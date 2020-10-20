TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, October 22, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1
________________________________________
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ") ("JJ.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at Friday October 23, 2020, transferable Rights to purchase units of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.05 are required to purchase one (1) unit, where each unit consists of 1 (one) common share and 1 (one) common share purchase warrant. The Rights Offering will expire on November 19, 2020. One (1) common share purchase warrant and $0.10 entitles the buyer to purchase one (1) share of the Company up to five years from closing. As at October 19, 2020 the Company had 12,919,304 shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, Thursday October 22, 2020, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Software Development and Sales' company.
|
Summary:
|
Basis of Offering:
|
One (1) right exercisable for one (1) unit at $0.05
|
Record Date:
|
October 23, 2020
|
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
|
October 22, 2020
|
Rights Called for Trading:
|
October 22, 2020
|
Rights Trade for Cash:
|
November 17, 2020
|
Rights Expire:
|
November 19, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)
|
Halt and Delist:
|
The rights will be halted at 12 p.m. ET on November
Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon ET and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
November 17, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 18, 2020
November 18, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 19, 2020
|
Rights Trading Symbol:
|
JJ.RT
|
Rights CUSIP Number:
|
466391190
|
Subscription Agent and Trustee:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Authorized Jurisdiction(s):
|
All provinces and territories of Canada.
A TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin will be issued to list and trade the share purchase warrants upon expiry of the Rights Offering and evidence that satisfactory distribution has been filed with the Exchange.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2020 and the Rights Offering Circular will be made available on SEDAR October 22, 2020.
________________________________________
JIULIAN RESOURCES INC. ("JLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 29, 2020 between Jiulian Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Jaguar Mining Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Mineracao Serras Do Oeste Eireli (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has been granted the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in 24 mineral tenures located in Ceara State, Northeastern Brazil (collectively the "Pedra Branca Project") by completing US$ 1 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 technical report on the Pedra Branca Project.
Effective at the open on October 22, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following Distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.01333
Payable Date: November 13, 2020
Record Date: October 30, 2020
Ex-distribution Date: October 29, 2020
________________________________________
HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")
[formerly REDSTAR GOLD CORP. ("RGC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders September 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Fifteen (15) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening October 21, 2020, the common shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Redstar Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
31,633,641
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HSTR
|
New
|
CUSIP Number:
|
42328Y102
|
New
________________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 22, 2020 between the Company and Moon Energy Corp., Foundation Canada (Maureen Galata) whereby the Company may acquire up to a 90% interest in the Keefer Property Claims (in three stages: 70% interest, 80% interest and then 90% interest) over a two-year period. Consideration is as follows:
Year 1: 70% interest: $15,000.00, 300,000 common shares and completion of a minimum of 1,200 meters of drilling
Year 2: 80% interest: $25,000 advance royalty Payment and 500,000 share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares for a two-year period at $0.28 per share and a minimum of 4,800 meters of drilling.
90% interest: Completion of a minimum of 4,800 meters of drilling.
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 02, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,345,514 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1275 per share
|
Warrants:
|
13,345,514 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,345,514 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Lola Ventures Inc.
|
Y
|
1,600,000
|
(Terry Booth)
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$4,499.40 cash; 35,289 warrants
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
|
$765.00 cash; 6,000 warrants
|
Foundation Markets Inc.
|
$1,500.00 cash; 11,764 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Same as unit warrants but non transferable
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct.19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,132,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
12,066,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,066,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
47 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]
|
P
|
1,350,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Hampton Securities Limited
|
$8,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants
|
Small Cap Invest Ltd
|
$22,650.00 cash; 225,600 warrants
|
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
|
$78,000.00 cash; 780,000 warrants
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
|
$22,400.00 cash; 224,000 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$2,000.00 cash; 20,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
36 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:41 p.m. PST, Oct. 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,200,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.04 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Paul Cheung
|
Y
|
6,250,000
|
David Orr
|
Y
|
200,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a new release on October 8, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 04, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.16
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
|
$4,000.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 14, 2020:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
2,222,222 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Mine Equities Ltd
|
$12,000.00 cash
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Oct.20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ZENA MINING CORP. ("ZCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $79,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
6 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
K. Hanson Ltd. (Kevin Hanson)
|
Y
|
$15,800
|
$0.055
|
100,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
