VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

24/05/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1287

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Copper Road Resources Inc. (the "Company") announced the sale of the Copper Road Project (the "Target") to Sterling Metals Corp. ("Sterling"), pursuant to the terms of a definitive share purchase agreement dated February 13, 2024 between the Company, Sterling and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the " Subsidiary "), whereby Sterling will acquire the Subsidiary, which will hold the Target, in consideration for $460,000 cash payment and the issuance of an aggregate of 108,087,683 common shares of Sterling (the "Sterling Shares"), of which the Company will retain 21,838,123 Sterling Shares, representing approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sterling post-closing of the Target's acquisition, and distribute the remaining 86,249,560 Sterling Shares to its shareholders on pro rata basis.

In anticipation of the completion of the sale of the Target, which is scheduled for May 10, 2024, the Company has declared the following dividend on April 30, 2024:

Dividend per Share: 1.461452795528613 shares of Sterling Metals Corp. per common share of the Company Payable Date: May 10, 2024 Record Date: May 8, 2024

Trading on the Company's common shares was halted on April 30, 2024 to facilitate the closing of the transaction and the distribution of Sterling's shares. Trading will resume on an ex-distribution basis upon completion of the disposition and distribution, and will be confirmed in a separate bulletin.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 14, 2024 and April 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1288

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU.H")

[formerly NeutriSci International Inc. ("NU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of May 7, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NU to NU.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1289

KR INVESTMENT LTD. ("KR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on May 06, 2024, the common shares of KR Investment Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the approval for delisting by director's resolution on April 24, 2024, and the majority of minority shareholder approval via written consent.

Upon delisting from TSXV, the Company's common shares will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at the start of trading on May 07, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/05/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1290

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $900,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 26, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1291

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 26, 2024:

Number of Shares: 67,441,217 shares



Purchase Price: $0.38 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1292

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 27, 2024 and April 15, 2024:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 6,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 10,400,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 4,000,000 Shares 4,000,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 19, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1293

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $120,000 $0.03 4,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19, 2024 and April 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1294

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, May 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1295

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 360,629 common shares at a deemed price of $0.135 per share, to settle outstanding accrued and unpaid interest of CDN$48,685 owing on $2,781,000 principal amount of convertible debentures, that were issued pursuant to a prospectus-convertible debenture unit offering under a debenture indenture dated as of November 24, 2022 and a supplemental indenture dated as of April 29, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 29, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1296

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 226,781 shares at $0.388 per share and 770,421 shares at a deemed price of $0.076 per share, for 997,202 shares in the aggregate, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a services agreement dated April 18, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 19, 2023 announcing the agreement and further news releases on June 28, 2023 and April 25, 2024 when the shares were issued.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1297

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the business assets and intellectual property that is used to operate an arm's length vendor's digital wallet agency based in Spain under the following terms:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) Initial purchase price as on TSXV approval date N.A. 476,126 common shares ("Initial Purchase Price") N.A.







Before the first anniversary of the closing date N.A. Maximum of 1,559,844 common shares ("Earn-Out Payment") N.A.

As additional consideration of the acquisition and in addition to the Initial Purchase Price, the Company may pay 81,000 euros through the issuance of up to 1,559,844 common shares upon achievement of certain revenue targets before the first anniversary of the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 18, 2023 and April 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1298

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,600 NA NA

The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1299

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2023:

Convertible Debentures: $3,288,000 aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures")



Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.70 per share (the "Conversion Price")





If, at any time following the date that is 24 months from November 1, 2023, for the preceding 20 consecutive trading days (i) the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Class A Shares on the Exchange is greater than 175% of the Conversion Price; and (ii) the average daily volume of the Class A Shares traded on the Exchange is no less than the number obtained when dividing the number of shares issued upon conversion of the total amount of Debentures outstanding by twenty (20), LSL Pharma Group Inc. (the "Company") will have the option to convert all of the principal amount outstanding of the Debentures at the Conversion Price with at least thirty (30) days' prior written notice.



Maturity Date: October 31, 2028 (the "Maturity Date")



Interest Rate: 11% per annum (the "Base Rate") payable in cash semi-annually on the last day of April and October of each year with the first interest payment to be paid on October 31, 2024 ("First Interest Payment Date"). Interest will accrue from November 1, 2023 (the "Initial Closing Date") up to the First Interest Payment Date at the Base Rate, compounding semi-annually on the last day of April and October of each year (the "Interest Period").





The annual interest rate will be recalculated twice every year on April 30th and October 31st of each year, starting April 30, 2025 (each an "Interest Rate Review Date") until the Maturity Date, and shall be equal to the Base Rate less 100 basis points (1.0%) for each Business Objective (as defined below) achieved (the "Amended Base Rate"). Upon achievement of a Business Objective (as defined below), the Amended Base Rate will be effective as of the following interest payment date of the Debentures (after April 30, 2025) until the next interest payment date thereafter if Business Objective 3 (as defined below) is achieved or until the Maturity Date if a Business Objective 1 or 2 (as defined below) is achieved.





