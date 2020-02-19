VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171 Payable Date: March 31, 2020 Record Date: February 28, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: February 27, 2020

________________________________________

CROWNIA HOLDINGS LTD. ("CNH.H")

[formerly Crownia Holdings Ltd. ("CNH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Crownia Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 21, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 21, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CNH to CNH.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has issued the following Distribution:

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01257 (estimated) Payable Date: March 16, 2020 Record Date: February 28, 2020 Ex-distribution Date: February 27, 2020

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on January 15, 2020, the Issuer has advised of the final Canadian equivalent distribution amount per Unit as follows:

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01257 (final) Payable Date: February 18, 2020 Record Date: January 31, 2020

________________________________________

MOLORI ENERGY INC. ("MOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Friday, February 21, 2020, the common shares of Molori Energy Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, February 20, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transactions and management changes (the "Proposed Transactions"), as summarized in the Company's news releases dated January 10, 2020, February 10, 2020 and February 19, 2020, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transactions or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Proposed Transactions is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transactions will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transactions may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

SPECTRE CAPITAL CORP. ("SOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Amended and Restated Final Prospectus dated February 12, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions and the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan effective February 13, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Saskatchewan (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, February 21, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $141,000 (1,410,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, February 21, 2020, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Friday, February 21, 2020. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,160,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering and concurrent

private placement Escrowed Shares: 3,750,001 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SOO.P CUSIP Number: 84763J 10 9 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 12, 2020.

Company Contact: Geoff Balderson Company Address: Suite 1000 – 409 Granville Street Company Phone Number: 604-602-0001 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on February 7, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, February 21, 2020, the shares of Universal Copper Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,784,091 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: UNV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 913454203 (new)

________________________________________

20/02/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:53 a.m. PST, February 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, February 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 5, 2019 and December 5, 2019:

Number of Shares: 170,558,191 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares La Mancha Holding S.a.r.l Y 124,229,389 Matthew Grainger Y 1,280,328 Robert Milroy Y 1,362,179 David Netherway Y 1,456,275 Steven Poulton Y 2,675,481

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AURORA SPINE CORPORATION ("ASG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,932,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 4,466,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,466,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Rosenkrantz Y 1,579,000

Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $57,000, payable to PI Financial Corp. and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:37 a.m. PST, February 18, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,222,222 common shares at a price of $0.18 per share in settlement of a total amount of debt of $400,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP

/ ProGroup = P # of shares 9071-8776 Quebec Inc (Tristam Coffin) NP 2,222,222

For further information, please refer to the company's press release dated February 14, 2020.

DIAGNOS INC. («ADK»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 février 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 222 222 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,18 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 400 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP

/ Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 9071-8776 Quebec Inc (Tristam Coffin) NP 2 222 222

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 14 février 2020.

________________________________________

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Spirit Resources SARL



(Jean-Raymond Boulle) Y 500,000 Albert C. Gourley Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on February 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.05 for a 36 month period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 3,000,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.07 for a period of 36 months, to settle outstanding debt for $150,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a 36-month period

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 05, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture 2 Tier Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a binding Memorandum of Understanding dated January 29, 2020 between Kincora Copper Limited (the "Company") and RareX Limited (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires a 65% interest in and to six exploration licenses in the Lachlan Fold Belt located in New South Wales, Australia. Consideration is $175,000 cash and 14,950,000 shares.

For more information please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2020.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on February 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,999,998 flow-through common shares

28,888,666 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through common share

$0.06 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 28,888,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,888,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a three (3) year period



Number of Placees: 43 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Blair Zaritsky Y 266,666 Alamos Gold Inc Y 4,520,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,967,000 [6 placees]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$169,361.59 in cash and 2,608,026 non-transferrable finder warrants payable to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., PowerOne Capital Markets Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Redplug Inc. and Sherbrook Street Capital Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at $0.06 for a three (3) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MINKAP RESOURCES INC. ("KAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 4, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 18, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 15,897,199 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 21, 2020 to February 20, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cannacord Genuity Corp. (Marcus Antonation)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BIG SKY PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("BSP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 19, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

