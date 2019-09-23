VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Diviend

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.2016

Payable Date: October 31, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

[formerly ROSITA MINING CORPORATION ("RST")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 16, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 25, 2019, the common shares of King Global Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Rosita Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

66,802,282 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: KING (new) CUSIP Number: 49549V 10 6 (new)

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.05

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-dividend: September 27, 2019

After giving effect to the 1 for 10 consolidation to become effective on September 24, 2019 the dividend amount per common share will be $0.05 on a post consolidation basis, (pre-consolidation amount per share: $0.005).

________________________________________

19/09/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 21, 2018, extended to November 21, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 21, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 21, 2017.

________________________________________

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,860,738 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 18,860,738 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,860,738 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 35 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Investor Group Y 1,568,177 (David Wetherald)









KB & JB Holdings Limited Y 198,630 (Rick Blum)









Larry O'Reilly Y 1,570,076





Scotia Capital Inc. ITF



Pedra da Gavea 422-75783-27 Y 1,570,154 (William Steers)









Scotia Capital Inc. ITF









96347 Canada Inc. 425-93084-29 Y 1,570,154 (Tim Casgrain)









Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 1,117,860





Finder's Fee:

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc $48,570.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,551,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 21, 2018 and amended to October 21, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 21, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,515,000 shares with 2,575,000 share purchase warrants attached, which completed October 21, 2016 prior to the Company going public.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 768,376 common shares to an arm's length service provider to settle outstanding debt for $38,418.80.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated September 11, 2019:

Number of Securities: 30,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 15,000,000 warrants to purchase 15,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 24 months until September 19, 2021



Number of Placees: 24 Placees







Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jamie Levy Y 800,000 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 13,000,000 Carrier Capital Management Inc. (Marc Carrier) Y 500,000 Aggregate ProGroup Involvement (2 Placees) P 400,000





Finder's Fee: PowerOne Capital Markets Limited received a cash commission of $105,000

and 2,100,000 warrants to purchase common shares at a price of $0.05 per

share expiring on September 19, 2021

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 20, 2019.

RESSOURCES GOLDEN TAG LTÉE. («GOG»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 septembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions : 30 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 15 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 000 000

actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07 $ pour une période de 24 mois jusqu'au 19 septembre 2021



Nombre de souscripteurs : 24 souscripteurs







Participation Initiés / Groupe Pro :









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jamie Levy Y 800,000 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 13,000,000 Carrier Capital Management Inc. (Marc Carrier) Y 500,000 Participation Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs) P 400,000





Honoraire d'intermédiation : PowerOne Capital Markets Limited ont reçu une commission de 105 000 $

en espèces et 2 100 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acheter des

actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,05 $ par action expirant le 19 septembre

2021

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 20 septembre 2019.

______________________________________

IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 3, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 366,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEW CAROLIN GOLD CORP. ("LAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Bill of Sale Agreement dated September 6, 2019 between New Carolin Gold Corp. (the Company) and David and Patricia Martin (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire certain operational equipment used by the Company in its exploration activities. Consideration is $25,000 cash and 1,750,000 common shares.

________________________________________

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 12, 2019.

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 14 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $11,000 cash and 110,000 broker warrants payable.

Each broker warrant has the same terms as the offering

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PEOPLE CORPORATION ("PEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PEOPLE CORPORATION ("PEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, September 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.00 a.m. PST, September 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 6, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,039,148 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 23, 2019 to September 22, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Scotia Capital Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a pre-acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2019 between Razor Energy Corp. (the "Company") and Little Rock Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, shareholders of the Vendor will receive 0.45 of the Company's common share for each share held resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 5,689,532 common shares. The Company intends to acquire the balance of the Vendor's shares by way of compulsory acquisition on the same terms as the original offer, resulting in the issuance of up to an additional 292,500 common shares. The transaction implies a value of approximately $12.7-million for the Vendor, including $10.6-million of equity from the Company and the assumption of the Vendor's net debt of $2.1-million.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated September 11, 2019.

_______________________________________

RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, September 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,225,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 5,225,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,225,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 set to expire on August 15, 2021



Number of Placees: 9 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Brian Penney Y 300,000 Cedar Forest Inc. (Kevin O'Connor) Y 500,000





Finder's Fee: Ken MacLeod - $625 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 20, 2019.

Number of Shares: 487,804 shares



Purchase Price: $0.3075 per share



Warrants: 487,804 share purchase warrants to purchase 487,804 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.5125 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

