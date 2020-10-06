VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 06, 2020

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Oct. 05, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) DIA 2 MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC.









Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/05/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2020/05/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/05/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY"), ("BABY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective Friday, October 2, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated October 2, 2020 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 6, 2020, for gross proceeds of $20,700,000 (including $2,700,000 from full exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.



Offering: 9,200,000 units, including 1,200,000 units from full exercise of the over-allotment option. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").



Unit Price: $2.25 per unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $3.25 per share for 24 months from closing.



Underwriter Warrants: 597,920 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one common share at $2.25 per share until October 6, 2022.

The Underwriters also received aggregate cash commission of $1,345,320 and a corporate finance fee of $125,000 in connection with the Offering.

Effective at the opening Thursday, October 8, 2020, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 4,600,000 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated October 6, 2020, of which 4,600,000 Warrants are issued and outstanding.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BABY.WT CUSIP Number: 290257112

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated October 6, 2020. One Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $3.25 per share and will expire on October 6, 2022.

LIFESTYLE GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED ("GBE")

[formerly GOLDBELT EMPIRES LIMITED ("GBE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 7, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 8, 2020, the common shares of Lifestyle Global Brands Limited will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and remain halted, and the common shares of Goldbelt Empires Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Ore Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

36,250,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 173,076 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GBE (unchanged) CUSIP Number: Y527C1 109 (new)

SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")

formerly GRAY ROCK RESOURCES LTD. ("GRK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated September 16, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday October 8, 2020, the common shares of Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gray Rock Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,260,461 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SWLF (new) CUSIP Number: 828339101 (new)

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

formerly Von Capital Corp. ("VON.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement Non-Brokered and Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing VON Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated July 28, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Thursday, October 8, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Xplore Resources Corp. ("Xplore") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation between Xplore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Acquisition"). The Company issued 26,680,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the securityholders of Xplore, including the subscribers of units of Xplore (the "Units") issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of Xplore (the "Non-Brokered Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Transaction, all securityholders of Xplore exchanged: (i) their common shares in the capital of Xplore ("Xplore Shares") at an exchange ratio of one Resulting Issuer Share for every one Xplore Share held, and (ii) each outstanding Xplore Share purchase warrant ("Xplore Warrant") was exchanged for one Resulting Issuer Share purchase warrant (a "Resulting Issuer Warrant").

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 11,100,000 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 2,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer: "Copper-zinc ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212233).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 7. 2019, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will be reinstated at the opening on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 8, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "VON.P" to "XPLR".

Name Change

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, on September 29, 2020, the Company authorized the name change via unanimous director's resolution. Pursuant to the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from "VON Capital Corp." to "Xplore Resources Corp."

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 8, 2020, the shares of Xplore Resources Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of VON Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Non Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Non-Brokered Private Placement as previously announced by the Company via news release on July 30, 2020. The Non-Brokered Private Placement included the offering of Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one Xplore Share and one Xplore Warrant. The Xplore Shares were exchanged for Resulting Issuer Shares on a 1 for 1 basis and each Xplore Warrant was exchange for one Resulting Issuer Warrant

Number of Common Shares: 8,580,000 Common Shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit



Number of Warrants: 8,580,000 Warrants



Number of Placees: 27



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $25,550 and 255,500 finder's warrants exercisable for 255,500 Resulting Issuer Shares at an exercise price of $0.15 per Resulting Issuer Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Non-Brokered Private Placement, payable to Primary Capital Inc.





A cash commission of $11,050 and 80,500 finder's warrants exercisable for 80,500 Resulting Issuer Shares at an exercise price of $0.15 per Resulting Issuer Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Non-Brokered Private Placement, payable to EMD Financial Inc.



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 31,680,000 Resulting Issuer Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 13,100,000 Resulting Issuer Shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: XPLR (new)



CUSIP Number: 98421G109 (new)



Issuer Contact: Charles Edgeworth



Issuer Address: Suite 4400, 181 Bay Street, Toronto, ON M5J 2T3



Issuer Phone Number: 647-362-9675



Issuer Email: [email protected]

LOON ENERGY CORPORATION ("LNE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 8, 2020, the securities of Loon Energy Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 1, 2018, a news release was issued on October 6, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

20/10/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Oct. 05, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ARCTIC HUNTER ENERGY INC. ("AHU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020 and September 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,644,737 shares







Purchase Price: $0.38 per share







Warrants: 8,322,369 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,322,369 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are equal to or greater than $0.70 for 20 consecutive trading days.







Number of Placees: 150+ placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Darren Blasutti Y 131,579 Glenn Kumoi Y 25,000 Peter McRae Y 27,000 Terri Anne Welyki Y 112,345 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,848,287 [13 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $25,000.00









Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $154,884.00 and 407,589 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.55 per share for a two-year period.









Medalist Capital Ltd. - $52,012.00 and 47,400 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.55 per share for a two-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated September 30, 2020 and October 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 30, 2020, between the Company and Gestion Crisan Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 1.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") over 32 claims known as SNRC 21L02 and 21L07 located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines, in the Beauce region in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 700,000 common shares to acquire the 1.5% NSR.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 30, 2020.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 30 septembre 2020, entre la société et Gestion Crisan Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'une redevance sur le revenu net de fonderie de 1,5 % (« NSR ») sur 32 claims connus comme sous le nom SNRC 21L02 et SNRC 21L07 localisés dans la municipalité de Saint-Simon-les-Mines dans la région de Beauce dans la province du Québec.

Selon la convention, la société devra émettre 700 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir le NSR de 1,5 %.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 30 septembre 2020.

BMGB CAPITAL CORP. ("BMGB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 5, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 5, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated May 1, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 5, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 5, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL CORP. ("FCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:55 p.m. PST, Oct. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL CORP. ("FCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the issuance of 1,700,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to an arm's length lender, Ocean Partners UK Limited (the "Lender"), in connection with the proposed amendments to the existing loan facility with the lender that was previously accepted by the Exchange. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.33 until December 31, 2021.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated June 26, 2020. _______________________________

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:38 a.m. PST, Oct 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 2, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 2,480,000 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow through share







Warrants: 2,480,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,480,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Non Flow-Through Shares:









Number of Non-FT Shares: 6,870,400 non flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.125 per non flow through share







Warrants: 6,870,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,870,400 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 47 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





John Keating Y 40,000 Linda Brennan Y 40,000 Trygve Hoy Y 40,000 George Patton Y 800,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees] P 1,130,000





Finder's Fee:









PI Financial Corp. $12,400.00 cash; 96,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $4,400.00 cash; 32,000 warrants

Richardson GMP Limited $15,060.00 cash; 108,000 warrants

Sherbrooke Street Capital (SSC) Inc. $4,500.00 cash; 36,000 warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $2,000.00 cash; 16,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,820.00 cash; 13,120 warrants

Thomas John Mullen $10,800.00 cash







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: exercisable into one common share at $0.20







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the First and only Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020 and July 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,649,110 shares







Purchase Price: $0.18 per share







Warrants: 1,824,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,824,555 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a three year period, subject to an acceleration clause.







Number of Placees: 4 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Andrew Schutte Y 1,125,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,585,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the Zonetail Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to agreements dated July 16, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Paul Scott Y $23,000.00 $0.05 460,000 David Oliver Y $17,250.00 $0.05 345,000 Chip Rogers Y $15,000.00 $0.05 300,000

Please refer to the Company's press release dated July 16, 2020, for more information about those shares for services.

NEX COMPANY :

BAROLO VENTURES CORP. ("BVC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 1:08 p.m. PST, Oct. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

