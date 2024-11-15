VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, November 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3399

JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")

Bulletin Type: Shares for Debt

Bulletin Date: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,038,738 shares to settle outstanding debt for $135,036.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $135,036 $0.13 1,038,738 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Please refer to the company news release dated November 07, 2024, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3400

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. ("LVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Offering: $750,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 4,166,667 Listed Shares

Conversion Price: $0.18 per Listed Share

Maturity date: Two years from closing.

Interest rate: 12%

Commissions in Securities:







Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 26, 2024, and August 08, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3401

NAVIGATOR ACQUISITION CORP. ("NAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Shares for Debt

Debt Settled: $369,200

Securities Issued: 1,476,800 Listed Shares

Issue Price: $0.25 per Listed Share

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 9, 2024, October 29, 2024 and November 6, 2024.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $182,611.50

Offering: 730,446 Listed Shares

Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share

Commissions in Securities:







Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 9, 2024, October 29, 2024 and November 6, 2024.

Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3402

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 14, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 500,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of November 18, 2024 to November 17, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3403

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $871,120

Offering: 5,444,500 Listed Shares with 2,722,250 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.16 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 2-year period

Non-Cash Commissions:







Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A 112,263











Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 22, 2024, September 3, 2024, October 2, 2024, and November 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3404

REALBOTIX CORP. ("XBOT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3405

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $250,000.30

Offering: 454,546 flow-through shares with 454,546 warrants

Offering Price: $0.55 per flow-through share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a two-year period

Commissions in Securities: N/A

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 29, 2024 and November 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3406

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $554,925

Offering: 2,845,771 Listed Shares with 2,845,771 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.195 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a 6-month period

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 28, 2024, August 29, 2024, September 17, 2024, October 15, 2024 and November 14, 2024

_______________________________________

