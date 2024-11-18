VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3407

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 25, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire November 25, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 25, 2024.

TRADE DATES

November 25, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 25, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3408

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 25, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire November 25, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 25, 2024.

TRADE DATES

November 25, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 25, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3409

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: December 13, 2024

Record Date: November 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3410

INTERNATIONAL METALS MINING CORP. ("IMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to resolution passed by directors on October 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of November 20, 2024 the shares of International Metals Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,031,849 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: IMM (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 45986N201 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3411

PREMIUM RESOURCES LTD. ("PREM")

[formerly Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. ("PNRL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 29, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: Premium Resources Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the common shares of Premium Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

185,708,588 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 23,312,670 shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: PREM (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 74061L104 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3412

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 04, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the common shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Uranium Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

50,072,277 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PTU (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 746234707 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3413

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: December 13, 2024

Record Date: November 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2024

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3414

VANADIAN ENERGY CORP. ("VEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 22, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 21, 2024, the common shares of Vanadian Energy Corp. will commence trading on the NEX Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Uranium Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,226,115 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: VEC.H (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 921413209 (NEW)

_______________________________________

24/11/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3415

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:41 a.m. PST, November 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3416

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3417

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 shares at a

deemed price of $0.275 per share to a non-arm's length party as an inducement to assume the role of CEO of the Company. For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3418

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,267,500 Offering: 25,350,000 Listed Shares with 12,675,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 339,500





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 3-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 29, 2024, September 5,

2024, October 16, 2024, and November 12, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3419

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective October 16, 2024, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 16, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, and Ontario. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-202 in the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, and Northwest Territories.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing under a Prospectus Supplement dated October 23, 2024, occurred on October 29, 2024, for gross proceeds of $63,250,011.50

Agent: Raymond James Ltd., Eight Capital, Paradigm Capital, and Pollitt & Co.

Offering: 97,307,710 shares

Share Price: $0.65 per share

Agents' Warrants: N/A

The Agent was also paid $3,795,000.69 cash commission from the gross proceeds of the offering.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3420

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, November 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3421

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $1,138,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 11,380,000 Listed Shares with 11,380,000 detachable warrants



Conversion Price: $0.10 per Listed Share in the first year, $0.12 during the second year, and $0.14 during the third year



Maturity date: three years from the Issue Date



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per warrant in the first year, $0.18 during the second year, and $0.18 during the third year for a 3-year period. Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 135,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 2, 2024, September 16, 2024, and October 12, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3422

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $25,000.00



Offering: 2,500,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.01 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 15, 2024 and November 15, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3423

VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC. ("FLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Debt Settled: $75,000 Securities Issued: 431,282 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.1739 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 1, 2024. The Company

will issue an additional news release when the shares are issued and the debt

extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3424

VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,392,145 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $347,842.91

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $147,842.91 $0.02 7,392,145

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2024 and November 8, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3425

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: USD $1,499,998.50



Offering: 320,000 Listed Shares

490,810 Pre-Funded Warrants

810,810 Warrants



Offering Price: USD $1.85 per Listed Share

USD $1.84999 per Pre-Funded Warrant



Pre-Funded Warrant Terms: USD $0.001, subject to blocker limits.



Warrant Exercise Terms: USD $2.18 per warrant for a period of 5 Years, subject to blocker limits.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 17, 2024, and October 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

