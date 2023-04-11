VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

23/04/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to amend the following convertible debentures:

Convertible Debentures: $1,000,000



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a minimum of $0.60 per share



Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a minimum of $0.25 per share



Original Maturity Date: March 1, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: March 1, 2025



Interest Rate: 10.0% per annum

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 19, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 2, 2023.

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Débentures convertibles, Amendements

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société afin de modifier les débentures convertibles suivantes :

Débentures convertibles : 1 000 000 $



Prix de conversion initial : Convertible en actions ordinaires au prix minimum de 0,60 $ par action



Prix de conversion modifié : Convertible en actions ordinaires au prix minimum de 0,25 $ par action



Date d'échéance initiale : 1 mars 2023



Date d'échéance amendée : 1 mars 2025



Taux d'intérêt : 10,0 % par année

Les débentures convertibles ont été émises en vertu d'un placement privé tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 19 avril 2021.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 2 mars 2023.

_______________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Units Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 27, 2023 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 21, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 21, 2021. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Based Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Yukon Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on April 4, 2023, with subsequent full exercise of the over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $690,000.

Offering: 13,800,000 Units (including over-allotment option of 1,800,000 Units)



Unit Price: $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 13,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,800,000 common shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months.



Agent's Commission: An aggregate of $48,300 and 966,000 compensation options payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months.

For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 27, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated March 13, March 24, March 27, and April 4, 2023.

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. ("MNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2023.

Number of Shares: 12,612,571 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.175 per common share



Warrants: 12,612,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,612,571 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $110,360 N/A 630,628 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RUSORO MINING LTD. ("RML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Bonuses.

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 10, 2023, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at CAD$0.10 until April 4, 2028.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

SUPERBUZZ INC. ("SPZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,639,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,639,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,639,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,925,731 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one non-transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.14 per Unit.



Warrants: 14,925,731 whole Warrants to purchase 14,925,731 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.23 per Share, exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[3 Existing Insiders] Y 7,224,302 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[1 Pro Group Member] P 75,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Aggregate Finders' Fee: [2 Finders] $19,962.60 N/A 135,590

The Company issued a news release on March 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

