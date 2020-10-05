VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTURAS MINERALS CORP. ("ALT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

_____________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 18, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 17, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

MEDCOLCANNA ORGANICS INC. ("MCCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the common shares of Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will proceed to list its Common Shares on the NEO Exchange.

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution passed September 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 7, 2020, the common shares of Sarama Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation









Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

90,099,923 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SWA UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 803160407 NEW

________________________________________

SIMBA ESSEL ENERGY INC. ("SMB.H")

[formerly Simba Essel Energy Inc. ("SMB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Simba Essel Energy Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 7, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SMB to SMB.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

REAL TIME MEASUREMENTS INC. ("RTY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of ABC Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fee. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

20/10/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 416,667 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:11 a.m. PST, Oct. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A-LABS CAPITAL II CORP. ("ALAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, Oct. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Oct 05, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020:



Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 2,081,000 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow through share







Warrants: 1,040,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,040,500 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Non Flow-Through Shares:









Number of Non-FT Shares: 5,600,000 non flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share







Warrants: 5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 19 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 200,000





Finder's Fee:









GloRes Capital Inc. $7,000.00 cash; 120,000 warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns $8,241.00 cash







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.10 on the same terms as the financing.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases on August 12, 2020, August 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6 and 10, 2020 and September 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 69,412,978 shares







Purchase Price: $0.195 per share







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Waterton Nevada Splitter, LLC Y 69,412,978

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 29, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DC ACQUISITION CORP. ("DCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated September 29, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,545,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.0107 per share to settle outstanding debt for $144,931.51.

Number of Creditors: 51 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Murray Cobbe Y $25,205.48 $0.0107 2,355,652 Kenneth Bagan Y $1,260.27 $0.0107 117,783 Karalie Strutt Y $1,260.27 $0.0107 117,782 Donald Luft Y $31,431.23 $0.0107 2,937,498 Kenneth Berg Y $630.14 $0.0107 58,891 Deanna Berg Y $126.03 $0.0107 11,778

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Blackfly Gold Property Option Agreement dated August 21, 2020 between International Montoro Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Donald Devereaux, Karl Bjorkman and Kenneth Fenwick (the "Vendors") whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in and to 64 unpatented mining claims located in the Blackfly Gold Property located near Atikokan, Ontario. Consideration, staged over a four-year period, is $65,000 cash, 500,000 common shares, 500,000 common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share each for a two-year period at a price of $0.12 per share and $153,600 of work expenditures. The Vendors retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty of which the Company may repurchase half, or 1%, for $1,200,000 cash. An advance royalty of $10,000 cash is due annually from August 4, 2024 until August 4, 2027.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2020.

________________________________________

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and an extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,595,816 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 2 years from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: 3 years from the date of issuance Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.21

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,595,816 shares with 4,595,816 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 6, 2018.

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,487,450 shares







Purchase Price: $0.16 per share







Number of Placees: 10 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Robert Pease Y 625,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 0





Finder's Fee:



Eventus Capital 622,500 shares



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated August 31, 2020 between Prosper Gold Corp. (the Company) and Bounty Gold Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Ontario Claims, located near Red Lake Ontario. Consideration is $60,000 cash and 125,000 common shares. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 160,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $28,800.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 17, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,755,980 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period September 28, 2020 to September 27, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 37,724,824 shares







Purchase Price: $0.025 per share







Warrants: 18,862,412 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,862,412 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five year period







Number of Placees: 19 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Ron Pasek Y 8,862,840 Roger Maggs Y 1,087,520 Dobkin 2011 Living Trust Y 4,350,080 (Robert C. and Kathleen C. Dobkin)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,700,000 [4 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $6,750 in cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Richardson GMP Ltd.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 5, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 2,360,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a news release dated October 2, 2020.

EXPLORATION AMSECO LTée (« AEL.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 octobre 2020

Émetteur NEX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 2 360 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 5 souscripteurs



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé ci-avant mentionné par voie d'un communiqué de presse daté du 2 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

