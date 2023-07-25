VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ -

PARDUS VENTURES INC. ("PDVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 8, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions on May 10, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and immediately halted on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday July 27, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday July 27, 2023, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 27, 2023. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PDVN.P CUSIP Number: 69945A100 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 8, 2023.

Company Contact: Herrick Lau

Company Address: Suite 2250 – 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9

Company Phone Number: (778) 331-2082

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

SPACE KINGDOM DIGITAL CAPITAL CORP. ("YSK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (CPC) Prospectus dated May 12, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 12, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts and the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open July 27, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 27, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,300,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,300,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: YSK.P CUSIP Number: 84616A107 Agent: Haywood Securities lnc.

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 12, 2023.

Company Contact: Christopher Farnworth Company Address: P.O. Box 11117,1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: 604-250-1060 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NEX Company:

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Special return of capital Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following special return of capital distribution:

Distribution per Share: $0.30

Payable Date: August 8, 2023

Record Date: August 1, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: August 9, 2023

Due-bill period: July 31, 2023 to August 8, 2023 inclusively

Redemption Date: August 10, 2023

________________________________________

23/07/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSXV Exchange Bulletin dated June 12, 2023 ("Original Bulletin"), the following corrections have been made:

Number of Original Warrants: 8,713,750 New Expiry Date: July 21, 2024 Corrected New Expiry Date: July 21, 2025



Number of Original Warrants: 4,264,000 New Expiry Date: July 30, 2024 Corrected New Expiry Date: July 30, 2025



Number of Original Warrants: 338,339 New Expiry Date: August 5, 2024 Corrected New Expiry Date: August 5, 2025

All other details of the Original Bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of one mining claim in Sept Iles Region of Quebec pursuant to a letter of intent for mineral exploration and mining option agreement dated February 20, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length vendor.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)







Year 1 $10,000 100,000 Common Shares N/A On or before

February 20, 2024 N/A N/A $50,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2023.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of three mining claims in Sept Iles Region of Quebec pursuant to a letter of intent for mineral exploration and mining option agreement dated February 10, 2023 between the Company and arm's length vendors. An aggregate consideration over a period of four years is as follows:



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Consideration $75,000 300,000 common shares $600,000









For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2023.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on May 12, 2022. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 27, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,601,828 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of $1,601,828.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.



Offering: 279,430 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with an average sale price of $5.73 per share.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Over-allotment Option: None.



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $40,046 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 27, 2022, which are both available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,180,862 critical minerals flow-through shares, 9,504,855 flow-through shares and 5,172,860 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.248 per critical minerals flow-through share, $0.215 per flow-through share and $0.1305 per common share



Warrants: 8,429,290 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,429,290 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 4,945,785 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 1,973,258



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $48,276 N/A 333,794

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,297,800 shares to settle outstanding debt for $125,956.

Number of Creditors: Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 US$125,956 $0.0273 6,297,800 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 7,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 500,000 N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]