TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUKA CAPITAL CORP. ("AUK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated September 15, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective September 15, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on December 13, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Initial Public Offering are $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

12,500,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AUK.P CUSIP Number: 002235 10 9 Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 750,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 5 years from the date of listing or 1 year from the date of Completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 15, 2022.

Company Contact: Robert Cole, CEO & Director Company Address: Suite 1600, 421 – 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 4K9 Company Phone Number: (780) 237-9270 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

Technology

________________________________________

M3 CAPITAL CORP. ("MCT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: Dec 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Amended and Restated CPC Prospectus and Final CPC Prospectus dated November 2, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective November 4, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on December 12, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $1,000,000 (10,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).





Commence Date: At the opening on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

15,620,200 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,620,200 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MCT.P CUSIP Number: 55378U 10 1 Sponsoring Member: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options: 1,000,000 non-transferable stock options. Each stock option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 5 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated CPC Prospectus and Final CPC Prospectus dated November 2, 2022.





Company Contact: Jimmy Chow Company Address: 800, 333 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1 Company Phone Number: (587) 225-2865 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD. ("RUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on December 12, 2022, under the symbol "RUP".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "RUP" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of market December 9, 2022, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

22/12/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 08, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 26, 2022, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 26, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Saskatchewan and Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 23, 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of $508,200.

Agent(s): Leede Jones Gable Inc., sole agent and bookrunner



Offering: 10,164,000 common shares



Share Price: $0.05 per common share



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $40,565 in cash, $25,000 as corporate finance fee and 813,120 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.05 for a period of 36 months.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Agent an option to purchase additional common shares at the offering price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 26, 2022 and news releases dated May 04, 2022, July 21, 2022, November 23, 2022 and November 24, 2022.

________________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,744,623



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2022 (as to the first tranche of 10,064,623 warrants and December 30, 2022 (as to the second tranche of 1,230,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2024 (as to 10,064,623 warrants) and December 30, 2024 (as to 680,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,294,623 flow-through shares with 11,294,623 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 31, 2019.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2022, October 12, 2022 and October 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 flow-through shares

6,125,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through share

$0.04 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 13,062,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,062,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 300,000 flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 3,000,000 non-flow-through shares



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $56,850 N/A 1,137,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 3, 2022, November 17, 2022, November 21, 2022, and December 7, 2022, confirming the closing of the first, the second, and the third and final tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:42 a.m. PST, December 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, December 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2022:





Number of Shares: 2,740,899 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,740,899 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,740,899 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 732,417 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A



The Company issued news releases on September 14, 2022 and November 9, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2022:





Number of Shares: 5,454,100 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,727,050 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,727,050 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $56,994.30 N/A 259,065 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued A news release on December 7, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2022:





Number of Shares: 4,825,715 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 4,825,715 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,825,715 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,429,286 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,007 N/A 50,050 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 2, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EVERGREEN GAMING CORPORATION ("TNA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, December 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION ("HMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 5, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,197,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 14, 2022, to December 13, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital MarketsError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 10, 2022 :





Number of Shares: 549,598,088 shares



Purchase Price: AUD 0.42 per share



Number of Placees: 524 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 135,470,767 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: UBS Securities Australia Ltd received AUD 3,713,436.50 cash and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited received AUD 3,713,436.50 cash.

The Company issued a news release on December 7, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:





Number of Warrants: 2,706,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 11, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 11, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,112,500 common shares with 3,556,250 common share purchase warrants attached, of which 850,000 have been exercised, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 23, 2021.

EXPLORATION KINTAVAR INC. ("KTR")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :





Nombre de bons : 2 706 250 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 11 décembre 2022 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 11 décembre 2025 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,015 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis dans le cadre de l'émission de 7 112 500 d'actions ordinaires et 3 556 250 bons de souscription, de laquelle 850 000 ont déjà été exercés, par le biais d'un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 23 février 2021.

__________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,172 shares to settle outstanding debt for $104,568 USD ($140,373 CAD) at a deemed value of $13.80 CAD.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2022:





Number of Shares: 9,015,958 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 4,507,978 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,507,978 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: 1 Insider – 150,000 shares and 75,000 warrants.



