VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2481

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of F3 Uranium Corp. (the "Company") on August 8, 2024, the Company was arranged under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated June 4, 2024 between the Company and F4 Uranium Corp. ("Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the plan of arrangement set out there in (the "Plan of Arrangement"). Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement was obtained on August 13, 2024. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised that all conditions precedent to completion of the Plan of Arrangement have been satisfied and that the Plan of Arrangement was made effective at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Thursday, August 15, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, the holders of common shares of the Company were entitled to receive (i) one new common share of the Company; and (ii) one-tenth of one common share of Spinco. Shareholders should refer to the Company's information circular dated June 28, 2024 for instructions on how to submit the letter of transmittal and any other required documents for the purpose of receiving the new common shares of the Company and the common shares of Spinco.

No Spinco shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Plan of Arrangement.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated June 28, 2024 and news releases dated June 10, 2024, and August 16, 2024, which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company shareholders who previously held one common share of the Company (the "Old Shares"), have exchanged their Old Shares for a newly created class of shares of the Company (the "New Shares"), on a one-for-one basis.

Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

493,669,610 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: FUU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 30336Y107 (NEW)







Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Monday, August 19, 2024 the Old Shares of F3 Uranium Corp. will be delisted.

BULLETIN V2024-2482

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of a Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: September 16, 2024

Record Date: August 31, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: August 30, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2483

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: September 27, 2024

Record Date: September 06, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 06, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2484

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RHT.H")

[formerly Reliq Health Technologies Inc. ("RHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 20, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RHT to RHT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated January 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-2485

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, August 19, 2024, the common shares of UGE International Ltd. ("UGE") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of UGE shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated May 28, 2024, between UGE and 1000896425 Ontario Ltd. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UGE.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, UGE's shareholders will receive for $2.00 per common share (the "Consideration"), other than common shares held by certain management representatives and shareholders of the UGE (the "Rolling Shares") which Rolling Shares were rolled over into the private entity that will carry on the business of the UGE. The Arrangement was approved by the UGE's shareholders (the "Shareholders"), holders of the UGE's warrants (the "Warrantholders") and holders of the UGE's convertible debentures (the "Debentureholders") on July 31, 2024. Furthermore, each Warrantholder is entitled to receive the balance of the Consideration and the exercise price of their respective warrant; and (iii) each Debentureholder is entitled to receive the Consideration per common share they hold after giving effect to the conversion of their convertible debentures. To receive their respective Consideration, registered Shareholders, Warrantholders and Debentureholders must surrender the certificates representing their UGE securities together with a duly completed and corresponding executed Letter of Transmittal to TSX Trust Company, as further disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated June 28, 2024.

For further details, please refer to UGE's Management Information Circular dated June 28, 2024 and news releases dated May 29, 2024, July 11, 2024, July 31, 2024, August 9, 2024 and August 16, 2024.

24/08/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2486

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,146,411.75



Offering: 6,947,950 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 3,473,975 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.165 per FT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Haywood Securities Inc. (Lead) N/A 353,926

Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 89,701

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 42,729

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.165 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024, and August 16, 2024.





BULLETIN V2024-2487

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement, allowing the Company to acquire 100% interest in the Alberts Lake Property located in Manitoba, Canada (the "Property"). Once the Company has exercised the full option to acquire the Property, the Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR payable to the optionor, which the Company can buy back 0.5% by making a $500,000 cash payment.

The Property is also subject to underlying royalties and buybacks, which are outlined in the Company's press release dated August 8, 2024.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($)







CONSIDERATION N/A $650,000 worth of shares over 4

years. N/A

For any future issuance of shares, the minimum deemed floor price is $1.07 per share. No finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 21, 2024, and August 8, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2488

GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $300,000.00

Offering 6,000,000 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 17, 2024 and August 15, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2489

GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 3, 2024, between Gold Basin Resources Corporation (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 50 percent interest in and to the New Pass gold property, consisting of 107 unpatented mineral claims, located in Churchill County, Nevada. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 15,789,736 shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share and a total of $750,000 in cash to the vendors. The Option Agreement was entered into by the parties pursuant to a letter of intent originally entered into between an arm's length party (the " Assignor "), and the Vendors. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 5,000,000 shares to the Assignor, of which 3,473,685 shares are subject to escrow conditions.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 6, 2024 and August 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2490

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 306,396 common shares at a deemed price of CA$0.215484 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$48,000 (CA$66,024).

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2491

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,583,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $95,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $95,000 $0.06 1,583,333 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2492

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC. ("IRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 13, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,000,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from August 21, 2024, to August 20, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group on behalf of the company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated August 14, 2024, for further details.

BULLETIN V2024-2493

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, August 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2494

VALLEYVIEW RESOURCES LTD. ("VVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:55 a.m. PST, August 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

