TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ENFORCER GOLD CORP. ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on July 26, 2019, the common shares of Enforcer Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,182,079 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VEIN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 292807401 (new)

________________________________________

ENLIGHTA INC. ("NLTA")

[formerly HOOXI NETWORK INC. ("HXI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 18, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening July 26, 2019, the common shares of Enlighta Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Hooxi Network Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Health Care Service Provider' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,084,529 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NLTA (new) CUSIP Number: G3066B 11 1 (new)

________________________________________

XAU RESOURCES INC. ("GIG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated May 22, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective May 23, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $441,150 (4,411,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday July 26, 2019, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,411,500 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GIG.P CUSIP Number: 98401G103 Agent: Hampton Securities Limited



Agent's Options: 441,150 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated May 22, 2019.





Company Contact: Gary Bay, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: Suite 4100 – 66 Wellington Street West

PO Box 35, TD Bank Tower, Toronto, ON M5K 1B7 Company Phone Number: 647-339-4301 Company Email Address: solobay17@yahoo.com

________________________________________

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of Patagonia Gold Corp. (formerly Hunt Mining Corp.) (the "Company") have been halted from trading since May 31, 2019, pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 22, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the arm's length Reverse Take-Over (the "RTO") of the Company by the shareholders of Patagonia Gold Plc (the "Target"), as principally described in the Company's Filing Statement dated May 30, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed

On May 30, 2019, the Company reached an agreement with the Target on the terms of an arm's length share exchange offer (the "Offer") by the Company for the entire issued and outstanding share capital of the Target, pursuant to which the Company would complete the RTO. The Offer was implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 (England and Wales), as amended, whereby shareholders of the Target received approximately 10.76 common shares in the capital of the Company in exchange for each ordinary share of the Target held. The Exchange has been advised that the Scheme became effective in accordance with its terms on July 22, 2019 and the closing of the RTO, whereby the Company issued an aggregate of 254,355,192 common shares to shareholders of the Target in accordance with the terms of the Scheme, occurred on July 24, 2019. After giving effect to the RTO, the Company has an aggregate of 317,943,990 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Exchange has been advised that shareholders holding a majority of shares of the Company approved the RTO on July 15, 2019 by written consent and the shareholders of the Target duly passed by the requisite majorities the resolutions put forth to approve the Offer at a meeting of the Target's shareholders held on July 12, 2019. The RTO was completed on July 24, 2019.

The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

For further information, see the Filing Statement and news releases of the Company dated May 30, 2019, June 20, 2019, July 12, 2019, July 22, 2019 and July 24, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Escrowed: 190,773,482 common shares Escrow Term: 53,653,625 shares subject to 18 month staged release

137,119,857 shares subject to 36 month staged release



Company Contact: Christopher van Tienhoven Company Address: 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver, B.C. Company Phone Number: 54 11 5278 6950 Company Email Address: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com

Resume Trading

Effective at the open, Friday, July 26, 2019, trading in the common shares of Patagonia Gold Corp. will resume.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")

(formerly, Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. ("GQM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Name Change and Consolidation, Transfer and New Addition to NEX

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on July 26, 2019, the common shares of Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. (formerly, Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. or the "Company") will commence trading on NEX.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 13, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. to Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd.

Effective at the opening on July 26, 2019, the common shares of Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. will commence trading on NEX. The post-consolidation capitalization is set out below.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX

The Company has been delisted from trading on Toronto Stock Exchange effective on the close on July 25, 2019. The Company no longer meets Toronto Stock Exchange minimum listing requirements and also does not meet the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.

As of July 26, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market. The Company is classified as a "Mineral Exploration" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Post-consolidation Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which



13,532,266 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares:

None



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

GQM.H (new) CUSIP Number:

38116W100 (new)



Company Contact: Brenda Dayton Company Address: #880-580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3B6 Company Phone Number: 604-417-7952 Company Email Address: bdayton@goldenqueen.com

________________________________________

19/07/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.47 a.m. PST, July 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.42 p.m. PST, July 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, July 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 15, 2019 between the Company and Teck American Incorporated (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the San Antonio property located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. Consideration is US$52,000 and 898,809 common shares. The Company has granted the Vendor a 1-1/2% net smelter returns royalty of the property and a right of first refusal over any future sale, options, lease or other disposition of the San Antonio Property or any part thereof.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12.02 p.m. PST, July 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12.00 p.m. PST, July 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EFFICACIOUS ELK CAPITAL CORP. ("EECC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 188,333 common shares at a price of $0.075 per share and 235,416 common shares at a price of $0.06, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $28,250.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the company's press release dated May 3, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ-SILICIUM. («HPQ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 188 333 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,075 $ par action ainsi que 235 416 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,06 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 28 250 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 3 mai 2019.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 07, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $100,000.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.10 per common share



Term of Maturity: 2 Years



Interest Rate: 10%



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,467,008 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CAD$146,700.80.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Aquinterra Inc.







(Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin) Y $146,700.80 $0.10 1,467,008

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2019.

________________________________________

MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,375,000 flow-through (FT) units ("Units") comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant") and

9,502,489 non flow-through (Non FT) Units comprised of one common share and one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.08 per FT Units and $0.07 per Non FT Units



Warrants: 11,877,489 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,877,489 shares



Warrant Price: $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 8 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units James Letwin Y 375,000 FT

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 9, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MG CAPITAL CORPORATION ("MGX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.48 a.m. PST, July 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on July 19, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: USD$300,000 principal amount (USD$250,000 of which is convertible into common shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$0.19 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: 15 months from issuance



Interest Rate: 7% per annum



Warrants: 1,315,789 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,315,789 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD$0.24 for a 15 month period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on June 17, 2019 and July 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,833,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,416,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,416,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares RBC Dominion Securities



ITF Thomas Kofman (Thomas Kofman) Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD. ("RUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 12, 2016, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2016 and July 16, 2019. The amendment reduces the conversion price as follows. All other terms are unchanged:

Convertible Debenture $7,707,500



Conversion Price: Convertible at $0.85 per share



Maturity date: September 6, 2019

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,647,680 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 12,647,680 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,647,680 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years. Subject to an acceleration provision of the Company whereby, in the event the Company's common shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the shares may be traded at such time) of greater than $0.15 per share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days at any time after four months and one day from the closing date, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company.

Number of Placees: 17 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 3,000,000







Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,400.00 cash PI Financial Corp. $4,600.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

