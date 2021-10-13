VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CROSSOVER ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CRSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated September 20, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta Securities Commissions effective September 21, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $1,250,000 (12,500,000 common shares at $10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on October 14, 2021.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Friday, October 15, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on October 15, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 16,500,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 4,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CRSS.P

CUSIP Number: 22767T103

Agent: iA Private Wealth Inc.

Agent's Options: 1,250,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated September 20, 2021.

Company Contact: David Mitchell

Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 700

Toronto, ON M5K 1G8

Company Phone Number: (416) 574-4818

Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")

[formerly Greenstone Capital Corp. ("GSGS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since October 26, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 15, 2021, the common shares of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "CHS".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated September 28, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Friday, October 15, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction includes the arm's length amalgamation involving Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. for consideration of 55,394,272 shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per share.

33,196,406 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 8,105,801 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 641,231 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Dr. Hassan Mohaideen Y 10,570,982 Mariam Cather Y 2,937,189 Vikas Ranjan Y 2,199,960 Nameh Hotels and Resorts Limited



(Karan Pal Singh and Himangini Singh) Y 17,459,965

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3.5322575 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc."

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 15, 2021, the common shares of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Greenstone Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated September 28, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "data processing, hosting and related services" company.

Capitalization (post-consolidation): Unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,303,955 shares are issued and outstanding







Escrow: 41,943,438 shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CHS (new) CUSIP #: 204663 10 8 (new)



Company Contact: Mariam Cather

Chief Strategy Officer and Director Company Address: Suite 340, 2025 Lincoln Highway, State Rte 27

Edison, New Jersey 08817 Company Phone Number: (732) 362-7000 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

21/10/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, October 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, October 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 1, 2021 and October 6, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the number of Warrants eligible to be repriced as announced on September 24, 2021:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants to extend: 9,028,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 11, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 11, 2024 # of Warrants eligible to be repriced 3,124,450* Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 until October 11, 2020, $0.50 until October 11, 2021 New Exercise Price of Warrants $0.285 until October 11, 2024



# of Warrants to extend: 646,153 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2024 # of Warrants eligible to be repriced 646,153* Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 until October 31, 2020, $0.50 until October 31, 2021 New Exercise Price of Warrants $0.285 until October 31, 2024

*Only 10% of the placement held by insiders is being repriced.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:51 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amended and Restated Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 6, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendor") whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the respective membership interest and shares of BattlBox, LLC and its affiliates ("BattlBox"). BattlBox is a market-leading survival, outdoor and camping goods subscription business-based in the US.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate USD$18,950,000 purchase price will be satisfied by an aggregate cash payment of USD$11,750,000 consisting of an initial cash payment of USD$10,250,000 (net of any transaction expenses and indebtedness that remains unsatisfied prior to closing) and deferred payments in the aggregate amount of USD$1,500,000, paid over a three-year period. The Vendor is entitled to an earn-out payment of up to USD$7,200,000 subject to meeting certain BattlBox milestones, over three years. Of the total earn-out payment, up to USD$3,600,000 may be satisfied in cash payments, while the other USD$3,600,000 can be satisfied via cash or common share issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021 and October 7, 2021.

________________________________________

FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,200,000 shares to Hector Omar Carrizo at a deemed price of $0.2886 in consideration of a Shares for Debt Agreement ("Transaction") dated September 15, 2021, pursuant to the El Aguila Project Agreement ("El Aguila Project") dated September 16, 2016.

The Transaction is agreed to settle the remainder of the cash portion owing from the initial Purchase Price of the El Aguila Project of $500,000 USD (converted to $635,000 CAD). The Transaction was publicly announced via news release on September 17, 2021 and is considered to be an arm's length transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company has issue a news release regarding the Transaction on September 17, 2021 and will issue a final news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:21 p.m. PST, Oct. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, October 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:01 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

__________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 1, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 32,965,449 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period October 19, 2021 to October 18, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 56,391 common shares at a deemed value of $0.931 per share to settle outstanding debt for $52,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PANORO MINERALS LTD. ("PML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Transaction Agreement dated September, 2021 between Search Minerals Inc. (the Company) and Alterra Resources Inc., B&A Minerals Limited, April Budgell, Aubrey Budgell, Gary Lewis and Brian Penney (collectively the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire 2.5% of the 3% NSR that B&A Minerals holds on some of the Company's mineral properties. Consideration is 15,000,000 common shares.

Additionally, the Company will acquire 3 full licenses (023718M, 032539M, 027447M) from the Vendors and partial interest in two licenses (027559M, 027429M). The Company will transfer one license (024083M) to the Vendors and retain a 0.5% NSR. The Company will acquire a 0.5% NSR over one license and the Company will grant a 0.5% NSR over a portion of its properties to the Vendors. The Company will grant the Vendors quarry/gem rights over four of the licenses to be transferred to the Company as part of the transaction in exchange for a 3% NSR over any production from such quarry/gem rights.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated August 11, 2021.

_______________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 223,136 shares, in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $29,531.25 provided to the company between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019 as amended on April 1, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 48,936 shares at a deemed price of $0.47 to settle outstanding debt for $23,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated September 26, 2021 between Surge Copper Corp. and three vendors, Ken Galambos, Shawn Turford and Ralph Keefe, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims totaling approximately 572 hectares in the Huckleberry district of central British Columbia, known as the Sylvia mineral claims. In consideration, the Company will issue a total 390,000 share to be split evenly amongst the vendors. The vendors also retain a 2% net smelter return royalty, of which the Company can by 50% at any time for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("WEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:32 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("WEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 13, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

