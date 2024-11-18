TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Nov 18, 2024, 19:46 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3407
WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, November 25, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire November 25, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 25, 2024.
TRADE DATES
November 25, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 25, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3408
WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, November 25, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire November 25, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 25, 2024.
TRADE DATES
November 25, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 25, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3409
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.045
Payable Date: December 13, 2024
Record Date: November 29, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3410
INTERNATIONAL METALS MINING CORP. ("IMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to resolution passed by directors on October 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of November 20, 2024 the shares of International Metals Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
7,031,849 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: IMM (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 45986N201 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3411
PREMIUM RESOURCES LTD. ("PREM")
[formerly Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. ("PNRL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 29, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: Premium Resources Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the common shares of Premium Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which
185,708,588 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 23,312,670 shares
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: PREM (NEW)
CUSIP Number: 74061L104 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3412
PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 04, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the common shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Uranium Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
50,072,277 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: PTU (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 746234707 (New)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3413
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0065
Payable Date: December 13, 2024
Record Date: November 29, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2024
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-3414
VANADIAN ENERGY CORP. ("VEC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 22, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening November 21, 2024, the common shares of Vanadian Energy Corp. will commence trading on the NEX Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Uranium Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
4,226,115 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: VEC.H (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 921413209 (NEW)
_______________________________________
24/11/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3415
EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:41 a.m. PST, November 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3416
EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3417
GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 shares at a
deemed price of $0.275 per share to a non-arm's length party as an inducement to assume the role of CEO of the Company. For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 11, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3418
NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,267,500
|
Offering:
|
25,350,000 Listed Shares with 12,675,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 339,500
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 3-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 29, 2024, September 5,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3419
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective October 16, 2024, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 16, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, and Ontario. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-202 in the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, and Northwest Territories.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing under a Prospectus Supplement dated October 23, 2024, occurred on October 29, 2024, for gross proceeds of $63,250,011.50
Agent: Raymond James Ltd., Eight Capital, Paradigm Capital, and Pollitt & Co.
Offering: 97,307,710 shares
Share Price: $0.65 per share
Agents' Warrants: N/A
The Agent was also paid $3,795,000.69 cash commission from the gross proceeds of the offering.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3420
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, November 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3421
SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$1,138,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 11,380,000 Listed Shares with 11,380,000 detachable warrants
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share in the first year, $0.12 during the second year, and $0.14 during the third year
|
Maturity date:
|
three years from the Issue Date
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.16 per warrant in the first year, $0.18 during the second year, and $0.18 during the third year for a 3-year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 135,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 for a 3-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 2, 2024, September 16, 2024, and October 12, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3422
TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$25,000.00
|
Offering:
|
2,500,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.01 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 15, 2024 and November 15, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3423
VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC. ("FLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$75,000
|
Securities Issued:
|
431,282 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.1739 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated October 1, 2024. The Company
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3424
VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,392,145 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $347,842.91
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$147,842.91
|
$0.02
|
7,392,145
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2024 and November 8, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3425
XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
USD $1,499,998.50
|
Offering:
|
320,000 Listed Shares
|
490,810 Pre-Funded Warrants
|
810,810 Warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
USD $1.85 per Listed Share
|
USD $1.84999 per Pre-Funded Warrant
|
Pre-Funded Warrant Terms:
|
USD $0.001, subject to blocker limits.
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
USD $2.18 per warrant for a period of 5 Years, subject to blocker limits.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 17, 2024, and October 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
