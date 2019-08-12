VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

55 NORTH MINING INC. ("FFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reinstatement for Trading

Effective at the open, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, shares of the Company will be reinstated for trading.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 8, 2018:

Number of Shares: 4,200,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Broker/Finder's Fee: $8,160 in cash was paid to Gravitas Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Delist

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.04

Payable Dates: November 15, 2019; December 16, 2019 & January 15, 2020

Record Dates: October 31, 2019; November 29, 2019 & December 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Dates: October 30, 2019; November 28, 2019 & December 30, 2019

________________________________________

19/08/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.46 for a five (5) year period, to an arm's length consultant, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a consulting agreement dated June 01, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 25, 2019.

________________________________________

CAPRICE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CANADA INC. ("CAPB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY METALS CORP ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 23,216,174 common shares ("Shares") and 15,935,000 subscription receipts

("Subscription Receipts")



Purchase Price: $0.23 per Share and $0.23 Subscription Receipt



Warrants: None



Description: Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert, without the payment of

additional consideration, into one common share upon the closing of a plan of

arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which the Company intends to

acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Levon Resources

Ltd. In the event that the Arrangement is not completed by August 31, 2019,

each Subscription Receipt will be cancelled, and the subscription funds will be

returned to the subscribers.



Number of Placees: 29 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares /



Subscription Receipts





2176423 Ontario Ltd



(Eric Sprott) Y 17,564,000 Shares /



15,935,000 Subscription Receipts Andreas L' Abbe Y 459,782 Shares Gernot Wober Y 459,783 Shares Jose Alberto Y 108,696 Shares Jeff Parr Y 108,696 Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 109,391 Shares [3 Placee(s)]







Finder's Fee: $15,000 cash commissions to be paid to PI Financial Corp.

$2,500 cash commissions to be paid to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 24, 2019.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on May 28, 2019, June 05, 2019 and August 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five (5) year period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Tocchio Y 3,550,000





Finder's Fee: $9,000 in cash and 80,000 finders warrants payable to AlphaNorth Asset

Management. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common

share at $0.10 for a five (5) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 04, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Magnus Minerals Y 500,000 (Carl Lofberg)



Joseph Mullin Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 300,000





Finder's Fee:

M partners $9,000.00 cash Canaccord $1,800.00 cash PI Financial $3,600.00 cash Clavis Capital $2,500.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$15,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into units at CDN$0.10 of principal amount outstanding per

unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one common

share purchase warrant.



Warrants: Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.10 for a five year period



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Interest rate: 6% per annum



Number of Placees: 85 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

______________________________________

NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP. ("META")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Meta West Cost Ltd., and Sicamous Trading Company Incorporated (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 199,000 Class A common shares, representing 19.9%, in the capital of the Vendor in exchange for $200,000 payable by the issuance of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.55 per share. Upon execution of the Agreement, the purchased shares and the consideration shares are to be delivered to an escrow agent to be held in escrow until such time that the Vendor acquires a retail cannabis store license from the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch ("LCRB") and the LCRB has approved the transfer of the purchased shares to the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 15, 2019.

________________________________________

NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC. ("ORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,850,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 1,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,850,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares NS Star Enterprises Ltd. (Kent Wayne) Y 100,000 Maynard Brown Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 882,000 [5 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of a $100,000 loan with a term of one year bearing interest at 10% per annum. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for one year from advancement of the loan.



Shares Warrants Minaz Devji nil 2,000,000

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property acquisition agreement dated July 23, 2019 between Pacton Gold Inc. (the 'Company') and both of 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, Julia English) and RSD Capital Corp. (Nav Dhaliwal) as vendors, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in five mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, known as the Pakwash Property. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 and issue 400,000 shares.

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property acquisition agreement dated July 23, 2019 between Pacton Gold Inc. (the 'Company') and both of 1544230 Ontario Inc. (Perry English, Julia English) and RSD Capital Corp. (Nav Dhaliwal) as vendors, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in nine mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, known as the Golden Loon Property. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000 and issue 400,000 shares.

________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2019, July 4, 2019 and August 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,473,684 shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Laurentian Mountains Investments Limited Y 9,473.684 (David A. Fennell)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amalgamation agreement dated June 12, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Universal mCloud Corp. (the "Company") and Fulcrum Automation Technologies Ltd. ("Fulcrum"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired all of the shares of Fulcrum.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired the business of AutoPro Inc. Consideration was 60,000,000 common shares of the Company as well as cash of $18,000,000.

Raymond James Ltd. will receive a fee of $750,000 in connection with the Agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For additional information please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2019, July 11, 2019 and August 8, 2019.

_______________________________________

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. ("YNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share exchange agreement dated August 7, 2019 between the Company, Consensum Production AB ("Consensum") and the shareholders of Consensum whereby the Company will acquire all the issued common shares of Consensum in consideration of 3,564,474 common shares.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

FIRST IDAHO RESOURCES INC. ("FI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") among First Idaho Resources Inc. ("First Idaho"), 1218530 B.C. Ltd. ("NumberCo"), Anglo Bomarc U.S. Inc. ("Anglo") and ATF Management Services dated August 9, 2019. Under the Agreement, First Idaho will sell all of the issued and outstanding shares of Anglo, which holds the rights and interest to the Hercules Project, to NumberCo. The purchase price is CAD$229,852 to be satisfied on closing through the forgiveness and cancellation of CAD$229,852 in debt owed by First Idaho to ATF Management Services.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the majority of the minority shareholders of First Idaho to the transaction was obtained at a shareholder meeting held on December 28, 2018.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: NumberCo and ATF Management Services are each 100% owned by Russ Marshall who is the President, CEO and a Director of First Idaho.

For further information see First Idaho's news release dated August 9, 2019 which is available under First Idaho's profile on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

