VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2318

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors' dated July 3, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 2, 2024, the common shares of Pathfinder Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,420,494 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 281,595 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: RV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 70323P206 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2319

ARGO CORPORATION ("ARGH")

[formerly STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ARGH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on July 24, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 2, 2024, the common shares of Argo Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of STEER Technologies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Transportation Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

132,944,615 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ARGH (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 03990E105 (new)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-2320

TABLAS VENTURES CORP. ("TAB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

NEX Company

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at the open, Friday August 2, 2024, shares of the Company will be reinstated for trading, an announcement having been made on July 31, 2024 that the Company has completed the disposition of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sparx Technology Corp., to certain directors of the Company, and has closed the previously announced financing.

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Sparx Technology Corp. Pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated July 18, 2024 between the Company and two (2) entities controlled by two (2) directors of the Company (the "Non-Arm's Length Parties"), the Non-Arm's Length Parties have acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Sparx Technology Corp. in consideration of settlement of $20,000 owed by the Company to the Non-Arm's Length Parties. As a result of the disposition, the Company has disposed of all of its assets. The Company obtained majority of minority shareholder approval for the sale of Sparx Technology Corp. at its annual general meeting held on May 31, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April1, 2024, July 12, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $250,000 Offering: 5,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/07/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2321

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $693,100.00 Flow-Through

Offering: 9,600,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Non-Flow-Through





Offering: 4,262,000 Listed Shares with 4,262,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 630,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10

for a two-year period











Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 30, 2024, May 27, 2024, June 27, 2024,

July 17, 2024 and July 24, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2322

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX

Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective December 1, 2023 (the "Original Convertible Debenture), the Exchange has consented to a new replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Original Offering $2,673,800 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into

1,844,000 Listed Shares with 1,844,000 warrants attached Replacement Offering: $2,673,800 principal amount of convertible debenture,

convertible into 4,951,476 Listed Shares (new) Original Conversion Price: $1.45 Replacement Conversion Price: $0.54 per Listed Share (new) Maturity date: November 22, 2025 (unchanged) Interest rate: 9.0% (unchanged) Original Warrant Exercise Terms: $3.00 per Listed Share for a two-year period New Warrant Exercise Terms: Pursuant to the replacement of the Original Convertible

Debenture, the original underlying warrant has been cancelled as

part of a comprehensive restructuring of the Company's capital

that is being undertaken by the Company. (new) Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 28, 2024 and July 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2323

GLADIATOR METALS CORP. ("GLAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $9,115,504.50



Offering Price 3,507,500 Listed Shares





12,643,450 Charity Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share





$0.61per Charity Flow-Through Shares



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0 Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 5, 2024, June 12, 2024,

June 25, 2024, and July 17, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2324

GREAT QUEST GOLD LTD. ("GQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length assignment and assumption agreement to an underlying share purchase and subscription agreement held by Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. to acquire up to 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of Belmont Mineral Exploration Pty. Ltd. Belmont holds 14 prospecting licenses in Namibia.

Consideration is US$100,000 cash, reimbursement of US$80,000 expenditures, and 5 million common shares. The Company will also assume the obligations under the underlying agreement to pay US$60,000 to the original vendor and complete up to US$2,800,000 in exploration expenditures.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2023, May 27, 2024 and July 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2325

KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 12, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on July 18, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $3,050,000



Conversion Price: Reduced from $0.51 to $0.20 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from May 30, 2024 to May 30, 2027



Interest Rate: Reduced from 8.5% to 4%, subject to interest rate adjustments

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 12, 2018.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2326

RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,995,000.00



Offering: 19,950,000 Listed Shares with 19,950,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20

for a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 23, 2024, June 20, 2024, July 19, 2024,

July 22, 2024 and July 27, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2327

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED ("RET.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 24, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,283,582 Class A Non-Voting Shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange or other recognized marketplaces from August 5, 2024 until August 4, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. on behalf of the Company.

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITÉE (« RET.A »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 juillet 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités daté du 24 juillet 2024, Reitmans (Canada) Limitée (la « société ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 3 283 582 d'actions sans droit de vote de catégorie A de son capital. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse ou d'autres marchés reconnus du 5 août 2024 au 4 août 2025. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. au nom de la société.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]