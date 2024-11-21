VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3455

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has advised of the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: January 31, 2025; February 28, 2025 and March 31, 2025

Record Date: January 15, 2025; February 14, 2025 and March 14, 2025

Ex-distribution Date: January 15, 2025; February 14, 2025 and March 14, 2025 respectively.

BULLETIN V2024-3456

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 10, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated July 9, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 25, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-3457

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: December 27, 2024

Record Date: December 13, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 13, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3458

PUCARA GOLD LTD. ("TORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Pucara Gold Ltd. (the "Company") on November 8, 2024, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement has been completed on November 20, 2024, and has resulted in in Copper Standard Resources Inc. ("Copper Standard") acquiring all of the common shares of the Company not already held by Copper Standard, for consideration consisting of 0.1 common share of Copper Standard for every 1 common share of the Company acquired.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's information circular dated October 9, 2024, and news releases dated September 11, 2024, November 8, 2024, November 18, 2024 and November 20, 2024, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Friday November 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3459

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, November 25, 2024, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

BULLETIN V2024-3460

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, November 29, 2024, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Rights expire November 29, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 29, 2024.

TRADE DATES

November 29, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 29, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the Rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

BULLETIN V2024-3461

ZERO CANDIDA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ZCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 25, 2024, the common shares of Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 19,533,037 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrowed Securities: 8,809,623 common shares are subject to Principal escrow.



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ZCT CUSIP Number: 989483102 Sponsoring Member: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated November 14, 2024, and news releases dated November 14, 2024, and November 21, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Eli Ben-Haroosh Company Address: Suite 500 - 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3P6 Company Phone Number: 416-628-4103 Company Fax Number: Not Applicable Company Email Address: [email protected]

BULLETIN V2024-3462

APOLLO SILVER CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $13,500,000



Offering: 67,500,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 3, 2024, October 4, 2024, October 19, 2024 and November 11, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3463

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $450,000



Offering: 250,323 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.55 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 15, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3464

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,661,818.55



Offering: 18,181,820 Chess depository interests ("CDI"). Each CDI represents one underlying common share in the Company on a one-for-one basis.



Offering Price: $0.2014 per CDI



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 5, 2024 and November 13, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3465

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $950,000



Offering: 19,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate N/A 1,330,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 13, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3466

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,271,890



Offering: 16,359,451 Listed Shares with 8,179,725 warrants



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 775,500

Leede Financial Inc. N/A 775,500





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, October 25, 2024 and November 1, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3467

COPPEREX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CUEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $545,000 Offering: 2,725,000 Listed Shares with 1,362,500 warrants



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 14, 2024, November 4, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3468

CULICO METALS INC. ("CLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company [TSXV SANDBOX]

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Subscription Agreement between the Company and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation ("AGSC"), whereby the Company acquired 10,000,000 common shares of AGSC for $4,000,000 at a price of $0.40 per share.

For more details, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 12, 2024.

The Company remains listed as a TSXV Sandbox issuer. For more information about specific Sandbox conditions the Company has to satisfy by August 16, 2025, please refer to the Exchange's bulletin dated August 14, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3469

EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $983,124.35 Offering: 19,662,487 Listed Shares with 19,662,487 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 853,300





Commission Terms: 336,000 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $0.10 until November 14, 2026, and 517,300 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $0.10 until November 19, 2026.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 19, 2024, September 23, 2024, November 14, 2024 and November 19, 2024:

BULLETIN V2024-3470

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement.

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length 100% acquisition of the Caballos Mining Concessions, located in the Valparaiso region of Chile. To complete the acquisition, the Company is required to incur USD$1,000,000 in exploration expenditures within 12 months from the execution of the option agreement ("Stage 1 Exploration Operations") and incur an additional USD$4,000,000 in exploration expenditures ("Stage 2 Exploration Operations") within 36 months of the completion of Stage 1 Exploration Operations. Upon completion of the Stage 2 Exploration Operations, make a cash payment of USD$2,000,000. Within six months of a construction decision, the Company will make a resource payment of USD$2.00 per tonne of contained copper equivalent based on a resource estimate compliant with a NI-41-101 technical report.

The property is subject to a 3% NSR, with the Company having the right to repurchase 1.5% for US$7,500,000 at any point prior to a construction decision.

Finder's fees payable are $65,000 cash and 241,379 in common shares due upon completion of stage 1 exploration, and a further $135,000 in shares at a deemed price of $0.145 upon acquiring a 100% interest in the property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 30, 2024, February 6, 2024 and November 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3471

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3472

IBERO MINING CORP. ("IMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, November 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3473

IBERO MINING CORP. ("IMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, November 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3474

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,500,000



Offering: 10,000,000 Convertible Debentures with 5,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.35 per Convertible Debenture



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.525 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 26, 2024, September 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3475

ONYX GOLD CORP. ("ONYX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an agreement of purchase and sale dated September 8, 2024 (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire mining claims located in the Matheson area, east of Timmins, Ontario (the "Property'). Pursuant to the Agreement the consideration paid by the Company to the vendor for the Property is $150,000 cash and 750,000 common shares.

The vendor will retain a 2-per-cent NSR royalty on the Property, which includes a buydown of half of the NSR royalty (1-per-cent NSR) for $1-million and a right of first refusal to purchase the residual royalty.

For a period of 15-years from the closing date of the Agreement, if a cumulative mineral resource exceeding 1,000,000 ounces of gold in the measured and indicated categories is defined on the property the company shall make a one-time bonus payment of $1-million in cash to the vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3476

POPREACH CORPORATION ("INIK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between PopReach Corporation (the "Company"), arm's length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), and Rise4 Inc. (the "Target"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target, an Ontario-based private company engaged in providing performance marketing and advertising related services.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price of approximately USD$19,900,000 was satisfied by the Company by paying the Vendors: (i) aggregate cash consideration of USD$8,500,000; (ii) issuance of an aggregate of 23,000,000 common shares of the Company; and (iii) issuance of a secured convertible debenture in the aggregate principal amount of USD$9,500,000, maturing on November 30, 2026 (the "Debenture"). The Debenture is non-interest bearing and is convertible into common shares of the Company at USD$0.78 (approximately CDN$1.10) of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity (November 30, 2026).

Additionally, based on certain performance targets, the Company may make additional earn-out payments over a 5-year period to the Vendors, up to a maximum of USD$25,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3477

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,775,000 Offering: 11,093,750 Listed Shares with 11,093,750 warrants



Offering Price: $0.16 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.22 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 149,450





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.22 for a three-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 9, 2024, November 1, 2024 and November 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3478

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, November 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3479

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $150,000.00



Offering: 3,600,000 Flow Through Listed Shares

3,000,000 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.025 per Flow Through Listed Share

$0.02 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 13, 2024, November 20, 2024.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]