Finder's Fee: 147,841.91 cash and 642,789 warrants payable to 3 finders, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.32 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2022:





Number of Shares: 37,152,000 flow through shares

1,000,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

$0.05 per share



Warrants: 19,076,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,076,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for eighteen months



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Finder's Fee: $158,279 cash and 2,975,168 warrants payable to 4 finders. Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.08 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 22, 2022:





Number of Shares: 6,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,600 N/A 432,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, December 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated August 24, 2021 and amended August 24, 2022, between the Vior Inc. (the "Company", "Vior") and Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"), in connection with the option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Blondeau-Guillet gold property (the "Property"), located in Abitibi in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire 51% interest in the property as follows (the "First Option"):





a) issuing common shares to Osisko for a value totaling $225,000 in accordance with the following schedule:





i) $75,000 on or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement, subject to the issuance of a maximum of 789,474 Vior common shares;





ii) $75,000 on or before the second anniversary of the Option Agreement, subject to the issuance of a maximum of 789,474 Vior common shares; and





iii) $75,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Option Agreement, subject to the issuance of a maximum of 789,474 Vior common shares.



b) incurring work commitments totaling at least $1,250,000 as follows:





i) a minimum of $250,000 on or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement; and





ii) a further $1,000,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Option Agreement.

Subject to the prior exercise of the First Option, Vior shall have the right to acquire an additional 24% undivided interest in the Property (the "Second Option") by incurring additional Work Commitments totaling at least $1,750,000 over a three-year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 25, 2021 and November 14, 2022.

The Exchange has also accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement dated September 8, 2022, between the Company and Osisko, in connection with acquisition of 100% interest in 83 claims next to the Company's Skyfall project in consideration of 107,142 Vior common shares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 14, 2022.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « Convention d'option ») datée du 24 août 2021 et amendée le 24 août 2022, entre Vior Inc. (la « Société », « Vior ») et Osisko Mining Inc. (« Osisko »), dans le cadre de l'option d'acquérir jusqu'à 75 % d'intérêt dans la propriété aurifère Blondeau-Guillet (la « Propriété »), située en Abitibi dans la province de Québec.

Conformément à la convention d'option, la Société a l'option d'acquérir 51 % intérêt dans la propriété comme suit (la « première option ») :





a) émettre des actions ordinaires à Osisko pour une valeur totalisant 225 000 $ selon l'échéancier suivant :





i) 75 000 $ au plus tard au premier anniversaire de la convention d'option, sous réserve de l'émission d'un maximum de 789 474 actions ordinaires de Vior ;





ii) 75 000 $ au plus tard au deuxième anniversaire de la convention d'option, sous réserve de l'émission d'un maximum de 789 474 actions ordinaires de Vior ; et





iii) 75 000 $ au plus tard au troisième anniversaire de la convention d'option, sous réserve de l'émission d'un maximum de 789 474 actions ordinaires de Vior.



b) engager des travaux totalisant au moins 1 250 000 $ comme suit :





i) un minimum de 250 000 $ au plus tard au premier anniversaire de la convention d'option ; et





ii) un montant supplémentaire de 1 000 000 $ au plus tard au troisième anniversaire de la convention d'option.

Sous réserve de l'exercice préalable de la première option, Vior aura le droit d'acquérir un intérêt indivise supplémentaire de 24 % dans la propriété (la « deuxième option ») en engageant des travaux supplémentaires totalisant au moins 1 750 000 $ sur une période de trois ans.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 25 août 2021 et 14 novembre 2022.

La Bourse a également accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'acquisition datée du 8 septembre 2022, entre la Société et Osisko, dans le cadre de l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100 % dans 83 claims adjacents au projet Skyfall de la Société. en contrepartie de 107 142 actions ordinaires de Vior.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 14 novembre 2022.

________________________________________

VIRGINIA ENERGY RESOURCES INC. ("VUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:





Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Share.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, December 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022:





Number of Shares: 4,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 until December 05, 2023



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 225,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,160 N/A 164,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 until December 05, 2023.

The Company issued news releases on December 05, 2022 and December 06, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

OPTIMUS GOLD CORP. ("OTS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2022

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 06, 2022:





Number of Shares: 2,000,000 Non-Flow-Through Units

3,000,000 Flow-Through Units



Purchase Price: $0.10 per unit



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise price: $0.12 for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Unit Aggregate Existing



Insider Involvement [1 Placees] Y 1,880,000 FT Units

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 24, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 25, 2023.

________________________________________

