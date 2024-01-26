VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0284

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. ("LR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") and Luminex Resources Corp. ("Luminex") dated November 21, 2023 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Adventus has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Luminex by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Luminex shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.67 common shares of Adventus for each common share of Luminex held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Luminex shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 19, 2024 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the British Columbia Supreme Court on January 23, 2024. The Transaction completed on January 25, 2024. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Luminex, dated as of December 15, 2023, which is available under the Luminex profile on SEDAR+.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Luminex has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, January 29, 2024, the common shares of Luminex will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None. Prior to the closing of the Transaction Adventus and Luminex were at arm's length.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0285

AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL CORP. ("AMYA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (CPC) Prospectus dated January 9, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions on January 11, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts and the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $225,000 (2,250,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).



Commence Date: At the market open January 30, 2024, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on January 30, 2024. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,870,100 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares: 3,660,100 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: AMYA.P CUSIP Number: 02315A103 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. Agent's Warrants: 225,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 9, 2024.

Company Contact: Ryan Hounjet Company Address: 6 th Floor – 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1L6 Company Phone Number: 403 – 542 – 6215 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0286

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: February 23, 2024

Record Date: February 9, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: February 8, 2024

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0287

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. ("SPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 18, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated July 17, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Snipp Interactive Inc.

_______________________________________

24/01/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0288

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 34,857,635 flow through shares

1,170,000 non-flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.035 per flow through share

$0.03 per non-flow through share

Warrants: 34,857,635 share purchase warrants attached to flow through shares to purchase 34,857,635 additional shares for a three year period

1,170,000 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to purchase 1,170,000 additional shares for a three year period Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Carl Perkins Y 142,857 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 285,750







Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $28,000.98 and 800,028 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.05 for three years.

GloRes Securities Inc. receives $53,900 and 1,540,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.05 for three years.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $1,050 and 35,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.05 for three years.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. receives $14,000 and 400,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.05 for three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 29, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0289

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 74,166 shares at a deemed price of $0.205 per share to settle outstanding debt for $15,203.96.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $15,203.96 $0.205 74,166 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0290

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,175,523 common shares at a deemed price of $0.5672 per share to settle outstanding debt for $666,735.33.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0291

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 2, 2023 and October 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 11 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 400,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,200 NA 36,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0292

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension & Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and repricing of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 15,333,087 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 09, 2026 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 09, 2027 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.49 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.15

These bonus warrants were issued pursuant to a loan amount of $ 23,000,000. Please refer to the Company's new release dated January 02, 2024 for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0293

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. ("LR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the aggregate issuance of 1,342,225 common shares in the capital of the Company issued at a deemed price of $0.194 per common share to settle several severance payment obligations payable to certain officers of Luminex in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement dated November 21, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 21, 2023, January 25, 2024 and the Company's management information circular dated December 15, 2023 which is available in SEDAR.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0294

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: USD$3,835,000 principal amount Conversion Price: Convertible into 7,375,000 Subordinate Voting Shares at a conversion price of USD$0.52 per share of principal amount outstanding until maturity Maturity Date: 42 months from date of issuance Interest Rate: 11.5% per annum Detachable Warrants: 1,106,260 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,106,260 Subordinate Voting Shares Warrant Exercise Price: USD$0.52 for a 42-month period Number of Placees: 17 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 USD$235,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 and January 22, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0295

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. ("MUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 25, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,741,502 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from January 31, 2024 to January 30, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group. (Robert Philip Little) on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new releases dated December 14, 2023, and January 24, 2024 for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0296

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,055,556 common shares Purchase Price: $0.90 per common share Number of Placees: 20 Placees

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0297

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0298

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 8, 2024:

Convertible Debenture $150,000 (the "Principal Amount") of secured convertible notes. Maturity date: May 28, 2024, subject to acceleration in certain instances. Interest rate: No interest will accrue on the Principal Amount prior to the Maturity Date; however, following an event of default or the Maturity Date, the Principal Amount will accrue interest at a rate of 15% per annum. Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a conversion price of $0.05 per Share in year 1, then $0.10 per Share thereafter until January 25, 2029. Number of Placees: 1 placee. Insider / Pro Group Participation: None. Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0299

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023:

Number of Securities: 2,395,000 flow-through common shares

250,000 non flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through common share

$0.065 per non flow-through common share Warrants: 2,645,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,645,000 shares Warrants Exercise Price: $0.14 per share until December 27, 2025 Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement

(2 Placees) Y 270,000







Finder's Fee: Finders received a total cash commission of $12,740 and 159,250 non-transferable share purchase warrants to purchase 159,250 shares at a price of $0.20 per share until June 27, 2025

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated January 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-0300

AUSCAN RESOURCES INC. ("ACR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 640,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.13 per share Warrants: 320,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 320,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 290,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

