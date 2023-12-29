TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0432
BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 29, 2023, the Company's common shares will be split on a one (1) old for two point two (2.2) new basis.
The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, January 3, 2024. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.
Post - Split
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
14,212,160 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil escrow shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BFM (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
076230101 (UNCHANGED)
Shareholder approval to a Special Resolution providing for the split was obtained at the Annual General and Special Meeting held November 29, 2023. Common shareholders of record at the close of business January 4, 2024 will be mailed a direct registration advice statement with any additional common shares they are entitled to receive. The statements will be mailed on or about January 8, 2024. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0433
CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 14, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening January 3, 2024, the shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
15,734,521 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
NIL shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CTN (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
15643T602 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0434
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend - Correction (Late Dividend)
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.03
Payable Date: January 15, 2024
Record Date: December 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2023
Further to yesterday's Dividend Notice, the Declaration of Dividend should have indicated a LATE DIVIDEND DECLARATION. All information from yesterday's Dividend Notice remains unchanged. Note, the common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis on December 28, 2023 but due to late notification from the Issuer the common shares have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and commenced trading on an ex-dividend basis effective on December 29, 2023 as indicated in the Dividend Notice on December 28, 2023. Holders including purchasers of the shares on or before December 28, 2023 should maintain a record of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend
_______________________________________
23/12/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0435
ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,020,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $151,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
2
|
$91,000
|
$0.05
|
1,820,000 Common Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0436
ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 per common share for a period of 36 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
4,600,000 common shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Numus Capital Corp. received as compensation $20,250 in cash and 405,000 broker warrants to purchase 405,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the private placement.
The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0437
ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares to settle outstanding debt in the form of unpaid membership interest redemption price for CDN$180,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 27, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0438
CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,420,011 flow-through common shares and 6,005,500 non-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per flow-through common share
|
$0.25 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
7,425,511 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,425,511 non-flow-through common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
1,460,000
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$79,552.74
|
0
|
264,930
Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 7, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0439
CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 340,335 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 creditor
For more details, refer to the press release dated December 7, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0440
DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:34 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0441
FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023:
|
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.0875 per flow-through share
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
60,165,455 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per non-flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
7
|
19,484,285
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
3,645,700
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$36,761.22
|
250,000 Shares
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0442
FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP.("FLYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 626,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $62,600.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
3
|
$62,600
|
$0.10
|
626,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0443
GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. ("GSTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2023:
|
Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,335,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,667,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,667,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a two-year period
|
Non-Flow-Through
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,506,556 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,253,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,253,278 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
55,556
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$105,852.00
|
N/A
|
529,860 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 15 and 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0444
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,733,333 Charity flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per Charity flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Nil
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Nil
The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
2 733 333 actions accréditives caritatives
|
Prix :
|
0,30 $ par action accréditive caritative
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
8 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Aucun
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0445
IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,200,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$25,480
|
NA
|
364,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0446
ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 26,978 shares at a price of US $2.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $74,998.84.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0447
ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,985 shares at a price of US $2.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $49,998.30.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0448
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0449
POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021 and January 9, 2023, the Exchange has accepted a second amendment with respect to the Company's $500,000 senior secured debenture with an interest rate of 12% per annum, payable monthly in arrears (the "Debenture") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender") dated May 6, 2021, and first amended on December 15, 2022. Pursuant to the second amending agreement, dated December 29, 2023, the parties agreed to further extend the repayment date of the Debenture and the expiry date of 1,600,000 bonus warrants until December 31, 2024.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 26, 2021, December 29, 2022 and December 29, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0450
RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 29, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0451
SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,250,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
6,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Nil
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Nil
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 28 décembre 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
6 250 000 actions accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,08 $ par action accréditive
|
Bons de souscription :
|
6 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 250 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
9 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Aucun
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 décembre 2023.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0452
SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 779,273 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $171,440 of interest payment due December 31, 2023 to holders of the 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019 and January 15, 2021.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0453
THIOGENESIS THERAPEUTICS, CORP. ("TTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,001,167 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.75 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
79 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
50,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
9
|
836,667
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$307,186.27
|
N/A
|
409,582
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023 and December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0454
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per FT share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
