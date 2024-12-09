VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3676

XXIX METAL CORP. ("XXIX")

[formerly QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Name change, Symbol change

Pursuant to the resolution passed by directors on October 24, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the common shares of XXIX Metal Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

174,371,356 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: XXIX (new) CUSIP Number: 901320101 (new)



Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 1, 2024 and an Offer to Purchase dated October 1, 2024 (the "Agreements") between the Company, and principal shareholders of Cuprum Corp. ("Cuprum") and all of the other remaining shareholders, respectively. Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cuprum in consideration for the issuance of 1.1538 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company for each one Common Share of Cuprum, based on the Common Share price of $0.13, for an aggregate total of ‎83,906,251‎ Common Shares of the Company. Following the completion of the Acquisition, the Company has 258,277,607 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Pursuant to the Agreements, 2,000,000 Cuprum warrants were exchanged for 2,307,600 warrants of the Company and 6,100,000 Cuprum RSUs were exchanged for 7,038,180 RSUs of the Company at the same ratio above.

The Company's common shares issued to Cuprum Corp. shareholders are subject to resale restrictions.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 1, 2024, November 5, 2024, December 4, 2024 and December 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/12/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3677

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3678

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3679

BULGOLD INC. ("ZLTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,683,413



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2028



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,366,831 shares with 3,683,413 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 14, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 4, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3680

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3681

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3682

EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,681,145 Offering: 15,374,047 Listed Shares with 15,374,047 warrants



Offering Price: $0.11 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.14 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 293,230





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for a three-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 30, 2024, October 11, 2024, October 29, 2024, November 12, 2024, November 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3683

EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3684

EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3685

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3686

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3687

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange accepts for filing a secured Loan Agreement dated March 28, 2024, between Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. ('the Borrower') various arm's length parties and Jeff R. Schneider, a director of the Borrower (collectively 'the Lenders'), pursuant to which the Lenders has have provided loans for the in the total amount of US$1,912,381.82 with at a rate interest of 10% per annum. The Loan is repayable by April 29, 2025, are repayable as follows:

US$450,000 on March 28, 2025;

US$300,000 on April 29, 2025; and

US$1,162,381.82 on June 14, 2025.

The Company issued a total of 191,907 bonus warrants to the Lenders. Each bonus warrant is exercisable for one proportionate voting share of the company ("PV shares") as follows:

48,911 issued on April 8, 2024, are exercisable at $12.50 per PV Share until April 8, 2025;

32,803 issued on May 8, 2024, are exercisable at $12.50 per PV Share until May 8, 2025; and

110,193 issued on June 14, 2024, are exercisable at $14.50 per PV Share until June 14, 2025.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 01, 2024 and, April 30, 2024 and June 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3688

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LI-FT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $21,251,001.7125



Offering: 2,694,895 Flow-Through and 1,645,105 Non Flow Through



Offering Price: $ 5.6575 per flow-through common share

$ 3.65 per non–flow-through common share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 14, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3689

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,146,000 Offering: 107,300 Listed Shares with 107,300 warrants attached



Offering Price: $20.00 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $25.00 per warrant for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3690

ORECAP INVEST CORP. ("OCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 1, 2024 between the Company and a non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will dispose 29,500,000 common shares of Cuprum Corp (representing approximately 38% interest in "Cuprum") to a non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). As total consideration, the Company will receive 34,037,100 common shares of the Purchaser (1.1538 common shares for every Cuprum share held), based on a share price of $0.13 (a value of $4,424,823).

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 1, 2024 and December 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3691

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:24 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3692

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3693

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset sale and purchase agreement dated August 12, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company, one of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cosmo Gold Limited ("Cosmo") and Adelong Gold Limited ("Adelong"), whereby the Company has acquired, through its subsidiary, from Cosmo an 80% interest in the Cosmo Newbery gold project (the "Project") located in Western Australia.

According to the Agreement, the Company has paid AU$100,000 to Cosmo and issued 25,000,000 shares and 7,500,000 warrants of the Company to Adelong, as directed by Cosmo, in full settlement and release of a debt owed to Adelong by Cosmo. Additionally, the Company made payments of AU$139,000 for exploration activities, AU$112,000 for the Native Title Access Agreement, and AU$76,000 for statutory tenement fees.

The Company and Cosmo have formed an unincorporated joint venture ("JV") that grants the Company an 80% operatorship of the Project, with a "free carry" of Cosmo's 20% interest until a decision to mine, after which both parties will fund expenses proportionally, subject to dilution. If either party's interest in the JV drops below 10%, it will automatically convert into a 0.5% net smelter return royalty. The Company retains an option to acquire Cosmo's remaining 20% interest in the Project within two years for AU$1,250,000, payable in cash or shares of the Company, which remains subject to prior acceptance of the Exchange in the future.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 17, 2024, August 13, 2024, September 24, 2024, and December 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3694

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $502,500



Non-flow-through offering





Offering: 8,850,000 non-flow-through shares attached with 8,850,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.05 per non-flow-through share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a three -year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 288,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a three-year period.



Flow-through offering





Offering: 1,000,000 flow-through shares attached with 1,000,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.06 per flow-through share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a three -year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 60,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a three-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 16, 2024, November 11, 2024, and December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3695

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,999,999

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 20, 2024 (1,969,091 warrants), January 13, 2025 (1,030,908 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 20, 2026 (1,969,091 warrants), January 13, 2027 (1,030,908 warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,000,000 shares with 2,999,999 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 19, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3696

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $994,700 Offering: 19,894,000 Listed Shares with 19,894,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 992,580





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 23, 2024, October 2, 2024, October 9, 2024, November 6, 2024 and December 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

