Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("EGLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 3, 2019 for J55 Capital Corp., Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast") has completed a Plan of Arrangement with J55 (the "Arrangement"). In connection with the Arrangement, effective at the close of business on Thursday, September 5, 2019, the common shares of Enthusiast will be delisted from the Exchange

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission, dated May 6, 2019, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 6, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

MEDIAVALET INC. ("MVP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders June 25, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 15 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 9, 2019, the common shares of MediaValet Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Marketing' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,393,008 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MVP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 58450L 30 4 (new)

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

[formerly Lund Enterprises Corp. ("LEN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") of Lund Enterprises Corp. ("Lund" or the "Company") (which has been renamed to "Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.") by the shareholders of 1163631 B.C. Ltd. ("116"), as principally described in the Company's management information circular dated February 28, 2019 (the "Information Circular"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Reverse Take-Over Completed

On February 28, 2019, Lund entered into a definitive share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 116, Reconnaissance Oil and Gas Corporation and each of the shareholders of 116 in respect of a previously-announced arm's length acquisition (the "Acquisition") by Lund of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of 116 in exchange for an aggregate of 38,712,415 common shares of Lund on a post-Consolidation (as defined below) basis, which acquisition was completed on August 30, 2019. Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, 116, a non-reporting British Columbia company, completed a restructuring with a group of related companies, the effect of which was that 116 became the indirect owner of the equity interest of Reconnaissance Energy Namibia Pty Ltd., which holds a 90% interest in the exploration licence (the "Licence") granted by the Government of the Republic of Namibia and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia ("NAMCOR") covering approximately 6.3 million acres of oil & gas exploration properties in Blocks 1719, 1720, 1721, 1819, 1820 and 1821 in the Kavango Basin of northern Namibia, subject to a 10% carried interest in favour of NAMCOR, all as set forth in the Information Circular.

The Exchange has been advised that the Acquisition was completed on August 30, 2019, at which point 116 became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

For further information, see the Information Circular and news releases of the Company dated November 7, 2018, December 7, 2018, February 28, 2019, March 29, 2019, May 14, 2019, August 22, 2019 and August 30, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

2. Name Change, Consolidation

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company consolidated its capital on a 2 old common shares for 1 new common share basis (the "Consolidation") and changed its name from Lund Enterprises Corp. to Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

Effective at the opening on Friday, September 6, 2019, the common shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of Lund Enterprises Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

61,337,499 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 14,099,466 common shares are subject to escrow

agreements, 13,460,568 of which are subject to 36 month

staged release and 638,898 of which are subject to 18

month staged release



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: RECO (new) CUSIP Number: 75624R108 (new)

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that a letter of transmittal has been delivered to registered shareholders of the Company holding share certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation common shares, which letter of transmittal must be completed along with the surrender of corresponding share certificates to receive post-Consolidation common shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

3. Private Placement – Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of units of the Company announced November 7, 2018, and updated on February 28, 2019 and May 14, 2019:

Number of Units: 17,053,280 units, with each unit consisting of one post-Consolidation

common share and one post-Consolidation common share purchase

warrant



Purchase Price: $0.20 per unit



Number of Shares: 17,053,280 post-Consolidation common shares



Warrants: 17,053,280 common share purchase warrants exercisable to purchase

17,053,280 post-Consolidation common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 until August 30, 2024



Number of Placees: 65 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,845,000 [5 Placees]









Chet Idziszek Y 500,000





Ian Brown Y 50,000





Finder's Fee: $6,000 and $74,670 in cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and

Haywood Securities Inc., respectively; and 30,000 finder's warrants and

373,350 finder's warrants issuable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood

Securities Inc., respectively. Each one broker warrant is exercisable into one

post-Consolidation common share at $0.20 per share for 24 months from the

date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated August 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

4. Symbol Change

Effective at the opening on Friday, September 6, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from LEN to RECO. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas' company.

5. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 6, 2019 the common shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. will resume trading on the Exchange.

Company Contact: James Jay Park(Chief Executive Officer) Company Address: Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London, UK,

W1J 6BD Company Phone Number: +44 7748 354 555 Company Fax Number: None Company Email Address: Jay.Park@reconafrica.com

________________________________________

SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC. ("SCR")

[formerly theScore, Inc. ("SCR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a shareholder approval on August 22, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows: Score Media and Gaming Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 6, 2019, the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of theScore, Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Other Support Services' company.

Capitalization:





Unlimited Class A Subordinate Voting shares





with no par value of which







356,829,447 shares are issued and outstanding

5,566

Special Voting Shares with no par value all of which

5,566



shares are issued and outstanding

Unlimited

Preference shares with no par value of which

Nil



shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SCR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 80919D103 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CARACARA SILVER INC. ("SILV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening Friday, September 6, 2019, the common shares of Caracara Silver Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The delisting of the Company's shares was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders.

For further information, please refer to the Company's comprehensive news releases dated March 29 and August 28, 2019.

________________________________________

19/09/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,241,031 shares

Purchase Price: $0.21 per share

Warrants: 14,241,031 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,241,031 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 58 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Marco Durante Y 200,000

Finder's Fee:

David Skarica $5,110.00 cash; 17,033 warrants Siwash Corporate Services Inc $66,831.00 cash; 318,245 warrants EDE Asset Management Inc $7,350.00 cash; 35,000 warrants PI Financial Corp $294.00 cash; 1,400 warrants Hampton Securities $31,972.50 cash; 152,250 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $10,076.85 cash; 47,985 warrants Haywood Securities Inc $13,715.10 cash; 65,310 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc $12,495.00 cash; 59,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: warrants expire on August 26, 2021

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ALDEVER RESOURCES INC. ("ALD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,350,000 shares to settle outstanding debt of $81,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 1727856 Ontario Limited







(Peter Born) Y $30,000 $0.06 500,000 Clive Massey Y $14,000 " 233,334 Richard Ko Y $28,000 " 466,666

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,533,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 8,533,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,533,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Paula Kember Y 333,333 Norm Yurik Y 633,333 Chris Castle Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release dated September 3, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:47 a.m. PST, September 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CROWNIA HOLDINGS LTD. ("CNH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, September 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY-CORP ENTERPRISES INC. ("DCY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 9,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 6, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 6, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,000,000 shares with 9,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on September 6, 2016.

