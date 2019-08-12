TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
55 NORTH MINING INC. ("FFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reinstatement for Trading
Effective at the open, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, shares of the Company will be reinstated for trading.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 8, 2018:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,200,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Broker/Finder's Fee:
|
$8,160 in cash was paid to Gravitas Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Delist
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: $0.04
Payable Dates: November 15, 2019; December 16, 2019 & January 15, 2020
Record Dates: October 31, 2019; November 29, 2019 & December 31, 2019
Ex-distribution Dates: October 30, 2019; November 28, 2019 & December 30, 2019
________________________________________
19/08/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.46 for a five (5) year period, to an arm's length consultant, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a consulting agreement dated June 01, 2019.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 25, 2019.
________________________________________
CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY METALS CORP ("DSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 18, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,216,174 common shares ("Shares") and 15,935,000 subscription receipts
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.23 per Share and $0.23 Subscription Receipt
|
Warrants:
|
None
|
Description:
|
Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert, without the payment of
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares /
|
Subscription Receipts
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd
|
(Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
17,564,000 Shares /
|
15,935,000 Subscription Receipts
|
Andreas L' Abbe
|
Y
|
459,782 Shares
|
Gernot Wober
|
Y
|
459,783 Shares
|
Jose Alberto
|
Y
|
108,696 Shares
|
Jeff Parr
|
Y
|
108,696 Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
109,391 Shares
|
[3 Placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$15,000 cash commissions to be paid to PI Financial Corp.
|
$2,500 cash commissions to be paid to Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 24, 2019.
________________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on May 28, 2019, June 05, 2019 and August 1, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a five (5) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Tocchio
|
Y
|
3,550,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$9,000 in cash and 80,000 finders warrants payable to AlphaNorth Asset
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 04, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Magnus Minerals
|
Y
|
500,000
|
(Carl Lofberg)
|
Joseph Mullin
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
300,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
M partners
|
$9,000.00 cash
|
Canaccord
|
$1,800.00 cash
|
PI Financial
|
$3,600.00 cash
|
Clavis Capital
|
$2,500.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
CDN$15,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units at CDN$0.10 of principal amount outstanding per
|
Warrants:
|
Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.10 for a five year period
|
Maturity date:
|
Three years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
6% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
85 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
______________________________________
NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP. ("META")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Meta West Cost Ltd., and Sicamous Trading Company Incorporated (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 199,000 Class A common shares, representing 19.9%, in the capital of the Vendor in exchange for $200,000 payable by the issuance of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.55 per share. Upon execution of the Agreement, the purchased shares and the consideration shares are to be delivered to an escrow agent to be held in escrow until such time that the Vendor acquires a retail cannabis store license from the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch ("LCRB") and the LCRB has approved the transfer of the purchased shares to the Company.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 15, 2019.
________________________________________
NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC. ("ORO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,850,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,850,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
NS Star Enterprises Ltd. (Kent Wayne)
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Maynard Brown
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
882,000
|
[5 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of a $100,000 loan with a term of one year bearing interest at 10% per annum. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for one year from advancement of the loan.
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Minaz Devji
|
nil
|
2,000,000
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property acquisition agreement dated July 23, 2019 between Pacton Gold Inc. (the 'Company') and both of 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, Julia English) and RSD Capital Corp. (Nav Dhaliwal) as vendors, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in five mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, known as the Pakwash Property. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 and issue 400,000 shares.
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property acquisition agreement dated July 23, 2019 between Pacton Gold Inc. (the 'Company') and both of 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, Julia English) and RSD Capital Corp. (Nav Dhaliwal) as vendors, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in nine mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, known as the Golden Loon Property. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 and issue 400,000 shares.
________________________________________
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2019, July 4, 2019 and August 2, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,473,684 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.19 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Laurentian Mountains Investments Limited
|
Y
|
9,473.684
|
(David A. Fennell)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. ("MCLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amalgamation agreement dated June 12, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Universal mCloud Corp. (the "Company") and Fulcrum Automation Technologies Ltd. ("Fulcrum"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired all of the shares of Fulcrum.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired the business of AutoPro Inc. Consideration was 60,000,000 common shares of the Company as well as cash of $18,000,000.
Raymond James Ltd. will receive a fee of $750,000 in connection with the Agreement.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For additional information please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2019, July 11, 2019 and August 8, 2019.
_______________________________________
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. ("YNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share exchange agreement dated August 7, 2019 between the Company, Consensum Production AB ("Consensum") and the shareholders of Consensum whereby the Company will acquire all the issued common shares of Consensum in consideration of 3,564,474 common shares.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
FIRST IDAHO RESOURCES INC. ("FI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") among First Idaho Resources Inc. ("First Idaho"), 1218530 B.C. Ltd. ("NumberCo"), Anglo Bomarc U.S. Inc. ("Anglo") and ATF Management Services dated August 9, 2019. Under the Agreement, First Idaho will sell all of the issued and outstanding shares of Anglo, which holds the rights and interest to the Hercules Project, to NumberCo. The purchase price is CAD$229,852 to be satisfied on closing through the forgiveness and cancellation of CAD$229,852 in debt owed by First Idaho to ATF Management Services.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the majority of the minority shareholders of First Idaho to the transaction was obtained at a shareholder meeting held on December 28, 2018.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: NumberCo and ATF Management Services are each 100% owned by Russ Marshall who is the President, CEO and a Director of First Idaho.
For further information see First Idaho's news release dated August 9, 2019 which is available under First Idaho's profile on SEDAR.
_______________________________________
