VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUKA CAPITAL CORP. ("AUK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 8, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 16, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 9, 2022, and the Company's press release dated December 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted, pending clarification of Company affairs.

NEX COMPANY:

TIGER INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("TGR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

NEX Company

In accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, effective at the close of business, Friday, December 16, 2022, securities of Tiger International Resources Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

22/12/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 562,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

ACKROO INC. ("AKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length (or non-arm's length) acquisition of Simpliconnect, Inc.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$750,000 and $125,000 in six monthly payments 5,625,000 Common Shares n/a

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 12, 2022

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Volt Lithium Corp. ("Volt" or "Target"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated October 31, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length shareholders of Volt (the "Vendors"). Volt is an Alberta-based privately-held exploration-stage lithium company which holds certain mines and minerals permits in the Rainbow Lake area of Alberta.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company paid the following consideration for the acquisition: (i) issuance of two (2) secured promissory notes to the Target for an aggregate principal amount of $700,000, bearing interest at 8% per annum, with $500,000 due on September 7, 2023 and $200,000 due on September 19, 2023; and (ii) issuance of 38,880,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 31, 2022, November 24, 2022 and December 09, 2022.

CHICANE CAPITAL I CORP. ("CCIC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated December 12, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business December 13, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on December 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $308,800 (3,088,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 278,914 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,850.96.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $3,440.55 $0.064 53,756 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 60,688 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at a price of $4.50 per share to October 31, 2024, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 26, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Warrants









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $66,168.75 N/A 60,688

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 27, 2022, between Goldstar Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in two mining claims located in the Montérégie region of southern Québec.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) Already paid at closing $25,000 500,000 common shares N/A Upon commencement of commercial production N/A 1,000,000 common shares N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 17, 2022 and December 7, 2022.

SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR (« GDM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à un contrat d'achat et de ventre (le « contrat ») datée du 27 octobre 2022, entre Société minière Goldstar ( la « société » ) et une personne sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société a acquis 100 % des intérêts dans 2 claims miniers situés dans la région Montérégie au sud du Québec.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) Déjà payé à la clôture Lorsque la société commence à faire de la production commerciale 25 000 $ S/O 500 000 actions ordinaires 1 000 000 actions ordinaires S/O S/O

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 17 novembre 2022 et le 7 décembre 2022.

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2022, and amended on October 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,933,273 flow-through (FT) shares

2,583,999 non-flow-through (NFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per FT share

$0.075 per NFT share



Warrants: 2,583,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,583,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 600,001



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,259.20 N/A 127,042

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 21, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 577,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.30 per share



Warrants: 577,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 577,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,428,571 bonus shares to an arm's length party in consideration of unsecured promissory notes.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 17, 2022.

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Purchase Agreement dated November 25, 2022 between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company") and First Majestic Silver Corp. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company will acquire eight royalties on exploration, development and mining properties in Mexico for US$20 million of commons shares (up to a maximum of 4,168,056 shares) of the Company. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2022.

OLIVE RESOURCE CAPITAL INC. ("OC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 6, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,466,520 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 16, 2022, to December 15, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 626,286 shares to settle outstanding debt for $438,400.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2022, September 16, 2022 and December 13, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,284,540 common shares at a deemed value of $0.175 per share to settle outstanding debt for $224,794.52.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $224,794.52 $0.175 1,284,540

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022.

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 17,405,419 (2,105,932 held by Insiders) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 26, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07



Number of Warrants remaining held by Insiders: 1,903,907 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 26, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 29,032,039 common shares with 29,032,039 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 4, 2018, and further amended on January 27, 2020, November 24, 2020 and January 31, 2022.

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 3,292,047 (includes 514,792 held by Insiders) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 23, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07



Number of Warrants remaining held by Insiders: 1,855,874 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 23, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to the warrant incentive program of the Company, which 5,147,921 warrants was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 15, 2020 and further amended on November 24, 2020 and February 2, 2022.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("SR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Review of Reverse Take Over; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press releases dated November 29, 2022, and December 14, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 30,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement announced on December 19, 2019:

Number of Amended Warrants: 11,649,996



Original Expiry Date: January 8, 2023



New Expiry Date: January 8, 2024

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,600,000 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share ("Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.23 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 1,300,000 whole Warrants to purchase 1,300,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.40, exercisable for two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $47,846 NIL 208,000

Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.23 per Finder's Warrant for two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 12, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note, that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]