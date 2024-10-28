TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 28, 2024, 22:46 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3178
UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION ("USS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to resolutions passed by the Company's shareholders on December 14, 2023, and the Company's board of directors on October 1, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening October 31, 2024, the common shares of Uniserve Communications Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Communications and Information Technology sector' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
26,841,323 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
USS (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
909172603 (NEW)
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-3179
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 25, 2024, effective at the opening Wednesday, October 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/10/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3180
BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,220,000
|
Offering:
|
4,600,000 Listed Shares with 2,300,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.70 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 72,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.10 for a 2-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 22, 2024, and October 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3181
DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:37 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3182
DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3183
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,875,000
|
Offering:
|
12,500,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 12,500,000 warrants attached
|
17,500,000 Listed Shares with 17,500,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years
|
$0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 0 2,320,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 3 years
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 12, 2024, September 26, 2024, and October 17, 2024.
______________________________________
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 octobre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
1 875 000 $
|
Placement :
|
12 500 000 actions inscrites accréditives et 12 500 000 bons de souscription
|
17 500 000 actions inscrites et 17 500 000 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,08 $ par action inscrite accréditive
|
0,05 $ par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
|
0,08 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 3 ans
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions Bons de souscription
|
Intermédiaires (total) 0 2 320 000
|
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 3 ans
|
Communication de
|
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3184
HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3185
MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3186
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3187
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3188
PINNACLE SILVER AND GOLD CORP. ("PINN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3189
POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$200,000
|
Offering:
|
250,000 Flow Through Shares with 250,000 Flow Through warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.80 per Flow Through Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.80 per Flow Through warrant for a 3-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 1, 2024 and June 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3190
POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3191
POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3192
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$100,000
|
Offering:
|
10,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.01 per Listed Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 11, 2024, August 6, 2024, and August 23, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3193
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$933,450
|
Securities Issued:
|
10,371,667 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.09 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated October 23, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3194
STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3195
STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3196
STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,029,339.74
|
Offering:
|
15,835,996 Flow Through Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.065 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 982,126
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.065 for a 1-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated October 23, 2024
_______________________________________
