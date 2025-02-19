TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Feb 19, 2025, 22:27 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0501
DELIVRA HEALTH BRANDS INC. ("DHB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on January 27, 2025, the Company has consolidated its share capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of February 21, 2025, the common shares of Delivra Health Brands Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidation basis. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
31,261,785 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DHB (unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
24703H201 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0502
CARRIER CONNECT DATA SOLUTIONS INC. ("CCDS")
[formerly HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Resume Trading
The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since September 16, 2024, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.
Effective at the opening, Friday, February 21, 2025, the common shares of Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "CCDS".
Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated January 31, 2025. As a result, at the opening on Friday, February 21, 2025, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of Carrier Connect Systems Ltd. in consideration of 3,600,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and the re-payment of an existing $100,000 liability of Carrier Connect Systems Ltd.
2,880,000 common shares issued to a Principal pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 28,512 common shares issued to a Principal pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. 3,153,040 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. 720,000 common shares issued to a non-Principal pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on November 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.98125 old for one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening, Friday, February 21, 2025, the common shares of Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hopefield Ventures Two Inc. will be delisted.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 31, 2025, which is filed on SEDAR+.
The Company is classified as a "Data processing, hosting, and related services" company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
9,600,000 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
6,781,552 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Symbol:
|
CCDS (new)
|
CUSIP #:
|
14446B 10 8 (new)
Company Contact: Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Company Address: 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8
Company Phone Number: 604-681-0084
Company Email Address: [email protected]
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0503
POWER METALLIC MINES INC. ("PNPN")
[formerly Power Nickel Inc. ("PNPN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 3, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: Power Metallic Mines Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, February 21, 2025, the common shares of Power Metallic Mines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Power Nickel Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
197,416,181 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PNPN (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
73929R105 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0504
TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA.H")
[formerly Teras Resources Inc. ("TRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 21, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of February 21, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from TRA to TRA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated October 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
25/02/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0505
01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$920,000.00
|
Offering:
|
4,000,000 Common Sharess with 4,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.23 per Common Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.75 per Listed Share for a three-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
NA
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated January 7, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0506
AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0507
AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
US$2,600,000
|
Offering:
|
5,200,000 convertible redeemable preferred trust units
|
Offering Price:
|
US$0.50 per trust unit
|
Conversion:
|
Each preferred trust unit is convertible into one (1) trust unit on the earlier of: (a) five (5) business days following the holder providing notice of its intention to convert its preferred trust units, (b) the closing by the Trust of any merger, acquisition, plan of arrangement, restructuring, reverse takeover or other similar transaction involving the Trust, (c) at the option of the Trustees of the Trust, and (d) April 30, 2027.
|
Disclosure:
|
Please refer to the Trust's news release dated February 12, 2025
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0508
ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,058,823 bonus shares to a non-arm's length party in consideration of $450,000 non-convertible loan (the "Loan"). The Loan bears an interest rate of 12% per annum and has a maturity date of 12 months from July 31, 2024.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 30, 2024 and February 12, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0509
CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 24, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following replacement debentures:
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Original Offering:
|
$1,200,000 principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into 3,000,000 Listed Shares with 3,000,000 detachable warrants
|
Amended Offering:
|
$1,346,366 principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into 13,463,660 Listed Shares with 1,346,366 detachable warrants
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share
|
Amended Conversion Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
October 7, 2024
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
October 31, 2025
|
Original Interest Rate:
|
14% per annum
|
Amended Interest Rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Original Warrant Exercise
|
Terms:
|
3,000,000 warrants to purchase 3,000,000 Listed Shares at a price of $0.60 per share, expired on October 7, 2024
|
New Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
1,346,366 warrants to purchase 1,346,366 Listed Shares at a price of $0.10 per share, expiring on October 31, 2025
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 11, 2022, June 10, 2024, December 4, 2024 and February 12, 2025.
CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles, Remplacement
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 février 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 24 novembre 2022, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu du suivant remplacement de débentures :
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans courtier
|
Placement original :
|
1 200 000 $ de capital de débentures convertibles – convertibles en 3 000 000 actions inscrites assorties de 3 000 000 bons de souscription détachables
|
Placement amendé :
|
1 346 366 $ de capital de débentures convertibles – convertibles en 13 463 660 actions inscrites assorties de 1 346 366 bons de souscription détachables
|
Prix de conversion original :
|
0,40 $ par action inscrite
|
Prix de conversion amendé :
|
0,10 $ par action inscrite
|
Date d'échéance originale :
|
7 octobre 2024
|
Date d'échéance amendée :
|
31 octobre 2025
|
Taux d'intérêt original :
|
14 % par année
|
Taux d'intérêt amendé :
|
12 % par année
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription original :
|
3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions inscrites au prix d'exercice de 0,60 $ par action, expirés le 7 octobre 2024
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription
|
amendés :
|
1 346 366 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 346 366 actions inscrites au prix d'exercice de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 31 octobre 2025
|
Commissions en titres :
|
S.O.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 11 octobre 2022, du 10 juin 2024, du 4 décembre 2024 et du 12 février 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0510
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,014,610.70
|
Offering:
|
6,715,369 Listed Shares with 6,715,369 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.30 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a period of 18 months
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 0 130,821
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a period of 18 months
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated February 5, 2025, and February 14, 2025.
DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 février 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
2 014 610,70 $
|
Placement :
|
6 715 369 actions inscrites et 6 715 369 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,30 $ par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,40 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 18 mois
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions Bons de souscription
|
Intermédiaires (total) 0 130 821
|
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,40 $ pendant une période de 18 mois
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 5 février 2025 et du 14 février 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0511
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Portfolio Company Services agreement, dated November 8, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length party (the "Provider"), a Santa Clara, California based venture capital fund. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be permitted to participate in an incubator program designed to encourage the development of early-stage companies whose technology relates to the semiconductor sciences, through the provision by Provider and its network of industry partners of resources and management services.
The incubator program is intended to assist the Company with bringing its product from the development stage to the production/deployment stage through the mass production of semi-conductor chips deployable in its Wi-Fi systems.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES ($)
|
Year 1
Year 2
|
USD$60,000
USD$60,000
|
18,812,639 warrants
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0512
FUTURE FUELS INC. ("FTUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated November 13, 2024 (the "Agreement) between the Company and IsoEnergy Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired certain mineral interests located in Nunavut, Canada, called Mountain Lake uranium project (the "Property").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in order to complete the acquisition of the Property, the Company has issued 12,500,000 common shares (the "Upfront Shares") to the Vendor on the closing date and will issue 2,500,000 common shares (the "Deferred Shares", and together with the Upfront Shares, collectively, the "Consideration Shares") on the earliest date practicable following the closing date that will ensure that such issuance will not result in the Vendor owning or controlling more than 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially-diluted basis. The Consideration Shares will be subject to voluntary contractual restrictions on resale with staggered release over 18 months.
Additionally, the Vendor will be granted a 2% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all production from the Property with a 1% buyback option for $1,000,000, and a 1% NSR on all production from the Company's Nunavut Property (as such term is defined in the Agreement).
The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2024, December 19, 2024 and February 18, 2025.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,311,745
|
Offering:
|
9,246,980 Listed Shares with 4,623,490 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 0 96,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a two-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 14, 2024, December 19, 2024 and February 3, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0513
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0514
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0515
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12.01 p.m. PST, Feb. 18, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0516
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0517
HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,000,400
|
Offering:
|
1,152,500 flow-through common shares
|
6,276,923 non-flow-through common shares with 6,276,923 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.16 per flow-through common share
|
$0.13 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.18 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 79,775
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 per common share for a 3-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 21, 2024, December 16, 2024, December 31, 2024, January 6, 2025 and February 14, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0518
MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
USD$5,067,493.20
|
Offering:
|
9,213,624 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
USD$0.55 or CDN$0.79 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 27, 2024, January 02, 2025 and February 10, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0519
MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
USD$1,055,577 (Approx CDN$1,514,522.46)
|
Securities Issued:
|
2,294,731 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
USD$0.46 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated February 10, 2025. The Company will issue an additional news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0520
PREMIUM RESOURCES LTD. ("PREM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0521
RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0522
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$113,000
|
Securities Issued:
|
2,825,000 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.04 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated February 4, 2025
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0523
TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED ("TK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,739,295.80
|
Offering:
|
17,392,958 Listed Shares with 8,696,478 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share for an eighteen-month period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, December 18, 2024, January 2, 2025 and February 18, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0524
TORRENT CAPITAL LTD. ("TORR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$8,757,739.90
|
Offering:
|
12,511,057 Listed Shares with 9,383,293 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.70 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.10 per Listed Share for a 24-month period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Lead) N/A 299,303
|
Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 22,789
|
Numus Capital Corp. N/A 213,669
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.10 for a 24-month period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated January 23, 2025, February 10, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0525
WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0526
WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0527
ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,377,504 common shares of the Company to settle outstanding debt for $166,425.30.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
3
|
$157,785.30
|
$0.07
|
2,254,075
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 3, 2025, and February 6, 2025.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article