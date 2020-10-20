VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, October 22, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ") ("JJ.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at Friday October 23, 2020, transferable Rights to purchase units of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.05 are required to purchase one (1) unit, where each unit consists of 1 (one) common share and 1 (one) common share purchase warrant. The Rights Offering will expire on November 19, 2020. One (1) common share purchase warrant and $0.10 entitles the buyer to purchase one (1) share of the Company up to five years from closing. As at October 19, 2020 the Company had 12,919,304 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Thursday October 22, 2020, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Software Development and Sales' company.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: One (1) right exercisable for one (1) unit at $0.05

per unit.



Record Date: October 23, 2020 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: October 22, 2020 Rights Called for Trading: October 22, 2020 Rights Trade for Cash: November 17, 2020 Rights Expire: November 19, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted at 12 p.m. ET on November

19, 2020 and delisted at the close.

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon ET and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

November 17, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 19, 2020

Rights Trading Symbol: JJ.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 466391190 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada.

A TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin will be issued to list and trade the share purchase warrants upon expiry of the Rights Offering and evidence that satisfactory distribution has been filed with the Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2020 and the Rights Offering Circular will be made available on SEDAR October 22, 2020.

________________________________________

JIULIAN RESOURCES INC. ("JLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 29, 2020 between Jiulian Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Jaguar Mining Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Mineracao Serras Do Oeste Eireli (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has been granted the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in 24 mineral tenures located in Ceara State, Northeastern Brazil (collectively the "Pedra Branca Project") by completing US$ 1 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 technical report on the Pedra Branca Project.

Effective at the open on October 22, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following Distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333

Payable Date: November 13, 2020

Record Date: October 30, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: October 29, 2020

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

[formerly REDSTAR GOLD CORP. ("RGC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders September 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Fifteen (15) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening October 21, 2020, the common shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Redstar Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,633,641 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HSTR New CUSIP Number: 42328Y102 New

________________________________________

20/10/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 22, 2020 between the Company and Moon Energy Corp., Foundation Canada (Maureen Galata) whereby the Company may acquire up to a 90% interest in the Keefer Property Claims (in three stages: 70% interest, 80% interest and then 90% interest) over a two-year period. Consideration is as follows:

Year 1: 70% interest: $15,000.00, 300,000 common shares and completion of a minimum of 1,200 meters of drilling

Year 2: 80% interest: $25,000 advance royalty Payment and 500,000 share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares for a two-year period at $0.28 per share and a minimum of 4,800 meters of drilling.

90% interest: Completion of a minimum of 4,800 meters of drilling.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 02, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,345,514 shares



Purchase Price: $0.1275 per share



Warrants: 13,345,514 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,345,514 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Lola Ventures Inc. Y 1,600,000 (Terry Booth)





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $4,499.40 cash; 35,289 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $765.00 cash; 6,000 warrants Foundation Markets Inc. $1,500.00 cash; 11,764 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Same as unit warrants but non transferable

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct.19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,132,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 12,066,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,066,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 47 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 1,350,000



Finder's Fee:

Hampton Securities Limited $8,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants Small Cap Invest Ltd $22,650.00 cash; 225,600 warrants Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. $78,000.00 cash; 780,000 warrants Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $22,400.00 cash; 224,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $2,000.00 cash; 20,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 36 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:41 p.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,200,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Paul Cheung Y 6,250,000 David Orr Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a new release on October 8, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 04, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $4,000.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 14, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 2,222,222 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

Mine Equities Ltd $12,000.00 cash

________________________________________

TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Oct.20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZENA MINING CORP. ("ZCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $79,000.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares K. Hanson Ltd. (Kevin Hanson) Y $15,800 $0.055 100,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

