, 2019; and the Assignment, Assumption and Termination Agreement among the Company, STAG and Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") (collectively, the "Agreements"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company will acquire all of the rights and title to the Panama Lake property ("Property") held by STAG. The Company may also purchase and assume the right, title and interest of STAG under the Option Agreement. Benton will agree to consent to the assignment of the Option Agreement to the Company while retaining its 50% ownership interest in the property until such time as the Company fulfils its option to earn 100% interest (stated below).

In consideration of the Purchase and Sale Agreement, the Company will pay to STAG a cash payment of $500,000 and will issue 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.30 per Share. In the event the Company acquires 100% interest in the Property, STAG has the right to cause the Company to exercise its buyback right to repurchase from Benton one-half of the 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the Property, and convey the repurchased 1% to STAG in exchange for a cash payment by STAG to the Company for $1,000,000.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company may purchase certain interest in the Property from Benton for cash consideration and the completion of required exploration expenditures (see below). In the event that the Company completes a NI 43-101 report for the Property, the Company will issue an additional cash payment to Benton based on the number of ounces of gold in the NI 43-101 report multiplied by $0.50.

Due Date Interest Cash Work From closing Purchased Payment Commitment 42 months 70 % $ 100,000 $ 250,000 48 months 100 % $ 300,000 $ 300,000

Insider / Pro Group Participation None Finders' Fees None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2022 and July 13, 2022.

________________________________________

