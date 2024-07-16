VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 15, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending (Y/M/D) CUB

CUB.DB 2 CUBICFARM

SYSTEMS CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2023/12/31

2024/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2023/12/31

2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-2184

BRONCO RESOURCES CORP. ("BRON")

[formerly DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on May 10, 2024, and the shareholders' approval on June 28, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening July 18, 2024, the common shares of Bronco Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Damara Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining" company.





Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

18,378,847 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BRON (new) CUSIP Number: 111911103 (new)





BULLETIN V2024-2185

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: August 15, 2024

Record Date: July 31 , 2024

Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2186

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: August 15, 2024

Record Date: July 31, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: July 31, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2187

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: August 15, 2024

Record Date: July 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2024

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-2188

NORTHERN URANIUM CORP. ("UNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 21, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a twenty-five (25) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening July 18, 2024, the common shares of Northern Uranium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,494,460 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: UNO.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 665870200 (new)

BULLETIN V2024-2189

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Thursday, July 18, 2024, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

BULLETIN V2024-2190

TABLAS VENTURES CORP. ("TAB.H")

SPARX TECHNOLOGY INC. [formerly ("SPRX.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

NEX Company

Remain Suspended

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 18, 2024, the common shares of Tablas Ventures Corp. will be listed and IMMEDIATELY SUSPENDED on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TAB.H", pending completion of a reviewable disposition and concurrent financing.

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of all the issued and outstanding shares of iPowow USA Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary Sparx Technology Corp. (the "Subco") pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective March 26, 2024.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company received 721,587 common units of the purchaser and up to an additional 384,000 (12% of 3,200,000) common units of the purchaser may be issued to the Company if certain revenue milestones are met. As a result of the disposition, an aggregate of 26,814,154 currently outstanding common shares of the Company have been cancelled pursuant to the terms of a surplus escrow agreement dated March 23, 2022. The disposition was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting dated May 31, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 8, 2024, April 1, 2024, April 5, 2024, May 2, 2024, June 4, 2024, and July 12, 2024.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 31, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (13) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Tablas Ventures Corp.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 18, 2024, the common shares of Tablas Ventures Corp. will be listed and IMMEDIATELY SUSPENDED on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TAB.H", pending completion of a reviewable disposition and concurrent financing. The common shares of Sparx Technology Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,560,629 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Company Trading Symbol: TAB.H (new) CUSIP Number: 873345 10 2 (new)

24/07/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2191

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,750,000 Offering: 5,500,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.50 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders N/A N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 3, 2024, and July 11, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2192

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $5,040,000 Offering: 28,000,000 Listed Shares with 28,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.18 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 3,231,945









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 6, 2024, and June 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2193

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $212,000.00 Offering: 2,650,000 Listed Shares with 2,650,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a five-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 45,500









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a five-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 18, 2024, June 24, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2194

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2195

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, July 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Dissemination of News Release; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2196

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, July 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2197

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $27,499,999.02



Offering: 35,256,409 Listed Shares with 35,256,409 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.78 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.10 per warrant for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 1,025,000 1,025,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.10 for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 5, 2024, June 10, 2024, June 14, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2198

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $1,075,000 principal amount of Unsecured Convertible Debentures, convertible into 1,954,544 Listed Shares with 1,075,000 detachable warrants.



Conversion Price: $0.55 per Listed Share



Maturity Date: Two years from date of issuance



Interest Rate: 14% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per warrant for a 2-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 30, 2024, May 31, 2024, June 14, 2024 and July 15, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2199

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 26, 2023 and July 26, 2023 ("Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission through a registration statement on Form F-10 relating to the Offering. The Prospectus Supplement dated November 15, 2023 ("Supplement"), was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of securities ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Supplement to the Company's Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $232,905 and $1,339,739 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarterly period beginning on April 1, 2024 and ending on June 30, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below:

Agents: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Canaccord Genuity LLC.



Offering: 147,700 common shares in the capital of the Company sold on the Exchange ("TSXV Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.

1,114,800 common shares in the capital of the Company sold on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.



Share Price: Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $1.58 per TSXV Share and $1.17 USD per NYSE Share.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Over-allotment Option: None.



Agents' Commission: Up to 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being an aggregate cash payment of $5,823 and $33,493 USD for the Quarterly Period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus, Supplement, and the news releases dated November 17, 2023; April 12, 2024, and July 5, 2024, which are available under the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.

BULLETIN V2024-2200

TINY LTD. ("TINY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the issuance of 157,434 common shares in the capital of the Company issued at a deemed price of $2.14 per common share to settle a severance payment to a former CFO of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 3, 2024

