TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3178

UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION ("USS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to resolutions passed by the Company's shareholders on December 14, 2023, and the Company's board of directors on October 1, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 31, 2024, the common shares of Uniserve Communications Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Communications and Information Technology sector' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,841,323 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: USS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 909172603 (NEW)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3179

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 25, 2024, effective at the opening Wednesday, October 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/10/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3180

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,220,000 Offering: 4,600,000 Listed Shares with 2,300,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.70 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 72,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.10 for a 2-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 22, 2024, and October 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3181

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:37 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3182

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3183

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,875,000 Offering: 12,500,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 12,500,000 warrants attached

17,500,000 Listed Shares with 17,500,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.08 per Flow Through Listed Share

$0.05 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years

$0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 2,320,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 3 years Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 12, 2024, September 26, 2024, and October 17, 2024.

______________________________________

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 1 875 000 $ Placement : 12 500 000 actions inscrites accréditives et 12 500 000 bons de souscription

17 500 000 actions inscrites et 17 500 000 bons de souscription Prix offert : 0,08 $ par action inscrite accréditive

0,05 $ par action inscrite Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription :

0,08 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 3 ans

0,08 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 3 ans Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) 0 2 320 000

Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 3 ans Communication de

l'information :

Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 12 septembre 2024, 26 septembre 2024, et du 17 octobre 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3184

HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3185

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3186

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3187

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3188

PINNACLE SILVER AND GOLD CORP. ("PINN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3189

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $200,000 Offering: 250,000 Flow Through Shares with 250,000 Flow Through warrants attached Offering Price: $0.80 per Flow Through Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.80 per Flow Through warrant for a 3-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 1, 2024 and June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3190

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3191

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3192

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $100,000 Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.01 per Listed Share Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 11, 2024, August 6, 2024, and August 23, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3193

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $933,450 Securities Issued: 10,371,667 Listed Shares Issue Price: $0.09 per Listed Share Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 23, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3194

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3195

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3196

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,029,339.74 Offering: 15,835,996 Flow Through Shares Offering Price: $0.065 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 982,126

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.065 for a 1-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 23, 2024

_______________________________________