Business Objectives (each a "Business Objective"): Business Objective 1: the obtention by the Company of FDA approval for its Steri-Med plant (one-time business objective); Business Objective 2: the completion by the Company of the acquisition of a business which: 1) complements the Company's existing product offering and/or creates synergies with the Company's existing business operations and 2) generated a minimum of CAD$5.0 million in revenue during the last twelve-month (12) period preceding the acquisition (one-time business objective); or Business Objective 3: The Company generates a minimum of CAD$30 million of revenue with a 20% EBITDA margin during the fiscal period preceding the Interest Rate Review Date (annual business objective). With respect to Business Objective 3, the Company's financial performance and revenue shall be calculated based on its audited financial statements and the Company's EBITDA margin shall be calculated as EBITDA (not adjusted EBITDA), as calculated in its audited financial statements, divided by its revenue (the "Business Objective 3", and the "Business Objective 1 or 2" means the Business Objective other than Business Objective 3).



Early Redemption: Subject to regulatory approval and subject to any provisions of the Debenture Indenture, the Company at its option, shall have the right to redeem, either in whole at any time or in part from time to time before the Maturity Date (as defined below) by payment of money, the debentures at a price per Debenture equal to: (i) 110% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed prior to November 1, 2027; (ii) 102% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed on or after November 1, 2027 , but prior to the Maturity Date; or (iii) in the event redemption of the Debentures is required to secure financing for a bona fide acquisition, (A) 105% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed prior to November 1, 2024 , (B) 104% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed on or after November 1, 2024 but prior to November 1, 2025 , and (C) 102% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed on or after November 1, 2025 but prior to the Maturity Date (the "Redemption Price"). If partial redemption of the Debentures is carried out prior to the Maturity Date, the Redemption Price shall only apply to that portion of the principal amount of the Debentures that is being redeemed.

For more information, please consult the debenture indenture dated November 1, 2023 available on www.sedarplus.ca (the "Debenture Indenture").

Number of Placees: 322 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Total principal of convertible debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $85,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $20,000

Agent's Fee: iA Capital Markets received as compensation $222,660 in cash and 318,085 broker warrants to purchase 318,085 common shares at a price of $0.70 per share for a period of 24 months.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 1, 2023 and December 8, 2023.

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 21 septembre 2023 :

Débentures convertibles : Débentures convertibles non garanties pour un montant principal total de 3 288 000 $ (les « débentures »)



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,70 $ par action (le « prix de conversion »)





Si, à tout moment après la date qui tombe 24 mois après le 1 novembre 2023, pendant les 20 jours de négociation à la bourse consécutifs précédents, (i) le cours moyen pondéré en fonction du volume quotidien des actions de catégorie A à la Bourse est supérieur à 175 % du prix de conversion, et (ii) le volume quotidien moyen des actions de catégorie A négociées à la Bourse n'est pas inférieur au nombre obtenu en divisant par vingt (20) le nombre d'actions émises lors de la conversion du montant total des débentures en circulation, Groupe LSL Pharma Inc. (la « société » ) aura l'option de convertir la totalité du capital des débentures en circulation au prix de conversion, moyennant un préavis écrit d'au moins trente (30) jours.



Date d'échéance : 31 octobre 2028 (la « date d'échéance »)



Taux d'intérêt : 11% par année (le « taux de base »), payable en espèces semestriellement le dernier jour d'avril et d'octobre de chaque année, le premier paiement d'intérêt devant être effectué le 31 octobre 2024 (« première date de paiement d'intérêt »). Les intérêts courront à partir du 1er novembre 2023 (la « date de clôture initiale ») jusqu'à la première date de paiement d'intérêt au taux de base, composés semestriellement le dernier jour d'avril et d'octobre de chaque année (la « période d'intérêt »).





Le taux d'intérêt annuel sera recalculé deux fois par an, le 30 avril et le 31 octobre de chaque année, à partir du 30 avril 2025 (chacune étant une « date de révision du taux d'intérêt ») jusqu'à la date d'échéance, et sera égal au taux de base moins 100 points de base (1,0%) pour chaque objectif commercial (tel que défini ci-dessous) atteint (le « taux de base modifié »). Lorsqu'un objectif commercial est atteint, le taux de base modifié sera effectif à partir de la date de paiement d'intérêts suivante des débentures (après le 30 avril 2025) jusqu'à la prochaine date de paiement d'intérêts par la suite si l'objectif commercial 3 (tel que défini ci-dessous) est atteint ou jusqu'à la date d'échéance si l'objectif commercial 1 ou 2 (tel que défini ci-dessous) est atteint.





