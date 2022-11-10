VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, November 17, 2022 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 21, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 21, 2022 .

TRADE DATES

November 17, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 18, 2022

November 18, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 21, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated November 8, 2022, effective at market open on November 14, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on November 10, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

GOLDEN STAR CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("GCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 9, 2022, effective at the open of market November 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on October 18, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on November 14, 2022, the common shares of LQwD FinTech Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,777,780 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: LQWD (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 50213W305 (new)

________________________________________

LODESTAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("LSTR")

[formerly SILVERTON METALS CORP. ("SVTN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's Directors' Resolution passed on October 20, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 14, 2022, the common shares of Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Silverton Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

40,336,500 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 2,072,250 common shares

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: LSTR (new)

CUSIP Number: 54019L109 (new)

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: December 12, 2022

Record Date: November 25, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 24, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 14, 2022, the securities of KMT-Hansa Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a Company's news release having been issued on October 28, 2022, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transactions, which were previously announced on August 27, 2019, September 27, 2019 and December 18, 2019. The transactions contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

______________________________________

22/11/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 26,310,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 13,155,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,155,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of 24 months

Number of Placees: 36 Placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $19,500 390,000 N/A









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated April 6, 2022, April 29, 2022 and May 27, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 avril 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 26 310 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 13 155 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 13 155 000 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs: 36 souscripteurs



Montant total en espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermediation: 19 500 $ 390,000 N/A









Conformément à la politique de financement des entreprises 4.1, section 1.11(d), la société a publié des communiqués de presse en date du 6 avril 2022, du 29 avril 2022 et du 27 mai 2022, annonçant la clôture du placement privé.

________________________________________

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 9, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,732,015 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 1, 2022 to December 1, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2022.

________________________________________

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022 TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 19, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 9, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 10, 2021. The Base Shelf Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on October 25, 2022, for gross proceeds of $10,762,650.

Offering: 4,783,400 Units (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was partially exercised). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at $3.25 until April 25, 2024.

Unit Price: $2.25 per Unit

Agent(s): Clarus Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $554,000 in cash.

For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 19, 2022 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated October 17, 2022 and October 25, 2022.

________________________________________

COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of seven (7) mineral tenure cells (the "Property") located north of Smithers, British Columbia. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the vendors.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $290,000 over 4 years. Up to $160,000 aggregate value over 4 years. N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2022, and November 10, 2022.

________________________________________

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 12, 2022:

Number of Units: 134,497,660 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")

Purchase Price: $0.04 per Unit

Warrants: 134,497,660 share purchase warrants to purchase 134,497,660 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.04 for a period of five (5) years period from the date of issuance. The Warrants shall not be exercisable until the completion of a proposed consolidation resulting in an exercise price equal to or greater than $0.05. The Warrants are also subject to certain vesting restrictions, such that one-third of the Warrants will vest and become exercisable if the 20 day volume weighted average trading price ("20 day VWAP") of the Company's common shares trading on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.055, an additional one-third of the Warrants will vest and be exercisable upon the 20 day VWAP equaling or exceeding $0.065, and the remaining one-third of the Warrants will vest and be exercisable upon the 20 day VWAP equaling or exceeding $0.08.

Number of Placees: 95 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 9 45,372,660



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's Warrants Finder's Fee: $52,100.00 N/A 1,277,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.04 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance, subject to vesting restrictions as applicable to the Warrants mentioned above and the completion of a proposed consolidation.

The Company issued a news release on September 26, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN STAR CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("GCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2022 and November 2, 2022 :

Number of Shares: 55,555,555 shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per share

Warrants: 55,555,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 55,555,555 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 52 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 136,778 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,093,278

Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation received $226,106.99 cash and 2,739,487 broker's warrants, and Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $25,123 cash and 304,387 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit same as the offering at an exercise price of $0.09 for a three-year period.



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,858.20 NA 216,960

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.135 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 8, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit.

Warrants: 500,000 whole Warrants to purchase 500,000 Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.30, exercisable for two years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 5 placees.

Finder's Fees: None.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[3 Existing Insiders] Y 412,500 Units

The Company issued a news release on November 9, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]