________________________________________

ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,294,447 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, in settlement of some debts and services having an aggregate deemed value of $257,666.65.

Number of Creditors: 4 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number of Shares

issued to creditor G. Scott Paterson Y $79,191.66 $0.06 1,319,861 Bruce Lev Y $45,066.66 $0.06 751,112 Gilman Anderson Y $25,783.34 $0.06 429,723 Robert Spiegel Y $17,441.66 $0.06 290,695

Computershare Trust Company of Canada established a separate account in its name and executed sales of 1,503,506 additional common shares through its own broker in the normal course in order to pay the withholding taxes on behalf of the above creditors.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 2, 2019 and August 22, 2019.

LABORATOIRES ENGAGEMENT INC. (« EL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de services

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 4 294 447 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,06 $ l'action, en règlement de certaines dettes et services d'une valeur réputée de 257 666,65 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 4 créanciers

Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P Montant Prix par action Nombre

d'actions G. Scott Paterson Y 79 191,66 $ 0,06 $ 1 319 861 Bruce Lev Y 45 066,66 $ 0,06 $ 751 112 Gilman Anderson Y 25 783,34 $ 0,06 $ 429 723 Robert Spiegel Y 17 441,66 $ 0,06 $ 290 695

Société de fiducie Computershare du Canada a établi un compte distinct afin de compléter la vente de 1 503 506 actions ordinaires additionnelles par l'intermédiaire d'un courtier dans le cours normal des activités afin de payer les obligations fiscales pour le compte des créanciers mentionnés ci-dessus.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 2 mai 2019 et 22 août 2019.

_______________________________________

FUSION GOLD LTD. ("FML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 3, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 17,500,140 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 8,750,070 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,750,070 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.21



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 50 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Greg Johnson Y 395,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 907,000

Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc $16,577.68 cash; 118,412 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $23,303.84 cash; 166,456 warrants PI Financial Corp $41,630.40 cash; 297,360 warrants Jonathan Thierman $517.15 cash; 3,694 warrants Leede Jones Gable $4,480.00 cash; 32,000 warrants Gerhard Merkel $21,616.00 cash; 154,400 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.21



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.21 for 36 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,649,938 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$392,421.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Resource Capital Fund V L.P Y $392,421 $0.2378 1,649,938

The Company has issued a news release advising the shares have been issued and the debt being extinguished.

________________________________________

PLATFORM EIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("PEC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

[formerly ePower Metals Inc. ("EPWR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROCKWEALTH RESOURCES CORP. ("RWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding a Reverse Take-Over and/or a Change of Business pursuant to TSXV Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated August 19, 2019 between Typhoon Exploration Inc. (the "Company"; "Typhoon") and Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) ("Monarch") in which the Company sold to Monarch its interest in the option agreement between Typhoon and Hecla Mining Company dated May 18, 2010 concerning a 50% interest in the Fayolle property, located in the Abitibi region, in the province of Quebec, as well as all the surface rights, buildings, structures and fixed constructions on, under or in the Fayolle property (included a building valued at $40,000).

The $2,000,000 compensation payable by Monarch to the Company is divided in several payments: (i) $500,000 at the closing of the transaction, (ii) $500,000 on or before December 31, 2019, (iii) $150,000 one year after the closing of the transaction, (iv) the issuance of 3,400,000 common shares of Monarch at a price of $0.25 per share as follows: 1/3 of the common shares to be issued 8 months after the closing, 1/3 of the common shares to be issued 16 months after the closing, and 1/3 of the common shares to be issued 24 months after the closing.

Typhoon issued a press release dated August 20, 2019, in connection with the transaction.

EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. («TYP»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention datée du 19 août 2019 entre Exploration Typhon Inc (la « Société »; «Typhon») et Corporation Aurifère Monarques (TSX: MQR) (« Monarque ») visant l'aliénation à Monarques par la société de son intérêt dans la convention d'option intervenue entre la société et Hecla Mining Company le 18 mai 2010, laquelle vise un intérêt indivis de 50 % dans la propriété Fayolle, située dans la région de l'Abitibi, province de Québec, ainsi que tous ses autres droits de surface, ses bâtiments, structures et aménagements fixes situés sur, dans ou sous la propriété Fayolle (y compris un immeuble évalué à environ 40 000 $).

La contrepartie payable par Monarques à la société est 2 000 000 $ payable en plusieurs versements dont : (i) 500 000 $ à la clôture de la transaction, (ii) 500 000 $ le ou avant le 31 décembre 2019, (iii) 150 000 $ un an après la clôture, (iv) par l'émission de 3 400 000 actions ordinaires de Monarques à un prix réputé de 0,25 $ par action ordinaire selon la séquence suivante : 1/3 d'actions ordinaires émises 8 mois après la clôture, 1/3 d'actions ordinaires émises 16 mois après la clôture, et 1/3 d'actions ordinaires émises 24 mois après la clôture.

Typhon a émis un communiqué de presse le 20 août 2019 relativement à cette transaction.

________________________________

UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares to settle outstanding debt of $60,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

