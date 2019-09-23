TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Diviend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A NV Share:  $0.2016
Payable Date:  October 31, 2019
Record Date:  September 30, 2019
Ex-dividend Date:  September 27, 2019

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")
[formerly ROSITA MINING CORPORATION ("RST")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 16, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 25, 2019, the common shares of King Global Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Rosita Mining Corporation will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which

66,802,282

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares


Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

KING

(new)

CUSIP Number:

49549V 10 6

(new)

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.05
Payable Date:  October 15, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-dividend: September 27, 2019

After giving effect to the 1 for 10 consolidation to become effective on September 24, 2019 the dividend amount per common share will be $0.05 on a post consolidation basis, (pre-consolidation amount per share: $0.005).

19/09/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

1,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 21, 2018, extended to November 21, 2019

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 21, 2020

Exercise Price of Warrants:

0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 21, 2017.

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 15, 2019:

Number of Shares:

18,860,738 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.13 per share


Warrants:

18,860,738 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,860,738 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.18


Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years


Number of Placees:

35 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

 # of Shares

Investor Group

Y

1,568,177

(David  Wetherald)




KB & JB Holdings Limited

Y

198,630

(Rick Blum)




Larry  O'Reilly

Y

1,570,076



Scotia Capital Inc. ITF

Pedra da Gavea 422-75783-27

Y

1,570,154

(William Steers)




Scotia Capital Inc. ITF




96347 Canada Inc. 425-93084-29

Y

1,570,154

(Tim  Casgrain)




Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]

P

1,117,860


Finder's Fee:

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc

$48,570.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

2,551,250

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 21, 2018 and amended to October 21, 2019

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 21, 2020

Exercise Price of Warrants:

0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,515,000 shares with 2,575,000 share purchase warrants attached, which completed October 21, 2016 prior to the Company going public.

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 768,376 common shares to an arm's length service provider to settle outstanding debt for $38,418.80.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated September 11, 2019:

Number of Securities:

30,000,000 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share


Warrants:

15,000,000 warrants to purchase 15,000,000 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.07 for a period of 24 months until September 19, 2021


Number of Placees:

24 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:




Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Jamie Levy

Y

800,000

2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)

Y

13,000,000

Carrier Capital Management Inc. (Marc Carrier)

Y

500,000

Aggregate ProGroup Involvement (2 Placees)

P

400,000


Finder's Fee:

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited received a cash commission of $105,000
and 2,100,000 warrants to purchase common shares at a price of $0.05 per
share expiring on September 19, 2021

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 20, 2019.

RESSOURCES GOLDEN TAG LTÉE. («GOG»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 septembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 septembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions :

30 000 000 actions ordinaires


Prix :

0,05 $ par action ordinaire


Bons de souscription :

15 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 000 000
actions ordinaires


Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,07 $ pour une période de 24 mois jusqu'au 19 septembre 2021


Nombre de souscripteurs :

24 souscripteurs



Participation Initiés / Groupe Pro :




Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Jamie Levy

Y

800,000

2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)

Y

13,000,000

Carrier Capital Management Inc. (Marc Carrier)

Y

500,000

Participation Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs)

P

400,000


Honoraire d'intermédiation :

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited ont reçu une commission de 105 000 $
en espèces et 2 100 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acheter des
actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,05 $ par action expirant le 19 septembre
2021

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 20 septembre 2019.

IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 3, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 366,000 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

NEW CAROLIN GOLD CORP. ("LAD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Bill of Sale Agreement dated September 6, 2019 between New Carolin Gold Corp. (the Company) and David and Patricia Martin (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire certain operational equipment used by the Company in its exploration activities.  Consideration is $25,000 cash and 1,750,000 common shares.

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 12, 2019.

                           

Number of Shares:

2,200,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share


Warrants:

2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for an 18 month period


Number of Placees:

14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

300,000

[2 placees]



Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $11,000 cash and 110,000 broker warrants payable. 
Each broker warrant has the same terms as the offering

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

PEOPLE CORPORATION ("PEO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PEOPLE CORPORATION ("PEO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, September 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.00 a.m. PST, September 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company  

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 6, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,039,148 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 23, 2019 to September 22, 2020.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Scotia Capital Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a pre-acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2019 between Razor Energy Corp. (the "Company") and Little Rock Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, shareholders of the Vendor will receive 0.45 of the Company's common share for each share held resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 5,689,532 common shares. The Company intends to acquire the balance of the Vendor's shares by way of compulsory acquisition on the same terms as the original offer, resulting in the issuance of up to an additional 292,500 common shares. The transaction implies a value of approximately $12.7-million for the Vendor, including $10.6-million of equity from the Company and the assumption of the Vendor's net debt of $2.1-million.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated September 11, 2019.

RIO SILVER INC. ("RYO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, September 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2019:

Number of Shares:

5,225,000 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share


Warrants:

5,225,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,225,000 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 set to expire on August 15, 2021


Number of Placees:

9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

    # of Shares



Brian Penney

Y

300,000

Cedar Forest Inc. (Kevin O'Connor)

Y

500,000


Finder's Fee:

Ken MacLeod - $625 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 20, 2019.

Number of Shares:

487,804 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.3075 per share


Warrants:

487,804 share purchase warrants to purchase 487,804 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.5125 for an 18 month period


Number of Placees:

1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

