TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0501

DELIVRA HEALTH BRANDS INC. ("DHB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on January 27, 2025, the Company has consolidated its share capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of February 21, 2025, the common shares of Delivra Health Brands Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidation basis. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,261,785 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DHB (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 24703H201 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0502

CARRIER CONNECT DATA SOLUTIONS INC. ("CCDS")

[formerly HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since September 16, 2024, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 21, 2025, the common shares of Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "CCDS".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated January 31, 2025. As a result, at the opening on Friday, February 21, 2025, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of Carrier Connect Systems Ltd. in consideration of 3,600,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and the re-payment of an existing $100,000 liability of Carrier Connect Systems Ltd.

2,880,000 common shares issued to a Principal pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 28,512 common shares issued to a Principal pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. 3,153,040 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. 720,000 common shares issued to a non-Principal pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on November 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.98125 old for one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 21, 2025, the common shares of Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hopefield Ventures Two Inc. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 31, 2025, which is filed on SEDAR+.

The Company is classified as a "Data processing, hosting, and related services" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,600,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 6,781,552 common shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Symbol: CCDS (new) CUSIP #: 14446B 10 8 (new)



Company Contact: Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8

Company Phone Number: 604-681-0084

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0503

POWER METALLIC MINES INC. ("PNPN")

[formerly Power Nickel Inc. ("PNPN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 3, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: Power Metallic Mines Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 21, 2025, the common shares of Power Metallic Mines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Power Nickel Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

197,416,181 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: PNPN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 73929R105 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0504

TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA.H")

[formerly Teras Resources Inc. ("TRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 21, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 21, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TRA to TRA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated October 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

25/02/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0505

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC. ("ONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $920,000.00



Offering: 4,000,000 Common Sharess with 4,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.23 per Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.75 per Listed Share for a three-year period.



Commissions in Securities: NA



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated January 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0506

AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0507

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: US$2,600,000



Offering: 5,200,000 convertible redeemable preferred trust units



Offering Price: US$0.50 per trust unit



Conversion: Each preferred trust unit is convertible into one (1) trust unit on the earlier of: (a) five (5) business days following the holder providing notice of its intention to convert its preferred trust units, (b) the closing by the Trust of any merger, acquisition, plan of arrangement, restructuring, reverse takeover or other similar transaction involving the Trust, (c) at the option of the Trustees of the Trust, and (d) April 30, 2027.



Disclosure: Please refer to the Trust's news release dated February 12, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0508

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,058,823 bonus shares to a non-arm's length party in consideration of $450,000 non-convertible loan (the "Loan"). The Loan bears an interest rate of 12% per annum and has a maturity date of 12 months from July 31, 2024.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 30, 2024 and February 12, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0509

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 24, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following replacement debentures:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Original Offering: $1,200,000 principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into 3,000,000 Listed Shares with 3,000,000 detachable warrants



Amended Offering: $1,346,366 principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into 13,463,660 Listed Shares with 1,346,366 detachable warrants



Original Conversion Price: $0.40 per Listed Share



Amended Conversion Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Original Maturity Date: October 7, 2024



Amended Maturity Date: October 31, 2025



Original Interest Rate: 14% per annum



Amended Interest Rate: 12% per annum



Original Warrant Exercise

Terms: 3,000,000 warrants to purchase 3,000,000 Listed Shares at a price of $0.60 per share, expired on October 7, 2024



New Warrant Exercise Terms: 1,346,366 warrants to purchase 1,346,366 Listed Shares at a price of $0.10 per share, expiring on October 31, 2025



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 11, 2022, June 10, 2024, December 4, 2024 and February 12, 2025.



CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles, Remplacement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 24 novembre 2022, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu du suivant remplacement de débentures :

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier



Placement original : 1 200 000 $ de capital de débentures convertibles – convertibles en 3 000 000 actions inscrites assorties de 3 000 000 bons de souscription détachables



Placement amendé : 1 346 366 $ de capital de débentures convertibles – convertibles en 13 463 660 actions inscrites assorties de 1 346 366 bons de souscription détachables



Prix de conversion original : 0,40 $ par action inscrite



Prix de conversion amendé : 0,10 $ par action inscrite



Date d'échéance originale : 7 octobre 2024



Date d'échéance amendée : 31 octobre 2025



Taux d'intérêt original : 14 % par année



Taux d'intérêt amendé : 12 % par année



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription original : 3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions inscrites au prix d'exercice de 0,60 $ par action, expirés le 7 octobre 2024



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription

amendés : 1 346 366 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 346 366 actions inscrites au prix d'exercice de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 31 octobre 2025



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 11 octobre 2022, du 10 juin 2024, du 4 décembre 2024 et du 12 février 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0510

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,014,610.70



Offering: 6,715,369 Listed Shares with 6,715,369 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a period of 18 months



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 130,821





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a period of 18 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated February 5, 2025, and February 14, 2025.



DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 2 014 610,70 $



Placement : 6 715 369 actions inscrites et 6 715 369 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,30 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,40 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 18 mois



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) 0 130 821





Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,40 $ pendant une période de 18 mois



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 5 février 2025 et du 14 février 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0511

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Portfolio Company Services agreement, dated November 8, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length party (the "Provider"), a Santa Clara, California based venture capital fund. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be permitted to participate in an incubator program designed to encourage the development of early-stage companies whose technology relates to the semiconductor sciences, through the provision by Provider and its network of industry partners of resources and management services.

The incubator program is intended to assist the Company with bringing its product from the development stage to the production/deployment stage through the mass production of semi-conductor chips deployable in its Wi-Fi systems.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) Year 1 Year 2 USD$60,000 USD$60,000 18,812,639 warrants N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0512

FUTURE FUELS INC. ("FTUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated November 13, 2024 (the "Agreement) between the Company and IsoEnergy Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired certain mineral interests located in Nunavut, Canada, called Mountain Lake uranium project (the "Property").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, in order to complete the acquisition of the Property, the Company has issued 12,500,000 common shares (the "Upfront Shares") to the Vendor on the closing date and will issue 2,500,000 common shares (the "Deferred Shares", and together with the Upfront Shares, collectively, the "Consideration Shares") on the earliest date practicable following the closing date that will ensure that such issuance will not result in the Vendor owning or controlling more than 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially-diluted basis. The Consideration Shares will be subject to voluntary contractual restrictions on resale with staggered release over 18 months.

Additionally, the Vendor will be granted a 2% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all production from the Property with a 1% buyback option for $1,000,000, and a 1% NSR on all production from the Company's Nunavut Property (as such term is defined in the Agreement).

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2024, December 19, 2024 and February 18, 2025.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,311,745



Offering: 9,246,980 Listed Shares with 4,623,490 warrants



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 96,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 14, 2024, December 19, 2024 and February 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0513

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0514

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0515

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.01 p.m. PST, Feb. 18, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0516

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0517

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,000,400



Offering: 1,152,500 flow-through common shares

6,276,923 non-flow-through common shares with 6,276,923 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.16 per flow-through common share

$0.13 per non-flow-through common share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.18 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 79,775





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.18 per common share for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 21, 2024, December 16, 2024, December 31, 2024, January 6, 2025 and February 14, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0518

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: USD$5,067,493.20 Offering: 9,213,624 Listed Shares



Offering Price: USD$0.55 or CDN$0.79 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 27, 2024, January 02, 2025 and February 10, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0519

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: USD$1,055,577 (Approx CDN$1,514,522.46) Securities Issued: 2,294,731 Listed Shares



Issue Price: USD$0.46 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 10, 2025. The Company will issue an additional news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0520

PREMIUM RESOURCES LTD. ("PREM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0521

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0522

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $113,000 Securities Issued: 2,825,000 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 4, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0523

TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED ("TK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,739,295.80



Offering: 17,392,958 Listed Shares with 8,696,478 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for an eighteen-month period.



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, December 18, 2024, January 2, 2025 and February 18, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0524

TORRENT CAPITAL LTD. ("TORR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $8,757,739.90



Offering: 12,511,057 Listed Shares with 9,383,293 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.70 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.10 per Listed Share for a 24-month period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Lead) N/A 299,303

Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 22,789

Numus Capital Corp. N/A 213,669





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.10 for a 24-month period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 23, 2025, February 10, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0525

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0526

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 19, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0527

ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 19, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,377,504 common shares of the Company to settle outstanding debt for $166,425.30.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $157,785.30 $0.07 2,254,075 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 3, 2025, and February 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

