24/11/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3398
AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, November 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3399
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
Bulletin Type: Shares for Debt
Bulletin Date: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,038,738 shares to settle outstanding debt for $135,036.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$135,036
|
$0.13
|
1,038,738
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Please refer to the company news release dated November 07, 2024, for further details.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3400
LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. ("LVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Offering: $750,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 4,166,667 Listed Shares
Conversion Price: $0.18 per Listed Share
Maturity date: Two years from closing.
Interest rate: 12%
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 26, 2024, and August 08, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3401
NAVIGATOR ACQUISITION CORP. ("NAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction
BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Shares for Debt
Debt Settled: $369,200
Securities Issued: 1,476,800 Listed Shares
Issue Price: $0.25 per Listed Share
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 9, 2024, October 29, 2024 and November 6, 2024.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $182,611.50
Offering: 730,446 Listed Shares
Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 9, 2024, October 29, 2024 and November 6, 2024.
Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3402
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 14, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 500,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of November 18, 2024 to November 17, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3403
PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $871,120
Offering: 5,444,500 Listed Shares with 2,722,250 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.16 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
112,263
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 22, 2024, September 3, 2024, October 2, 2024, and November 15, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3404
REALBOTIX CORP. ("XBOT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3405
TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $250,000.30
Offering: 454,546 flow-through shares with 454,546 warrants
Offering Price: $0.55 per flow-through share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a two-year period
Commissions in Securities: N/A
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 29, 2024 and November 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3406
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $554,925
Offering: 2,845,771 Listed Shares with 2,845,771 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.195 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a 6-month period
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 28, 2024, August 29, 2024, September 17, 2024, October 15, 2024 and November 14, 2024
_______________________________________
