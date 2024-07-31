TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 31, 2024, 19:28 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2318
PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors' dated July 3, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday, August 2, 2024, the common shares of Pathfinder Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
23,420,494
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
281,595
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
RV
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
70323P206
|
(New)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2319
ARGO CORPORATION ("ARGH")
[formerly STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ARGH")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on July 24, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, August 2, 2024, the common shares of Argo Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of STEER Technologies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Transportation Services' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
132,944,615
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ARGH
|
(unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
03990E105
|
(new)
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-2320
TABLAS VENTURES CORP. ("TAB.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
NEX Company
Reinstated for Trading
Effective at the open, Friday August 2, 2024, shares of the Company will be reinstated for trading, an announcement having been made on July 31, 2024 that the Company has completed the disposition of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sparx Technology Corp., to certain directors of the Company, and has closed the previously announced financing.
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Sparx Technology Corp. Pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated July 18, 2024 between the Company and two (2) entities controlled by two (2) directors of the Company (the "Non-Arm's Length Parties"), the Non-Arm's Length Parties have acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Sparx Technology Corp. in consideration of settlement of $20,000 owed by the Company to the Non-Arm's Length Parties. As a result of the disposition, the Company has disposed of all of its assets. The Company obtained majority of minority shareholder approval for the sale of Sparx Technology Corp. at its annual general meeting held on May 31, 2024.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April1, 2024, July 12, 2024 and July 31, 2024.
Private Placement Non-Brokered
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$250,000
|
Offering:
|
5,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated April 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
24/07/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2321
FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$693,100.00
|
Flow-Through
|
Offering:
|
9,600,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Offering:
|
4,262,000 Listed Shares with 4,262,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.07 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
630,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 30, 2024, May 27, 2024, June 27, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2322
FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX
Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective December 1, 2023 (the "Original Convertible Debenture), the Exchange has consented to a new replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds.
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Original Offering
|
$2,673,800 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into
|
Replacement Offering:
|
$2,673,800 principal amount of convertible debenture,
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
$1.45
|
Replacement Conversion Price:
|
$0.54 per Listed Share (new)
|
Maturity date:
|
November 22, 2025 (unchanged)
|
Interest rate:
|
9.0% (unchanged)
|
Original Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$3.00 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
New Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
Pursuant to the replacement of the Original Convertible
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 28, 2024 and July 29, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2323
GLADIATOR METALS CORP. ("GLAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$9,115,504.50
|
Offering Price
|
3,507,500 Listed Shares
|
12,643,450 Charity Flow-Through Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share
|
$0.61per Charity Flow-Through Shares
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
0
|
0
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 5, 2024, June 12, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2324
GREAT QUEST GOLD LTD. ("GQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length assignment and assumption agreement to an underlying share purchase and subscription agreement held by Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. to acquire up to 70% of the issued and outstanding shares of Belmont Mineral Exploration Pty. Ltd. Belmont holds 14 prospecting licenses in Namibia.
Consideration is US$100,000 cash, reimbursement of US$80,000 expenditures, and 5 million common shares. The Company will also assume the obligations under the underlying agreement to pay US$60,000 to the original vendor and complete up to US$2,800,000 in exploration expenditures.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 21, 2023, May 27, 2024 and July 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2325
KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 12, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on July 18, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$3,050,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Reduced from $0.51 to $0.20 per share until maturity
|
Maturity Date:
|
Extended from May 30, 2024 to May 30, 2027
|
Interest Rate:
|
Reduced from 8.5% to 4%, subject to interest rate adjustments
The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 12, 2018.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2326
RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,995,000.00
|
Offering:
|
19,950,000 Listed Shares with 19,950,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
0
|
0
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 23, 2024, June 20, 2024, July 19, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2327
REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED ("RET.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 24, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,283,582 Class A Non-Voting Shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange or other recognized marketplaces from August 5, 2024 until August 4, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. on behalf of the Company.
REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITÉE (« RET.A »)
TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 juillet 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités daté du 24 juillet 2024, Reitmans (Canada) Limitée (la « société ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 3 283 582 d'actions sans droit de vote de catégorie A de son capital. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse ou d'autres marchés reconnus du 5 août 2024 au 4 août 2025. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. au nom de la société.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article