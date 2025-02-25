VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0566

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, February 27, 2025, under the symbol "ABRA".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ABRA" on the TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, February 26, 2025, and its shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0567

FRASER BIG SKY CAPITAL CORP. ("FRAS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 21, 2025, effective at the open of the market on February 27, 2025, shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0568

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO") ("LIO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 24, 2025, the following information is corrected.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $ 0.41 and will expire at 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) on February 14, 2028.

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0569

VALLEYVIEW RESOURCES LTD. ("VVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split; Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated February 20, 2025, the Company's common shares will be split on the basis of one point five (1.5) new shares for each one (1) old share. The name of the Company has not been changed.

The Share Split will be conducted on a "push-out" basis, with the record date being the close of business on February 21, 2025 (the "Record Date"). The Company will use a direct registration system to electronically register the common shares issued pursuant to the Share Split.

The Record Date and Payable Date will be as set forth below.

Stock Split Ratio: 1.5-for-1

Record Date: February 21, 2025 (as of the close of business)

Payable Date: February 26, 2025

Trading on the Company's common shares is currently halted. Trading will resume on an ex-distribution and post-split basis at a later date. A subsequent bulletin confirming the resumption of the trading date will be issued by the Exchange.

The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Post - Split



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,275,002 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrowed Shares: 2,418,750 escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: VVR (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 92023N109 (UNCHANGED)





For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 25, 2025.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2025-0570

WANGTON CAPITAL CORP. ("WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 27, 2025, the securities of Wangton Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 29, 2021, a news release was issued on September 20, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

25/02/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0571

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0572

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 742,789 common shares of the Company to settle outstanding debt for $133,289.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $25,934 $0.152 206,381 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0573

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Farmout Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated March 5, 2024, between Azinam Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Company"), and TotalEnergies EP South Africa B.V. and QatarEnergy International E&P LLC (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has farmed out 13.75% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B for an aggregate cash consideration of US$11,916,666, payable in stages subject to achieving certain milestones. The Company will also receive a full carry of costs attributable to its 6.25% retained interest in Block 3B/4B, up to a cap, repayable to the Vendors from production in accordance with terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2024 and August 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0574

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Assignment and Share Cancellation Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 26, 2024, between Azinam Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Company"), and Africa Oil SA Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Africa Oil Corp., whereby the Company will sell 1.00% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B offshore the Republic of South Africa in exchange for the cancellation of 54,941,744 common shares and 4,864,865 warrants in the capital of the Company currently held by Africa Oil Corp.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 29, 2024 and January 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0575

GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $200,000 Offering: 4,000,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 29, 2025 and February 24, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0576

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,519,984.20 Offering: 2,629,600 Charity Flow-Through Shares with 2,629,600 warrants and 7,380,953 Traditional Flow-Through Shares with 7,380,953 warrants



Offering Price: $0.54 per Charity Flow-Through Share and $0.42 per Traditional Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 5, 2024, April 25, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0577

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share disposition agreement dated February 6, 2025 (the "Agreement"), between HPQ Silicon Inc. (the "Company") and three arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company increased its equity position in its French-based partner, Novacium SAS, from 20% to 28.4%.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 17,312,790 common shares with

17,312,790 warrants attached N/A



Warrant terms: $0.25 per warrant for a period of 4 years

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2025.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 février 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à un protocole de cession d'actions (la « convention ») entre HPQ Silicium Inc. (la « société ») et trois personnes sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société a augmenté sa participation dans son partenaire basé en France, Novacium SAS, de 20% à 28.4%.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE N/A 17 312 790 actions ordinaires avec

17 312 790 bons de souscription attachés S/O



Modalités des bons : 0,25 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 4 ans

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 6 février 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0578

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,380 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,800.

Number of Creditors: 36 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0579

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $465,400 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 4,432,381 Listed Shares with 2,216,190 warrants attached



Conversion Price: $0.105 per Listed Share



Maturity date: February 12, 2027



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.14 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 13, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0580

ROSHNI CAPITAL INC. ("ROSH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $95,000 Offering: 1,900,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 24, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0581

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $189,767.90



Offering: 6,325,597 Listed Shares with 6,325,597 warrants



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 29, 2024, September 4, 2024 and November 19, 2024, February 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0582

RUA GOLD INC. ("RUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Best Efforts Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $5,750,046 Offering: 9,583,410 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.60 per Listed Share



Overallotment Option: The agent may purchase a maximum of up to 1,250,010 Listed Shares for overallotment purposes. As of February 24, 2025, such an option has been exercised in full. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Cormark Securities Inc. N/A 575,004





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated February 14, 2025, and company's news releases dated February 12, 2025, and February 20, 2025

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

