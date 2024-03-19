VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0815

AGEDB TECHNOLOGY LTD. ("AGET")

[formerly Adagio Capital Inc. ("ADC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 18, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

CUSIP Number: 00844N109 (new)

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0816

ANORTECH INC. ("ANOR")

[formerly Hudson Resources Inc. ("HUD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the directors' resolution passed on February 26, 2024, the Company has changed its name to ANORTECH INC. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 21, 2024, the common shares of AnorTech Inc. ("Shares") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hudson Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

181,642,538 Shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL Shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ANOR (new) CUSIP Number: 03634T104 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0817

NEWMAC RESOURCES INC. ("NER.H")

[formerly Newmac Resources Inc. ("NER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 18, 2024, the following should have read as follows:

BULLETIN DATE should be March 19, 2024 instead of March 14, 2024

Effective date of resumption and transfer to NEX should be March 20, 2024 instead of March 18, 2024

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

24/03/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0818

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 28,700,063 shares at $0.22 to settle outstanding debt for $ 6,314,013.87.

Number of Creditor: 1 creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $6,314,013.87 0.22 28,700,063 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated September 26, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0819

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: the principal amount of US$4,285,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 19,477,273 shares at US$0.22 per share of the principal outstanding. Maturity date: September 30, 2026 Warrants N/A Interest rate: 10% per annum, compounded annually on September 30, not in advance. Interest may be paid in cash or shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange. Number of Placees: 7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate Principal Amount of

Convertible Debentures









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 US$3,645,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

















Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: US$36,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on October 19, 2023, November 3, 2023 and February 16, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0820

CAROLINA RUSH CORPORATION ("RUSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, March 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0821

CAROLINA RUSH CORPORATION ("RUSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 19, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0822

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 22, 2022 as amended on February 12, 2024 between the Company and certain arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in certain unpatented mineral claims near Cochrane, Ontario known as the Casa Berardi West Gold Project (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $114,000 in cash payments and issuing 600,000 shares over a three-year period. The Optionors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 8, 2022, September 20, 2022, January 30, 2023, May 8, 2023, November 9, 2023 and March 19, 2024.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2023, November 9, 2023 and January 23, 2024:

Number of Shares: 22,225,000 non-flow-through shares and 4,810,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.02 per non-flow-through and flow-through share Warrants: 11,112,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,112,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 in the first year

$0.10 in the second year Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 7,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,250,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,850 N/A 336,250 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for the first year and $0.10 for the second year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 19, 2024 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0823

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 12, 2024:

Number of Securities: 5,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit. Warrants: 5,000,000 Warrants to purchase 5,000,000 Shares. Warrant Price: $0.05 exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 1 placee. Finder's Fee: None.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[1 Existing Insider] Y 5,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 14, 2024, to confirm the closing of the Private Placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0824

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2024 and February 2, 2024.

Number of Shares: 17,890,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 17,890,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,890,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $23,940 NA 478,800

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 6, 2024 and March 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0825

ODESSA CAPITAL LTD. ("ALFA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, March 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0826

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market distribution of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated September 6, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,247,639.05 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, as set out below.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of $1,247,639.05.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation Offering: 5,970,500 shares Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 with an average sale price of $0.20897 per share Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agent's Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds being $31,190 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated September 6, 2023, and the news release dated March 18, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0827

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $4,971,000 Conversion Price: Convertible at $0.05 into 99,420,000 common shares. Maturity date: December 29, 2024 Interest rate: 10% per annum. Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate $ amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 $4,746,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0828

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Mike Lake property (the "Property"), which consists of 256 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 4,757 hectares located in the Yukon Territory, pursuant to a property purchase agreement dated December 29, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Purchase Agreement"). The Company has made the following consideration to the arm's length vendor:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) On closing NIL 9,222,164 Common

Shares at a deemed price

of $0.18 per common

share NIL

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company may make an additional one-time payment of up to $2,000,000 (the "Milestone Payment"), which remains subject to prior Exchange approval, in cash or common shares of the Company to the arm's length vendor upon a public announcement of an initial mineral resource on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 3, 2024, February 2, 2024 and March 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0829

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2024:

Number of Shares: 9,090,909 shares Purchase Price: $0.11 per share Warrants: 4,545,447 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,545,447 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Shares: 6,666,666 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 3,333,325 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,325 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause Number of Placees: 65 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,554,762 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 15 2,023,433



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $31,326.88 N/A 246,674

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company issued a news release on March 5, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0830

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 18, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,044,445 Charity Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.27 per share Warrants: 2,522,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,522,222 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a three year period



Number of Shares: 12,361,112 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.18 per share Warrants: 6,180,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,180,556 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a three year period Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 138,889



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $51,900.01 N/A 288,333

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.28 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0831

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 21, 2023 and December 6, 2023:

Flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 53,892,846 flow-through shares (each, "FT Share") Purchase Price: $0.065 per FT Share Warrants: 26,946,423 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,946,423 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a one-year period Non-flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 3,200,000 flow-through shares (each, "NFT Share") Purchase Price: $0.065 per NFT Share Warrants: 3,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,200,000 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 453,846 FT Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $179,162.10 N/A 2,666,340

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 19, 2023, and January 29, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0832

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,200,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $210,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of S

hares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $160,000 $0.05 3,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0833

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated January 31, 2024 between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"), for an option to acquire a 5% undivided interest in the Tetepisca Graphite Project, which is located in Northern Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company will receive 6,600,000 shares of the Optionor and the Company will have expended $680,000 of exploration expenditures on the Property before December 31, 2024 and pay $1,500,000 cash payment by December 31, 2025 to earn a 5% interest in the Property.

If, after the Company exercises the Option Agreement, an arm's length third party presents a bona fide offer to purchase all or substantially all of the assets of the Optionor, to merge with the Optionor or complete another form of business combination with the Optionor (an "Optionor Takeover Transaction"), then the Optionor has the option to buy-back the Property ("Buy-back Option"). Should the Optionor exercise the Buy-back Option, the Optionor shall pay to the Company the greater of: (i) $1,800,000; or (ii) 5% of the consideration paid to the Optionor pursuant to the Optionor Takeover Transaction, in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2024 and March 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0834

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 18, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,962,722 common shares in its own capital stock ("Bid"). The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of March 21, 2024 to March 20, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Peter Kirby) on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