Objectifs commerciaux (chacun étant un « objectif commercial ») : Objectif commercial 1 : l'obtention par la société de l'approbation de la FDA pour son usine Steri-Med (objectif commercial ponctuel) ; Objectif commercial 2 : la réalisation par la société de l'acquisition d'une entreprise qui : (1) complète l'offre de produits existante de la société et/ou crée des synergies avec les opérations commerciales existantes de la société ; et (2) a généré un minimum de 5,0 M$ CAD de revenus au cours des douze (12) derniers mois précédant l'acquisition (objectif commercial ponctuel) ; ou Objectif commercial 3 : la société génère un minimum de 30 M$ CAD de revenus avec une marge du BAIIA de 20 % au cours de l'exercice financier précédant la date de révision du taux d'intérêt (objectif commercial annuel). En ce qui concerne l'objectif commercial 3, la performance financière et le chiffre d'affaires de la société sont calculés sur la base de ses états financiers audités et la marge EBITDA de la société correspond à l'EBITDA (et non à l'EBITDA ajusté), tel que calculé dans ses états financiers audités, divisé par son chiffre d'affaires (l'« objectif commercial 3 », et l' « objectif commercial 1 ou 2 » désigne l'objectif commercial autre que l'objectif commercial 3).



Remboursement anticipé : Sous réserve de l'approbation réglementaire et de toute disposition de l'acte de débentures, la société, à son gré, aura le droit de rembourser, soit en totalité à tout moment, soit en partie de temps à autre avant la date d'échéance (telle que définie ci-dessous ) par paiement en espèce, les débentures à un prix par débenture égal à : (i) 110 % du capital plus les intérêts courus et impayés si remboursés avant le 1 novembre 2027,; (ii) 102 % du montant en capital majoré des intérêts courus et impayés en cas de remboursement le 1 novembre 2027 ou après, , mais avant la date d'échéance ; ou (iii) dans le cas où le remboursement des débentures est requis pour garantir le financement d'une acquisition véritable, (A) 105 % du capital plus les intérêts courus et impayés en cas de remboursement avant le 1 novembre 2024, (B) 104 % du montant en principal plus les intérêts courus et impayés en cas de remboursement à compter du 1 novembre 2024, , mais avant le 1 novembre 2025, , et (C) 102 % du montant en capital majoré des intérêts courus et impayés en cas de remboursement à compter du 1 novembre 2025, mais avant la date d'échéance (le « prix de remboursement »). Si le remboursement partiel des débentures est effectué avant la date d'échéance, le prix de remboursement s'appliquera uniquement à la partie du capital des débentures qui est remboursée.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter l'acte de débentures daté du 1er novembre 2023 disponible sur www.sedarplus.ca (l' « acte de débentures »).

Nombre de souscripteurs : 322 souscripteurs

Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs: Montant total du principal des débentures convertibles ($) Participation total d'initiés existants: 1 85 000 $ Participation total de Groupe Pro: 1 20 000 $

Rémunération de l'agent : iA Capital Markets a reçu comme compensation 222 660 $ en espèces et 318 085 bons de rémunération permettant de souscrire à 318 085 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,70 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presses datés du 1 novembre 2023 et du 8 décembre 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1300

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement dated April 5, 2024, between the Company and Flow Capital Corp. (the "Lender"), whereby the Company will advance an additional USD $2,000,000 from its initial term debt investment of USD $2,500,000 in 2021 (the "Loan"). The Loan carries an interest rate of 15% per annum and shall mature on April 30, 2027. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 1,692,308 non-transferable bonus warrants to be issued to the Lender in connection with the Loan. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of US$0.52 three years after the effective date of the debenture.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1301

PANTERA SILVER CORP. ("PNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,298,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 11, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 11, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,423,500 shares with 10,423,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 9, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1302

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,234,553 shares to settle outstanding debt for $127,036.59.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $121,286.68 $0.03 4,042,887 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 29, 2024 for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1303

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,150,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,575,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,575,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 730,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,200 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1304

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2024:

Number of Shares: 27,777,776 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 13,888,886 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,888,886 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 70 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 12,627,828 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $70,100.60 N/A 382,843

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1305

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2024 and April 8, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,333,334 Units



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit



Warrants: 5,333,334 Share Purchase Warrants to purchase 5,333,334 Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a Three Year Period



Number of Placees: 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 660,232 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 17, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1306

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Shamrock Nickel Sulphide Property (the "Property"), located near Medford in southwest Oregon, USA, pursuant to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the acquisition of the Property, the Company on closing paid $148,949 and issued 2,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to the Vendor.

The Vendor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") on the Property. The Company will have the option to buy back 50% (1.0%) of such NSR for consideration of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 11, 2024 and April 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1307

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2024 and April 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 27,798,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 13,899,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,899,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a three-year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,017,142 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 858,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $64,582.56 N/A 461,304

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.21 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance subject to acceleration.

The Company issued a news release on May 1, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1308

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2024 and April 2, 2024:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 58 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 770,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 780,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,805.00 N/A 218,050

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1309

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated April 5, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 1,558,550 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement announced on September 28, 2020:

Number of Amended Warrants: 1,558,550



Original Expiry Date: April 20, 2022 (previously extended to April 19, 2024)



New Expiry Date: April 18, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1310

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press release dated April 5, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 6,273,250 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Prospectus Offering announced on September 28, 2020:

Number of Amended Warrants: 6,273,250



Original Expiry Date: April 20, 2022 (previously extended to April 19, 2024)



New Expiry Date: April 18, 2025

_______________________________________

