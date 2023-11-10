VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated September 1, 2023, among CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Company") and Core Nickel Corp. ("SpinCo"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

The Company transferred the following assets to Spinco under the Plan of Arrangement:

(i) Five of the Company's nickel properties; and (ii) $1 million cash,

(collectively, the "Assets").





As consideration for the Assets, Spinco issued the number of common shares of Spinco ("Spinco Shares") equal to 0.19987 of the number of issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Company Shares").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company (i) re-classified and re-designated its existing common shares as "Class A shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) created a new class of common shares (the "New Company Shares"); and (iii) distributed to the shareholders of the Company (A) one New Company Share and (B) 0.19987 of one Spinco Share for every one Class A Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on October 25, 2023 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 31, 2023. The Plan of Arrangement was completed on November 10, 2023, using letters of transmittal.

No Spinco shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated September 13, 2023 and the press release dated November 10th, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company's shareholders who previously held Common Shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares redesignated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for one basis for New Company Shares. Accordingly, the New Company Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

125,070,842 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil







Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: CVV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 13709C100 (NEW) Delist:







In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, November 13, 2023 the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted.

________________________________________

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the open, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of certain assets and liabilities including the grant of an exclusive licence in Canada to use the vendor's patented EBTL™ and BGTL™ technologies and related intellectual property, as well as an exclusive licence in the United States for creosote and treated wood waste. The consideration paid is 906,475,706 common shares of the Company with 770,504,350 common shares issued at closing and 135,971,356 common shares to be issued when the indemnity provisions are met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 20, 2023 and November 10, 2023.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR SUSTAINABLE LIVING INC. ("GRB")

[formerly GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated October 27, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 15, 2023, the common shares of Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Greenbriar Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,073,355 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL





Transfer Agent: COMPUTERSHARE INVESTOR SERVICES INC. Trading Symbol: GRB (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 393652102 (new)

________________________________________

JO-JO CAPITAL CANADA LTD. ("JOJO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated October 31, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 2, 2023, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $206,675 (2,066,750 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on November 13, 2023.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, November 14, 2023, upon confirmation of closing.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on November 14, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,198,750 common shares will be issued and outstanding after closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 6,132,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: JOJO.P CUSIP Number: 47766J103 Agent: Hampton Securities Ltd.



Agent's Options: 165,340 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 3 years from the date of the trading.





For further information, please refer to the Company's amended and restated prospectus dated October 31, 2023.

Company Contact: Peter Schloo Company Address: 110 Yonge Street, Suite 1601, Toronto, ON, M5C 1T4 Company Phone Number: 905 505 0918 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on October 31, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of November 14, 2023, the shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mineral exploration/Development" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

45,766,903 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KTN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 500583836 (New)

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: December 11 2023

Record Date: November 25, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: November 23 2023

________________________________________

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION ("SDCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on October 23, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the shares of Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,284,766 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SDCU (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 83569N207 (New)

________________________________________

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00095

Payable Date: December 29, 2023

Record Date: December 12, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: December 11, 2023

________________________________________

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 9, 2023, the Exchange has received confirmation of the Company's effective date of trading on a post-consolidated basis.

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 27, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 9 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,998,854 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company







Trading Symbol: XRTX (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 98420Q 30 6 (new)



________________________________________

23/11/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 950,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit.



Warrants: 950,000 Warrants to purchase 950,000 Common Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.20 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on October 26, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2023, and October 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,040,000 Charity flow-through shares (the "CFT share")

2,881,000 Non-flow through-shares (the "NFT share")



Purchase Price: $2.94 per CFT share

$2.10 per NFT share



Number of Placee: 12 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro

Group Involvement: 1 4 2,286,000 NFT 95,000 NFT 49,500 CFT









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $557,046 N/A N/A









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated November 07, 2023, (the "Agreement"), between Max Resources Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length parties (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Vendor. The Company will be acquiring the right to the Net Smelter Royalty in connection with the acquisition of the Vendor that holds a 3% Net Smelter Royalty over the Company's wholly-owned Cesar Mineral Project located in northeastern Colombia.

Under the Agreement, to acquire the shares, the Company is required to issue the Seller 14,000,000 common shares at the deemed price of C$0.11 per common share. Pursuant to the Agreement, the shares will be subject to a 36-month escrow release until all of the shares have been released

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 07, 2023.

________________________________________

MONTAUK METALS INC. ("MTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:50 a.m. PST, Nov. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONTAUK METALS INC. ("MTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 02, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,666,667



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 01, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 01, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,666,667 common shares with 1,666,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 02, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 09, 2023.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,912,884 common shares at a deemed price of $0.4579 to settle the final option payment of US$3,000,000 pursuant to an option and joint venture agreement dated August 21, 2020, as amended on September 27, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 25, 2020, August 17, 2022, August 16, 2023, and October 19, 2023.

________________________________________

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION, Halt & Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated November 9, 2023, the following Company name in both Halt and Resume Trading Bulletins should have read as follows:

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Share Purchase Agreement dated August 31, 2023, between TrustBIX Inc. (the "Company") and arms-length vendors, pursuant to which the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Alberta Food Security Inc. for consideration of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 14, 2023, August 31, 2023 and October 31, 2023.

________________________________________

